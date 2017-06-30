Is There More Upside Ahead For Unilever?

The valuation of the stock has become remarkably rich while the earnings of the company have been flat in the last two years.

Unilever (UL) has enjoyed a breathless 45% rally during the last 7 months. While the company has an exceptional performance record, such a steep rally is really unusual for this stock, which is relatively mature and certainly not an under-the-radar stock. Therefore, it is reasonable to wonder whether the rally is overdone or there is more upside ahead.

First of all, Unilever is an outstanding, consumer-staples company. More than 2 billion people use its products every day. Its portfolio includes personal-care products, food, refreshments and home care products. Among its 400 brands, there are 14 brands that generate more than $1 B of sales per year. Thanks to the appeal of its brands to consumers, Unilever has been able to raise its dividend for 37 consecutive years and hence it is a dividend aristocrat.

While most consumer stocks are facing increasing competition, Unilever is well positioned to maintain its business strength. More specifically, large retailers have started to exert increasing pressure on their suppliers for lower prices while private-label products keep expanding. However, Unilever includes several premium brands in its portfolio and thus it does not face such intense competition. As its products are perceived as high-quality items by consumers, the latter are willing to pay a premium for them and hence Unilever does not actually compete directly with most of its peers.

While the stock of Unilever had been trading within a narrow range for 4 years, it started to rally when Kraft-Heinz (KHC) made an attempt to acquire it. However, the major portion of the rally materialized after Unilever rejected the takeover proposal. Although this may seem surprising on the surface, there is a good reason behind the rally. More precisely, after the company rejected the takeover proposal, it faced tension from some shareholders and hence the management promised to review its strategic options and do its best to reward the shareholders. To this end, the management initiated a €5 B share buyback program and raised its cost-cutting target by 12%. Moreover, it will continue to shake up its business to maximize the benefit for the shareholders. Furthermore, the record-low interest rates, particularly in Europe, have favored the stock of Unilever, as they have rendered its dividend yield markedly attractive. Therefore, there are good reasons behind the recent rally of the stock.

On the other hand, the market has already priced too many positive developments in the stock. To be sure, after its relentless rally, the stock is currently trading at a forward P/E=26.7. This is a remarkably rich valuation, not only for a mature stock like Unilever, but even for a growth stock. As a result, the stock runs the risk of incurring a steep correction whenever the interest rates in Europe start to rise or whenever the economy takes a turn for the worse. In addition, the aggressive stance of the Fed on rising interest rates does not bode well for the stock. Moreover, a steep correction is likely to materialize if the promised shaking up of the business disappoints the market.

A great advantage of Unilever is the fact that it does not need to invest heavily on its business and hence it enjoys strong free cash flows. As it usually invests only about 1/3 of its operating cash flows, the remaining 2/3 of its operating cash flows end up in the free cash flows and are thus available for shareholder distributions. However, the company seems to have reached a saturation point in the last two years, as it has experienced flat earnings. This negative trend has mostly resulted from the pronounced deceleration in Latin America due to the economic problems of most of its countries. If one also takes into account that Unilever has long reached its saturation point in Europe, one easily realizes that the company will have a hard time growing its total earnings in the foreseeable future.

It is also worth noting that the dividend payout ratio has pronouncedly increased in recent years. As the dividend has grown faster than the earnings, the payout ratio has climbed from 60.1% in 2013 to 69.4% now. Therefore, while the stalwart is expected to keep growing its dividend for years, the dividend growth rate is likely to be limited. As the generous dividend is the main attraction of the stock for the shareholders, the limited potential for future dividend growth should not be undermined by investors.

To sum up, Unilever is an exceptional company with an enviable performance record. However, as its stock has enjoyed a breathless rally in the last 7 months, it has now become overvalued. As the interest rates are expected to rise in the US and soon in Europe, the dividend stalwart is likely to face pressure. Moreover, the stock is prone to a steep correction whenever the economy takes a turn for the worse. Therefore, while the stock is likely to maintain its positive momentum in the short term, it is prone to a meaningful correction upon the first downturn that shows up.

