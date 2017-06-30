Why SA Contributors Have Gotten Blue Apron All Wrong

There have been a number of articles on Seeking Alpha addressing Blue Apron's (NYSE:APRN) IPO. Most lack any substance, so we won't bother addressing those. One of the few articles that takes a stab at an analysis is Strubel Investment Management's article last week. We will first address some issues brought to light in that article, and then proceed to conduct an independent analysis.

Addressing Misunderstandings

We respectfully disagree with many of Mr. Strubel's points, which we'll take point-by-point.

Blue Apron's business is undoubtedly capital-intensive, but the article makes a number of missteps. Blue Apron does not need to "build out a nationwide delivery network for its service". APRN has multiple fulfillment centers around the country from which it ships, in climate-cooled (essentially iceboxes) containers, via FedEx (FDX) and OnTrac. This is no different than the approach Amazon (AMZN) takes regarding order fulfillment. This contrasts markedly with a failed dot-com company mentioned in the article, Webvan, that spent billions on actually building out a delivery network. A costly effort indeed.

Furthermore, the market has taken the company's capital-intensive nature into account in pricing its shares. Blue Apron trades at a discount precisely because of the business it's in. Snapchat (SNAP) currently trades at a P/S ratio of 40:1. APRN trades at 2.5:1. A fairer comparison than SNAP, however, may be other premium food-retail brands to which millenials flock. Starbucks (SBUX) and Shake Shack (SHAK) trade at 3.9x, and 4.5x sales respectively, and they have significant physical presences. Blue Apron will easily grow into its 2.5x multiple. On run-rate revenue of ~$245M for the first quarter, the share price would have to increase to $13/share in order to maintain that multiple.

One other point we found odd in the article was treating a young customer base as a negative. We (and we use assume Blue Apron) are thrilled by the young demographic that the company attracts. Millenials are notoriously cost-conscious, so the fact that APRN can get them to fork over hundreds of dollars on a yearly basis is no small feat. With a strong brand, a young customer acquired early, will pay huge dividends going forward (customer LTV is in the many hundreds of dollars). We can't determine exactly what APRN's churn rate is, but the S-1 states that 92% of the company's revenue comes from repeat orders. In e-commerce, anything above 75% is considered quite good, so Blue Apron is doing well in that regard, to say the least.

Revenue per Customer (source: Blue Apron's S-1)

Revenue, Customer, and Gross Margin Growth

Blue Apron's revenue growth is extraordinary given that it has a physical presence. YoY, ending 3/31/17, APRN has grown revenue 42.2%. In the same period, the company grew its customer base by 59.6%. Additionally, APRN has reached a gross margin of ~33%, which is appropriate for the food service industry. We believe Blue Apron can further expand its margins by introducing more profitable products, such as wine (which it did in 2016), premium ingredients, and other value-add additions.

Net Revenue (source: Blue Apron's S-1)

While APRN's revenue, customer, and gross margin growth are bright spots, one worry we do have is the decrease in Average Order Value (AOV), and Orders per Customer (OpC). This was accompanied by a decrease in Average Revenue per Customer of almost 11%. These could be an indicator that Blue Apron's product is becoming less sticky, which would be a serious issue as it faces competition from HelloFresh, FreshDirect, Amazon and others.

We don't believe, however, that lower OpC is an indictment of the product, or company. Often this phenomenon occurs when companies use the wrong advertising and acquisition channels. Young tech companies, flush with VC funds, commonly throw money after customers who are unlikely to remain. This is especially prevalent with customer referral programs, in which both the referrer, and the referent receive monetary compensation. If APRN is giving away it's product for free, why wouldn't people try it? Blue Apron looks on pace to more than double marketing expenditure this year, but notably they are holding expenditure on their referral program constant. We believe that pursuing other ad channels will allow APRN to more effectively retain the customers it acquires, and increase OpC over time.

Marketing Spend by Segment (source: Blue Apron's S-1)

Opportunities for Vertical Integration

According to the S-1, Blue Apron acquired BN Ranch, a beef and turkey provider, just this year. Blue Apron could see great synergies from vertical integration. As APRN customers, we can attest to the fact that the meals share common themes. By buying providers of beef, chicken, fish, rice, and vegetables, among others, Blue Apron can control the supply chain from a quality, and cost perspective. The company can become largely impervious to the vicissitudes of the commodities market, it can implement its own stringent quality and humaneness standards, and farms can be physically closer to fulfillment centers. In a business where freshness is paramount, and young customers expect humanely raised animals, vertical integration cannot be underestimated.

The Competition

Blue Apron certainly has competition. HelloFresh (raised $364M), Plated (raised $56.4M), and Amazon, which recently launched a Martha Stewart sponsored meal-kit to be delivered via AmazonFresh, will all look to knock APRN off its perch.

This is going to end up being a winner takes all market (or perhaps an 80-20 split). As Mr. Strudel mentions in his article, profitability in this segment requires extraordinary scale. Negotiating lower delivery and ingredient costs, acquiring more data for better analytics, and brand awareness are all tied to scale. We believe HelloFresh, given that is has scale, can be a worthwhile competitor, but given its concentration on Europe, we are less concerned about its effect on Blue Apron. We do not believe that Plated has, or will reach the scale necessary to affect APRN.

What about Amazon? Investors often ignore brand association when talking about competition. We wrote an article last year explaining that competition fears, including from Amazon, were overblown in regards to Grubhub (GRUB). The stock has increased almost 60% since then. When customers think of Amazon, they think of being able to buy physical objects. They might think about PrimeVideo, but they're probably more likely to think about Netflix (NFLX) for their viewing needs. Likewise, did you know that Delta (DAL) has a private jet service? Probably not. If you're flying private, your first thought will likely be NetJets. Large companies always have the ability to throw huge amounts of cash at businesses that they want to get into, but that doesn't mean they'll be successful. Customers typically associate a particular brand with a particular product, and use them for that purpose.

Summary

We're pleased that Blue Apron lowered their IPO range by 33%. That allowed us to get in at a multiple that we see as attractive. Lowered price, multiples, and expectations will allow APRN to more easily beat on a quarterly basis. As with any business, Blue Apron faces risks. If it were easy, everyone would make money. But we believe that they have a strong product, loyal customer base, and strategic vision that will make them successful going forward. We advise purchasing APRN at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.