We're Now Entering The Eurozone, Or, Why The Continental Currency Remains The Place To Be

Time to catch up on Europe and reiterate my recommendation to buy the euro.

Buy it hand over fist, if you can.

We are now entering a new age of the euro, a period in which the Eurozone economies will outpace the U.S. and in which European stocks will outpace U.S. shares because European valuations are much more sane than the lunacy masquerading as good judgement in lower Manhattan.

As I’ve been saying since at least 2015, Europe is the place to be an investor. The Continent is coming out of its hideous, post-debt-crisis period, and economies across the board are improving - even the Greeks, which I will tell you about in a moment.

The valuation disparity might have had a reason to exist in the early days of America’s post-crisis convalescence, when Europe was stuck deep in the muck, but today, the gap is unwarranted. After all, what’s the real difference between U.S. and European blue chips other than turf? Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) and British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) sell the same product. Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) – same product. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF). Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) and Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF).

Across the board, Europe and the U.S. are largely doppelgängers of one another – except with valuation. And, I expect that will change, in large part because of the turnaround that’s happening in Europe.

We start in Germany:

German business confidence in June hit a new high, a reading for 115.1, a level not seen in a quarter century. German economic research institute, CES Ifo, called the results “jubilant,” and reported that German businesses expect business to continue improving. The overall German economy, the institute concludes, “is performing very strongly.”

Ifo also reports that sentiment among German exporters is “stronger than it has been” since the early months of 2011. And, the institute has revised German GDP growth up to 1.8% for the year from 1.5%.

In short, Germany is rolling.

Spain, meanwhile, is rocking…

As the Economist noted earlier this month:

Spain is heading for its third consecutive year of economic growth of just over 3%, the fastest of any large economy in the euro area. It is creating about 500,000 jobs a year. According to Luis de Guindos, the economy minister, last month the country’s GDP surpassed its pre-crisis peak.

Much of Spain’s economic success sprang from the austerity measures that others in the Europe (and America) screamed about. Though the austerity certainly hurt in the moment, the medicine did what it was supposed to do and put Spain back on track to a healthier future. I saw it myself last summer during a research tour of Spain, when I met with the folks running the Port of Barcelona.

Back then, business was picking up as the Spanish economy continued to pull itself out of the debt-crisis-inspired funk that afflicted the southern tier of European states. Today, the port is crazy busy, having just reported this month that it has set a record for both goods and passenger traffic.

To me, Spain is the place to invest. The economy’s strength is fundamental as it continues to recover, which is why back at a former company I wrote for, I told readers more than a year ago to buy Spain. And, it’s why I recommend the same to you today. Even though Spain is up nicely, it remains one of the absolute cheapest major markets in Europe, with a Shiller P/E ratio just under 14. The U.S., by comparison, is insanely priced near 28.

I recommend the iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP). The fund owns large- and mid-sized Spanish stocks, has a relatively cheap average P/E of about 17, and with a beta of -0.45, it’s largely uncorrelated with the goofiness on Wall Street. The fund has had a heck of a run this year, up 26%, but Spain still has much growth ahead of it as the country and as Europe as a whole progresses.

On to France…

The only thing I really need to say about France is that it’s growing at the fastest pace in seven years.

For the longest time, France was the so-called sick man of Europe, struggling with economic growth in a rigid and ossified labor market. The economy still faces labor and other issues, but with the recent election of Emmanuel Macron, the French have assumed the mantle of Most Sane Western Nation these days.

France is pulling out of its funk. And, better yet, with Macron – a former investment banker with a head for economics – the future in France is brighter than it has been in years. Macron wants to reform the labor market, simplify France’s burdensome tax and pension systems, and roll back the country’s onerous regulator environment.

If he accomplishes even a part of this, France will no longer be the sick man of Europe and would emerge as a healthier engine of Eurozone growth.

For that reason, I'd own exposure to France, too - on the thesis that Macron's successes will bring about reforms that benefit the economy, companies, and their bottom lines. I'd own a small stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Finally, Britain

Frankly, it sucks to be Britain.

The UK economy is officially the limp biscuit of Europe, ranking dead last in economic growth so far this year. Even the much-beleaguered Greeks, who grew their much-beleaguered economy at a 0.4% pace in the first quarter, managed to double the British effort. So, too, did those much-despised French.

For Britain – where Cool Britannia once had the economy smoking – it’s a dose of comeuppance.

The Brits can thank Brexit. The ill-advised leap out of the EU has put huge pressure on the British currency and the consumer – and, thus, the economy. And, the thing is: The country is still just in the shallow end of the pool. Wait until all the ramifications begin to play out. They Brits will wish for Germany to invade.

From the outset, this result was obvious. But that’s tea under the crumpet at this point. All we can do is sit back and watch the UK struggle through this process. It’s the dark cloud over Europe at the moment, and neither the pound nor British stocks are where I want to be.

Yes, British stocks are up about 20% since Brexit, but this year so far, they’ve done bupkus – up about 2%. So, what we have, then, is the early euphoria that nothing bad immediately happened when Brexiteers lead the country over the cliff, and now we have the realization that, whoops, maybe this isn’t going to work out so well after all.

My recommendation: Get out of the pound (or short it for a year of longer, if you’re inclined to trade currencies), and get out of small- and mid-sized British stocks that only serve the British consumer. We’re looking at a stagflationary period rolling with a vengeance toward Britain, and the local, consumer stocks will feel the pain.

On the flip side, British exporters will probably fair well. Probably!

The weaker pound and the stronger Continental economies will likely spur a pick-up in demand for British goods. However, that is contingent upon the degree to which Germany, France, and others do or don't use trade deals to punish the Brexiteers for their arrogant belief that Britain can go it alone. Punitive trade deals would be quite painful, indeed, for Britain's manufacturing exporters.

In the meantime, own the euro. I continue to recommend CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE), which I first recommended back in April. At the time, the euro was at $1.09, and I said it would rise to $1.15 by the end of the year. Well, here we are, two months later, and the euro is already sitting at $1.14.

We still have half a year to go, and given the health of the European economy and the fact that the Fed will probably not be doing much more with interest rates as the U.S. economy continues to fail in finding real traction, I now expect we will see the euro at $1.22 by New Year’s Day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.