What Everyone Missed With Rite Aid

Clouded by uncertainty, Rite Aid's upside is unlikely to materialize in the near future making it a hold.

Rite Aid's current business is in decline and there is unlikely to be any M&A in the next few months.

Yesterday, June 29th, there were 8 articles written about Rite Aid (RAD) after its failed merger. I would put them into three broad categories: first, those that are bearish and do not see fundamental value for Rite Aid (I, II, III). Second are those that are bullish because of debt repayment or future M&A (I, II, III). The third category, and the articles which I enjoyed reading the most, were Rite Aid Crashes by SA Contributor Daniel Jones, and Rite Aid: M&A Arbitrage Gone Wrong by Courage & Conviction Investing. These two articles analyzed the 10K filing and investor presentation released yesterday by Rite-Aid. Additionally, they touched upon Rite Aid's Q1 earnings miss. I think that this information is highly overlooked and misunderstood by much of the market.

Like most Seeking Alpha contributors yesterday, I was somewhat surprised that Rite Aid took such a tanking after they announced their merger with Walgreens (WBA) would not go through. This had been predicted for months, and I saw the 25+% plunge as a classic way to make money during market shock and uncertainty. However, when reading articles barely anyone focused on what had actually happened. This is expected to occur while the dust was still settling and everyone was rushing to try and make an investment (either short or long). Now, a day later, it is becoming a little clearer as to why the stock dropped so much.

Rite Aid tried to use the heavy news-day to cover their terrible Q1 results. And I mean terrible:

Their pharmacy segment took a beating in Q1. Not only did scripts decline, but same store sales did as well. This likely means that either they have lost business to competitors or the entire pharmaceutical industry is in decline as less people are taking prescription drugs (which does not seem likely as Walgreens also announced earnings yesterday where they beat on both the top and the bottom lines).

Their pharmacy services segment also suffered a decrease in revenue, though they are claiming that $89.2M is because of a "decrease in covered lives at Envision Insurance Company." However, EBITDA improved in the segment (by $7.4M), which might be the only bright spot yesterday for Rite Aid.

I believe that it was the Q1 miss that sent Rite Aid into free fall yesterday. What surprised me the most was that 75% of the articles on Seeking Alpha (and the majority elsewhere) did not even mention the Q1 miss. It would not make sense that receiving roughly $5.5B in cash for half of their stores would send them into free fall (after the market seemed to have expected a deal not to go through). It is the fact that now Rite Aid is stuck with a declining business and an unclear future that did.

What may surprise you is that I made an investment in Rite Aid yesterday at $2.84. It was a small one, but was still ill-advised. I did not truly understand the Walgreens-Rite Aid deal or the full extent to Rite Aid's Q1 miss (a lesson in why one should always do their own due-diligence).

Much of the math I was seeing went like this:

'Rite aid is getting $5.5B for half their stores - that is much better than $9B for all of them!' or 'Rite aid is worth $11B for all their stores then!'

or

'Rite aid now has $5.5B more in value!'

All of these are wrong! Walgreen's previous deal bought the entire company, which included its debt. Rite Aid might now have $5.5B more cash, but they are still left with over $7B in debt.

While they will be able to pay down the majority of it and are not in any risk of bankruptcy over the next several years, is it a good investment?

The main problem in evaluating this is that we do not know what is truly included in the Walgreens deal.

On June 28, 2017, Rite Aid Corporation (“Rite Aid”) entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”) with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“WBA”) and Walgreen Co., an Illinois corporation and wholly owned direct subsidiary of WBA (“Buyer”). Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Asset Purchase Agreement, Buyer will purchase from Rite Aid 2,186 stores (the “Acquired Stores”) and certain distribution and other specified assets related thereto for a purchase price of approximately $5.175 billion, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, plus Buyer’s assumption of certain liabilities of Rite Aid and its affiliates (the “Sale”)." -8K Filing, June 29, 2017

In their annual 10K filing for Q4, they had 4283 stores with 253 of them owned. They also had 13 distribution centers, of which 8 were owned. It will be important whether Walgreens receives leased or owned property. It might not seem like a big deal, but Rite Aid has over $2.25B in net property, plant, and equipment assets. They also have $2.8B in net inventory, some of which will also go to Walgreens. The portion of these that Walgreens receives as part of "other specified assets" could largely impact Rite Aid's value.

We know from Rite Aid's press release that Walgreens will receive the Dayville (C.T.), Philadelphia, and Spartanburg (S.C.) distribution centers. While the Dayville distribution center is owned, it is not clear whether Walgreens is receiving an owned or leased Philadelphia distribution center (there are two).

While Rite Aid is certainly giving up considerable assets, they are receiving some benefits as well:

-"Following the closing of the asset sale, Rite Aid will have the option to purchase generic drugs that are sourced through an affiliate of WBA at cost, substantially equivalent to Walgreens, for a period of 10 years." (investor presentation from June 29, 2017)

-Ability to pay down debt and save $100's of millions on interest expense

-Strong profile of remaining stores (strong markets, 60% of stores in wellness format, per-store sales and adjusted EBITDA higher than average)

While this is great news and could save Rite Aid hundreds of millions of dollars annually, it still isn't clear if this is a good stock to own.

The transition to a smaller, 'healthier' Rite Aid is going to be a long path. Mainly there needs to be significant cost cuts (mainly SG&A) due to the smaller size of the company - and it could easily take hundreds of millions in transition charges to get there. It might be wise to consider an investment in Walgreens instead. They are clearly the superior company, beating expectations and now expanding. In fact, Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina stated that the new deal is "more attractive than the deal it replaces." I think that it is a clear win for Walgreens - the question is what to make of the deal for Rite Aid....

I own it now - what should I do?

I have been thinking about this question non-stop for the last 24 hours. What should I do?

Assuming Rite Aid could maintain their current EBITDA thanks to cost cutting measures, and repay debt, they could be looking at $200M or more in net income (largely because of interest expense cuts). This could be a good value play here. However, there is a long road ahead and a lot of potential obstacles, but there is some hope.

Many say that there could also be some M&A activity - but it seems unlikely. From the 8K:

Rite Aid’s agreement not to solicit proposals from third parties for the purchase of the remainder of Rite Aid or over 50% of its stock or assets for sixty (60) days after the date of the Asset Purchase Agreement subject to certain exceptions... The Asset Purchase Agreement contains specified termination rights for Rite Aid and WBA... a termination right for WBA in the event Rite Aid enters into an agreement to sell all of the remainder of Rite Aid or over 50% of its stock or assets to a third party."

Looking at this, it is doubtful that there are any offers made for Rite Aid within the next 60 days. Additionally, a buyout offer before the partial sale to Walgreens (likely to be completed by the end of this year) would complicate the situation and lead Rite Aid down a road that neither investors nor management would likely want to take.

The most likely scenario for a buyout offer to occur would be next year, after the sale is complete and Rite Aid has hopefully stabilized its business. It is hard to justify buying Rite Aid right now given the prohibitions towards another deal and the decline of Rite Aid's business. Without a takeout offer, we could be looking at $2 a share (Merrill Lynch and Evercore both downgraded RAD to underperform with $2 price targets this morning).

Rite Aid's business itself is probably not a good investment. Judging from the recent Seeking Alpha articles, many of the longs are using M&A as a reason for upside. When contributors do analyze the business itself it does not seem like a strong investment (see first paragraph). With nothing likely to occur within the next few months, I will be exiting the stock to wait on the sidelines. Rite Aid could be a good trade, especially with options, but as of now one should allow the dust to settle before jumping in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.