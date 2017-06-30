Nordea: 5.8% Yield Is Good, But It Can Be Better

Nordea is considering a relocation of its headquarters, something that may lead to lower capital requirements and higher dividends compared to remaining in Sweden.

Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) is one of the best banks in Europe, offering a very defensive profile and a high dividend yield. It has an excess capital position, but the Swedish regulator is very conservative and requires Nordea to maintain an abnormally high capital ratio. The bank is considering a relocation of its headquarters, something that could unlock significant dividend growth prospects.

Company Overview

Nordea Bank AB is a Swedish bank with a diversified exposure across Scandinavia. The bank is present in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and some Baltic countries, being the Nordic bank with a more balanced geographical mix. Its main competitors are mainly local banks in each country where Nordea operates, such as Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY), DNB (OTCPK:DNHBY) or Danske (OTCPK:DNKEY).

Nordea’s current market capitalization is about $50 billion, being one of the largest banks in Europe. It trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Its main shareholder is the insurance company Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPY), which owns more than 20% of the bank’s capital and has been a long-term shareholder.

Due to its good geographical exposure, Nordea has the largest customer base of any banking group in the Nordic region with around 11 million customers and 700 branches. Geographically, its most important market is Sweden (30% of revenues), followed by Denmark (25% of revenues). Nordea’s business is heavily exposed to retail banking, which generates more than half of its earnings. Wholesale Banking accounts for around 25% of earnings, while Wealth Management is responsible for 17%.

Due to its large size and exposure to Scandinavia, Nordea has limited growth prospects given that the banking system has matured in all Nordic countries and Nordea has already a high market share across the region. Therefore, growth should come mainly from economic growth across these regions, which historically has been higher than compared to other European countries. Indeed, one of the main attractive factors for Nordic banks is the supportive macroeconomic environment, characterized by stable GDP growth and low unemployment rates throughout the economic cycle.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Nordea has been negatively impacted by the low interest rate environment in most markets where it operates, which in Sweden and Denmark has been especially harmful due to negative interest rates. Given that negative rates are only passed to large customers, this has a very negative impact on the bank’s revenues.

To offset the negative impact of negative rates, Nordea has increased its loan book over the past few years and has pushed clients to move money to mutual funds and other type of financial products. This has increased its fee income considerably compared to a few years ago, helping to smooth the impact of low interest rates.

Nevertheless, Nordea’s revenues have decreased during the past two years, as net interest income drops were difficult to offset. In 2016, its total revenues amounted to €9.9 billion ($11.2 billion) representing a decline of 2.1% from the previous year. Nordea’s net interest income declined by 5% in the past year and its weight on revenues is now about 50%, the lowest level since 2007. Moreover, its net interest margin (NIM) declined to 0.98%, the lowest level in the past decade.

Another recent negative factor for the bank’s earnings has been the rise in costs, mainly due to the increase in the number of staff related to IT and compliance. Nordea is also developing a new infrastructure to use the same software across its different markets, which is putting pressure on its costs. In 2016, its cost base increased by 4% to €4.9 billion ($5.5 billion), which deteriorated its cost-to-income ratio to 50% (vs. 47% in the previous year). The bank expects some cost growth in 2017 (around 2-3%), but its cost base should decrease thereafter as IT investments are finalized.

Regarding asset quality, this has remained at very low levels, a distinctive factor across Nordic banks compared to the rest of Europe. Nordea is no exception and loan losses have remained at minimal levels for many years. In 2016, its loan loss ratio was only 15 basis points (bps), one of the lowest figures within the European banking sector. This shows that Nordea has a superior asset quality, which is sustainable over the long term due to its geographical exposure across Scandinavia.

Reflecting its challenging operating environment, Nordea’s net profit increased only by 3% in 2016, to €3.7 billion ($4.2 billion). Its return on equity (ROE), a key measure of profitability in the banking sector, was 11.5%. This is a very good profitability level and above the European banking sector average, which is mainly justified by the bank’s superior credit quality.

In the first quarter of 2017, Nordea’s financial performance continued to be modest, reporting a 6% increase in revenues due to higher fees and commissions (+12% year-on-year), while net interest income was flat. Its costs continued to climb (5% yoy) and credit quality was largely unchanged. Its net profit amounted to €844 million ($953 million), up by 8% compared to the same period of the last year benefitting from higher revenues.

Going forward, Nordea is expected to report relatively low growth at least until interest rates start to rise, something that may happen in the next few years. Its cost base should stabilize by 2018 and credit quality is expected to remain very strong, making the bank’s good profitability sustainable in the next few years.

Capital & Dividends

One especially attractive feature of the Swedish banking sector is their superior capitalization compared to other European and global banks. Nordea is no exception and its capitalization is among the best in the banking sector, given that its fully loaded equity tier 1 ((FL CET1)) ratio was 18.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2017. This superior capitalization is mainly driven by a very conservative regulator, which requires Swedish banks to have abnormally high capital ratios.

Due to this harsh regulatory environment and high resolution fees on banks, Nordea is currently considering moving its headquarters out of Sweden to other Nordic country, like Finland or Denmark. This would lead to lower taxes and possibly lower capital requirements, which currently are negative for the bank’s ROE. A decision is expected in the next few months and according to the bank the likelihood of a move is higher than 50%, but Nordea may remain in Sweden if the government and the regulator become less demanding towards the banking system.

A relocation of its headquarters would probably lead to an even higher shareholder remuneration policy because its excess capital position would be significant. If the bank decides to stay, much likely its dividend strategy will be maintained. Nordea’s commitment is to distribute excess capital to shareholders and has the ambition to increase its annual dividend. In the recent past, Nordea has increased significantly its dividend through a higher payout ratio due to its strong capitalization.

Its payout ratio was about below 45% prior to 2013, but the bank decided to distribute 55% of profits related to 2013 earnings and moved up to about 70% related to 2014 earnings. Over the past couple of years, its dividend has been increased modestly to €0.65 ($0.74) per share in 2016, up by only 1.6% from the previous year. This shows that despite Nordea’s superior capitalization, the bank has not increased its dividend significantly due to regulatory uncertainty regarding its future requirements.

Nevertheless, Nordea has a very high dividend yield of 5.8%, among the highest in the European banking sector. This yield is very attractive and is clearly sustainable over the long term, due to Nordea’s defensive profile. On the other hand, like many European companies its payment frequency is annual and the Swedish dividend withholding tax is 30%, reducing somewhat its income appeal.

Additionally, another issue is its dividend growth prospects, which depend on the bank’s regulatory regime. If Nordea decides to remain in Sweden, its dividend should grow moderately over the next few years. This is the base case and according to analysts’ estimates, Nordea’s dividend should increase by about 4.4% annually over the next three years, to €0.74 ($0.84) per share by 2019.

If the bank decides to move abroad its headquarters, most likely it will have a less demanding regulator and can increase its dividend payout to near 100% of profits due to its excessive capitalization. This would enable a dividend of about €0.85 ($0.95) per share in 2017, representing an increase of 31% from the previous year. However, the bank also takes into account several other factors to determine the relocation of its headquarters rather than dividends, thus the probability of remaining in Sweden is still significant.

Conclusion

Nordea is one of the best banks in Europe and is quite appealing to income investors due to its high and sustainable dividend yield. However, its growth profile is relatively limited and dividends are expected to grow modestly over the coming years.

Upside comes mainly from a relocation of its headquarters, which would mean a friendlier regulatory environment and possibly leading to higher payout ratios and consequently higher dividend growth. If Nordea decides to move its headquarters abroad, it would be even more attractive for income investors due to a combination of yield and significant dividend growth in the next few years.

