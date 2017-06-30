Deutsche Bank: The Bottom Is Firmly In Place

The past few years have been pretty difficult for Deutsche Bank (DB). In 2010 the German stalwart’s share price was trading at ~ $78.50 to its all time low at $15.83 - a very unhealthy decrease indeed.

Why has this happened when Goldman (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM) have been rallying through this period? Well we have had turbulence through reports of their derivative exposure of $46 trillion (net exposure is a minute fraction of this, however), and just this year a settlement of $7.2bn was agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice as a result of selling toxic securities which resulted in the most recent financial crisis. Other banks have not experienced this, nor have they had to activate CoCos to prop up their share price.

Is trouble over?

It seems as if now that investors have shaken off these issues and have absorbed the confidence that Deutsche Bank risk analysts had provided over the past year. As mentioned above, the net risk is only about 1% of the notional book value - the risks aren't as big as sensationalized news likes to make people believe. Looking at a chart, we can visually note this change in sentiment:

To me this looks like a typical Wyckoff Bottom. I'll give a brief description, but I'm sure the majority of chart readers have come across the type of technical analysis before:

Bear markets often end with a selling climax or spring, which is a failed support break. First, the major stock index is in a downtrend because it has been moving lower for an extended period. Sentiment is quite negative and many investors are thoroughly discouraged with their mounting losses. At some point, discouraged investors finally throw in the towel and unload their stocks. Prices fall sharply and often break a key support level. Prices appear to be in a free fall at this stage, but the “smart” money is waiting in the wings. Smart money buying pressure suddenly reverses the free fall and prices surge to close well above their lows.

Wyckoff used volume to confirm the validity of a reversal, breakout or trend. A selling climax or spring should be accompanied by an increase in volume to show expanding participation. It is important that big money (i.e. institutions) support a market move for it to have staying power. Low volume suggests limited participation and increases the chances of failure.

We can see that exactly this has occurred through 2017, and would match the pricing in of the fundamental aspects that I listed in the beginning with regards to investors potentially having uncertainty about the firm’s financial capabilities to sustain shocks. The large capitulation candle (spring - and also a runaway gap) into $16 and the resulting high increase in volume, plus the creation of a right shoulder for an inverted head and shoulder.

We have a target of approximately $10 above current market price at $28 to exit the trade. This target is merely the next strongest price level where price could hold up at. We can clearly see that support at $28 had held for some time, and standard technical analysis states that support turns to resistance and vice versa.

On top of the described above, we also have fantastic profitability - not something one would expect when examining some of the issues faced recently. The Deutsche Bank figures state that their pre-tax profit was up “52% YoY” and net income up “143% YoY”. There really should be no reason as to why investors should remain bearish. John Cryan, the Deutsche Bank CEO, said in April that he is “pleased with the start we have made to 2017”, and that “client engagement is strong, asset flows are returning across the bank and activity is picking up. Our cost-cutting efforts are starting to pay off, while we have reduced complexity significantly. We have laid firm foundations upon which Deutsche Bank can once again deliver good results.”

It's a pretty strong message backed up by pretty strong numbers, and that is certainly reflected in the charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.