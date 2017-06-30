Apple iPhone 8 A Game Changer For Shareholders

Apple (AAPL) is expected to release the iPhone 8, or at least unveil the new iPhone at its upcoming September event. News pertaining to the iPhone 8 has picked up, and in fact, we believe that the sudden interest for the new form factor may exceed expectations. However, it’s also worth noting that it may diminish upgrade intentions to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus over the remaining two fiscal quarters.

Therefore, the impending upgrade cycle is likely comparable to the transition from iPhone 3GS to iPhone 4 given the radical design overhaul. The leaks now provide much more concrete information, and from what we can gather so far, the tech community likes the new design language, though Samsung has already copied some of the key design elements.

Design change a net positive so far

Source: Benjamin Geskin

From what we can gather so far, Apple is abandoning the home button, and has changed the back-panel protrusion from a dual horizontal camera lens to a triple vertical lens. The new design change suggests that there’s two camera lens cutouts, a 3D sensing module, and camera flash, which ties into rumors of added AR functionality earlier in the year.

What’s also interesting is the number of camera lens cutouts on the front, which suggests a major upgrade is in store for the front facing lenses. Perhaps there’s other functionality tied into those additional lenses like a retina scanner that helps to offset the impact from replacing the thumbprint sensor. Design leaks still suggest an under-display thumbprint sensor using Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

However, it does little to explain all the additional lens cutouts, which has led to speculation of an Iris Scanner. What this suggests is dual-authentication via a Thumbprint Sensor and Iris scanner, but having both may prove somewhat redundant or overkill. Though it’s an interesting selling point for those who are security conscious, and in need of these added security features, there’s the possibility that Apple opts for one over the other.

These additional changes create excitement for the upcoming iPhone 8 as the inclusion of OLED and the functional bottom panel helps to replicate the task bar functionality of PCs but modified for iPhone.

This is perhaps the biggest selling point of the new device, because it taps into the multi-tasking functionality of iOS and enriches the software experience so users won’t have to navigate through an app as much (Phablets benefit from shortcut keys reducing hand strain through hours of use).

Source: iDrop News

Top tech bloggers have confirmed the new design, as YouTube reviewers have published videos in the past couple days demonstrating the prototype design. Various case makers are front running the new design with cases that are compatible.

So, how does this impact Apple’s financial performance?

Source: Google Trends for iPhone 8

Search trends suggest that interest in the iPhone 8 has trended higher over the past couple months, reaching new highs. The recent rumors have propelled a lot of search interest, which suggests that consumer buying intent for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus may decline ahead of expectations.

Furthermore, when comparing the same data (one-year prior) for “iPhone 7” search, the data suggests that consumer awareness was higher by June 30th of 2017 for iPhone 8 when compared to June 30th, 2016, trailing one-year data for iPhone 7.

Source: Google Trends for iPhone 7

Therefore, investors should be wary of high-end iPhone shipments for the duration of the current fiscal year. Consensus expectation for Q3’17 and Q4’17 could prove to be a little too elevated, and an expectation miss is more likely.

We currently model iPhone shipments of 43.149 million units for Q3’17 and 50.399 million units for Q4’17. We may reduce shipment estimates to reflect some added softness in q/q trends. Our estimate for Q3’17 is slightly above the consensus at $45.028 billion versus $44.88 billion, and when subtracting a couple million units from our model we end up at the low-end of consensus.

We’re waiting for supply chain commentary to confirm our initial suspicions that near-term unit shipment may disappoint. However, we’re not expecting the stock to respond negatively off a bad report similar to Q2’17, as it would confirm the super-cycle thesis where Apple is able to grow sales/earnings materially off more subdued FY’17 comps.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that extra semiconductor content in the iPhone 8 may result in higher pricing. This may not impact ASP figures by much, as production delays suggests limited availability upon release with material volume ramp pushed out to October and November.

Final thoughts

Investors should expect a material boost in sales/earnings from the iPhone 8 cycle. We’re expecting Apple to sustain FY’18, FY’19 sales/earnings growth, which differs from prior cycles.

The new design and the combined functionality of all these new features make prior-generation iPhone's look “old.” It’s the first time we’ve seen something radically new from Apple in quite a while.



We like the direction Apple is taking with its upcoming flagship device, but would be cautious of near-term price volatility in the stock.

We continue to reiterate our hold recommendation and $137.21 price target.

