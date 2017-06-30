Lots Of Lipstick On This Goldilocks Economy

The objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Market pundits have used the term “Goldilocks” to describe the US economy, as we have slow and steady growth with very little inflation that allows for interest rates to remain historically low. It is economic utopia for those who invest in risk assets.

At the same time, it is critical that this utopia leads to a steady improvement in the economic fundamentals that are necessary for continued expansion. This is not happening. Instead, we have seen a steady deterioration in the hard data that dictates fundamentals, but this has been glossed over by soft data and rising stock prices, serving as the proverbial lipstick on a pig. Last week we saw more of the same.

Durable Goods

Orders for durable goods declined a more than expected 1.1% in May, and April’s decline of 0.7% was revised lower to 0.9%. When we exclude the volatile transportation sector, orders rose a mere 0.1%, after declining a revised 0.5% in the prior month.

There is no growth in business investment, as orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital expenditures, declined 0.2% in May after rising 0.2% in April. The shipment of these goods, which is used to calculate GDP, declined 0.2%. When we add this figure to the 0.1% increase in shipments for April, there is no contribution to GDP from durable goods.

A positive in this report is a second monthly increase (+1.2%) in orders for vehicles, but it seems this will only add to what are already bloated auto inventories, as end demand continues to weaken. Again, the weakness in overall new orders means that shipments are not likely to be strong in the months ahead. This hard data is coming in far weaker than the ISM and PMI survey data that we have seen in recent months.

Personal Income And Spending

Personal income rose 0.4% in May, but the wages and salaries component only rose 0.1%. Personal spending (personal consumption expenditures or PCE) also rose a meager 0.1%. Spending on durable goods declined 0.3%, while spending on non-durables declined 0.5%, due primarily to lower energy prices. Spending on services rose 0.3%.

The rate of inflation declined on a year-over-year basis for a third month in a row, which is modestly lifting real income and consumption figures, but the declining trend for both remains intact. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, fell 0.1% for the month of May, while the annual rate of increase declined from 1.7% to 1.4%.

Pending Homes Sales

The housing market appears to be taking an alarming turn for the worse after years of steady recovery. Pending homes sales have now declined for three months in a row with a 0.8% decline in May following a downwardly revised 1.7% decline in April. This doesn’t bode well for existing home sales during the summer months. Pending sales (contract signings) were down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis in May, following a 3.7% year-over-year decline in April.

This is a significant deterioration in the pace of pending home sales from what we have seen over the past two years, and the slowdown is broad-based across all four regions of the country. Demand is strongest at the low end of the market, but that is where supply is the most limited. Prices have risen at a much faster pace than incomes, making affordability for new home buyers very difficult. This is great for the owners of rental homes, but not so great for renters who would like to buy.

Consumer Confidence

Consumers remain exceedingly confident about their present situation, as the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index held near its 16-year highs in June with a reading of 118.9. Yet the expectations index has been gradually falling since the beginning of the year. If changes in expectations are a reliable leading indicator of the present situation, as they have been in the past, then confidence should wane in the second half of the year. Regardless, the surge in confidence has had little impact on spending trends, which is what matters when it comes to the rate of economic growth.

Corporate Profits

Corporate profits rose 11.5% in the first quarter of 2017, but this is far less impressive when we recognize that profits are simply recovering to levels first achieved back in 2014, as can be seen below.

At the same time, state and local corporate income tax receipts declined $7 billion in the first quarter, which was the steepest decline since the Great Recession. This is a major headwind to state and local government spending, which continues to detract from the rate of economic growth.

Conclusion

Most economists continue to be far more optimistic than this sobering weekly economic report, convinced that strength in soft data, like confidence, will ultimately lead to an improvement in the hard data, like consumption and investment. It hasn’t happened, as the hard data continues to deteriorate. Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index, which shows how the economic reports match up with expectations, has plunged to levels not seen since August 2011. This provides some perspective on how wide the divide is between risk assets, which are following expectations, and the reality reflected in the economic data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.