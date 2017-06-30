Alibaba Is Nothing Like Enron

Thesis

Jim Chanos has warned on Chinese companies that employ aggressive accounting and he explicitly warned on Alibaba (BABA). In this article, I will explain that Chanos is not necessarily accusing Alibaba of aggressive accounting. And Alibaba is by no means “The Enron Of The East.” To prove this, I dug up Enron’s financial statements and compared them to Alibaba’s financial statements.

What Jim Chanos said

Most are aware of Jim Chanos warning for accounting scandals and the comparisons that have been made with Enron as well as the ongoing SECinvestigation. Here’s what Jim Chanos had to say in an interview:



“I’m increasingly concerned by companies like Alibaba and others that are seemingly employing all kinds of aggressive accounting to make the results look better. In many cases, they’re using a myriad of transactions with affiliates where you can’t really track what’s going on, or tell who controls what. Are Alibaba affiliates advertising on the Alibaba platforms? Unconsolidated Alibaba affiliates that they put money into but it just comes back?”



Jim is basically speculating here. Like he said, it is hard to track what’s really going on and this appears to be making Jim nervous. The fact that he can’t gain any insight to what is going on is his real problem here. To his credit, he’s somewhat right. It is perfectly normal for (potential) shareholders to want transparency. The fact that 100% transparency is not there, does not mean that something shady is going on so I would caution from interpreting this the wrong way.



Even so, investing in China has always brought additional risks with it which is why Jim Chanos isn’t a fan of Chinese companies as a whole. In the same interview, Chanos explained why he has a problem with Chinese companies:



“Odd accounting, flows that you can’t track, Byzantine corporate structures, not the least of which is the VIE structure where Western investors don’t even own the assets.”



Again, I agree that this elevates the risks of an investment in a Chinese company, including BABA. However, I do not see any reason to believe that BABA is comparable to Enron. I’m not just saying this because it seems like an absurd comparison. I’m saying this because I dug up Enron’s financial reports and concluded that they are nothing like BABA’s.



Enron’s financial statements

As those who follow me know, I love to talk about accounting and how it can be used to create a more favorable picture than reality would suggest. Accounting is simply a language and like a real language - subtext and semantics exist which can be abused.



One of the easiest ways to not be fooled by this is to look at a cash flow statement. It is very hard to manipulate a cash flow statement. Although it is possible, the options are much more limited and it requires considerably more creativity.



Let’s take a look at Enron’s revenues and income:







Source



Tremendous 151% growth in revenue versus earnings growth of only 25%. If we take a look at some cash flow items, the situation becomes even more suspect:





Source

So revenues grew 151% but operating cash flow grew only 35%? Keep in mind that this is excluding working capital. Now, to get to free cash flow, we need to subtract capital expenditure which gets us to free cash flow. In other words, Enron hasn't produced a single penny in cash for shareholders since 1996. Yet it had somehow managed to grow revenues by 658% and earnings by 157%.



Let me explain how it is possible that a company can have a negative free cash flow, i.e. cash balance decreasing and still a positive net income. Net income is recorded according to the accrual basis. Among other things, this means that companies can record receivables as net income provided there is a reasonable likelihood that the money will be received in the short-term.



There are many ways to increase receivables. You could set up a separate entity buying your products, or you could simply push excess inventory to your current customers. Eventually, they’ll send them back, but you have already recorded the receivable and thus “net income.” Let’s take a look at Enron’s receivables.



Source



Receivables ballooned by 246% while inventories only grew by 60%. Supposedly, Enron was selling 245% more inventory, while only having 60% more inventory. There are other things I could highlight, but I feel that would distract too much. Instead, I’ll go over these same points with BABA.





Source: Author’s Excel sheet



First off, we have the revenue. We’re all well aware of BABA’s tremendous growth rate. What I want to focus on here is that the growth equals 405% from 2012 to 2016. Now, if we look at the operating income, we can see a similar growth rate.





Source: Author’s excel sheet



In fact, the total growth from 2012 to 2016 amounts to 480%. This implies that BABA also is expanding its margins and not just the amount of transactions. Of course, the true tell-tale sign is on the cash flow statement.





Source: Author’s excel sheet

During the period 2012 – 2016 BABA’s operating cash flow increased by 512%, the free cash flow by 547% and the capital expenditures by 400%. It is natural to see capex grow somewhat along the lines of earnings growth since capital expenditures enable earnings power. All in all, we can see that BABA’s cash flow is very real and that it is significant.



Closing statement

Sure, there might be some things that are unclear. Some unconsolidated entities of which the purpose appears unclear. But, unless BABA is committing a huge fraud that basically constitutes making up what’s in the bank account, I think the company’s numbers pan out. Under than the usual China risk, I do not see BABA’s accounting as an additional risk. Clearly, BABA’s financial statements are nothing like that of Enron. While we found unusual relationships or lack of relationship in Enron’s financial statements, the opposite is true for BABA.