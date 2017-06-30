Insider Buying Validates The Undervaluation We Are Seeing In Gear Energy

This article also includes our latest update on Gear and its operational results.

For a primer on Gear Energy (GXE.TO, OTC:GENGF), please read our article, “ Gear Energy - Pounding The Table On Our Favorite Energy Position.”

Gear is our top idea for 2017, and so far, the share price performance has been underwhelming falling from C$1.18 to start the year to C$0.68, or a decline of 42.4%. The sell-off, in our view, is attributed to weakness in the underlying commodity (OIL) and dismal investor sentiment in the energy complex. S&P/TSX oil and gas producer index is down 22% for the year, and most energy names are testing their 2016 lows.

Insiders are Buying

There’s an old saying on Wall Street, “ There are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy.”

Over the last month, insiders at Gear have been buying up shares. Below is the last month’s transaction:

Ingram Gillmore, CEO and President – Bought 145,802 shares.

Don Gray, Chairman – Bought 91,000 shares.

John O’Connell, Director – Bought 15,651 shares (net).

Jason Kaluski, Vice President of Operations – Bought 6,300 shares.

The recent insider purchases go to highlight what the most informed people in Gear thinks about the current share price. Our model shows that Gear is currently trading at less than 4x EV/DACF, and trades at 2x EV/DACF 2018 estimates if WTI averages $60/bbl.

We think there are many ways to highlight the undervaluation in Gear such as the recent article written by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Laurentian Research. But the best show of confidence is when insiders buy the stock, which is what we saw over the last month.

Fundamentals

As an investor buying an oil and gas producer, what you are really buying is the reserve the company has while assessing the economic returns the producer offers. If a company has 30 million bbls of oil in its reserve, and the long-term economic return generated from extracting this reserve is $8/bbl, then the company should be worth $240 million discounted at the appropriate required rate of return.

This is why companies perform reserve reports at year-end to see what the net asset value of the company is based on the latest reserve update.

How can fundamentals improve then?

For an oil and gas producer, fundamentals can improve either by discovering more oil and gas reserves than previously expected or improve the efficiency/cost of extracting the commodities.

In Gear’s latest June investor presentation, we see that Gear has outperformed on every risk-type curve it set itself on.

Wildmere Area Multi-Laterals

Ingram Gillmore, CEO and President of Gear Energy, is not a person to boast about his team’s success much. Even when he does, he keeps it toned down. So, it’s not a surprise for us to see only a subtle boast of its recent wells’ material outperformance above risk-type curves.

As you can see from the slide above, Gear disclosed that well 6-11 has an IP 30 rate of 170 bbl/d and 3-10 IP 30 has an IP 30 of 200 bbl/d. On the surface, investors wouldn’t know whether these two wells are performing well at all unless compared to the original risked-type curve. Below is a look at the risked-type curve used for the Wildmere play:

As you can see, the two wells that are currently on production are above even the existing “actual Cummings Multi-Laterals”, which means that Gear’s outperformance from these two wells will likely see results outpacing the risked-type curve.

6-11 IP 30 170 bbl/d and 3-10 IP 30 200 bbl/d versus 160 bbl/d IP 30 risked type curve.

Paradise Hill

One of Gear’s bread and butter plays, Paradise Hill continues to produce high return on capital despite low commodity prices. Two of the wells Gear drilled recently are showing results that are slightly higher than the risked-type curve as shown below:

The two wells are showing IP 90 rates of 80 bbl/d versus the 70 bbl/d risked-type curve.

Hoosier

In Gear’s Q1 update, one of the Hoosier wells were abandoned, while the other one was a success. Gear expects to drill two more Hoosier wells this year. Looking at the production so far from well 12-10, IP 60 rate is 75 bbl/d or higher than the results seen from Penn West (historical production from the past) of 60 bbl/d IP 90.

Wilson Creek

Gear made a transformational last year buying Striker Exploration. The result of the transaction saw Gear gain access to a new play, Wilson Creek Basal Belly River. Recent well results have been outstanding and comprises 1,300 boe/d of production now out of a total of 6,465 boe/d. On average, each well is currently producing 260 boe/d or above the risked-type curve.

The latest well results have improved and will continue to improve as Gear better optimizes each well. The early innings of some Wilson Creek wells were constrained by pump size (see chart below from Peters).

Ingram believes that Wilson Creek results can get well over 300 boe/d once the team optimizes the pump size and balances the fluid flows. We think this will start to show up in the President’s monthly letters.

Where does this leave us?

As we said earlier, Ingram is known to be subtle with his positive boasts of the company’s outperformance. Below is the latest production update from his June President letter:

Now compare it to the estimated production chart on the right from the start of this year:

Notice how production is “supposed to start falling” in May and decline further in June? If actual results continue to outpace the projected production, we think there’s a high likelihood of Gear outperforming its original stated 2017 production target of 6,400 boe/d. Better drilling results in the second half of 2017 will see a potential push up in exit production of 7,200 boe/d, which we think will bode well for investor confidence. So, where does this leave us?

This leaves us with more confidence in our price target of C$2 USD per share. We understand that this might seem outrageous given the share price decline to C$0.64, but as fundamental outperformance continues, it will be hard to ignore such positive developments. We continue to hold Gear with full confidence and this might be the last opportunity to buy this name at this price.

