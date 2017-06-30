AT&T: You Must Watch This

Once again AT&T (T) has declared its dividend. This is my largest personal holding, and I love the fact that shares have declined to the point where the stock now yields exactly 5.2%. It is indeed a bountiful payout. In this article we will discuss the scheduled dividend, the target dividend payout ratio, the company’s performance relative to that dividend and what to expect from Q2 earnings.

The present dividend which was raised for 2017 it $0.49 quarterly. I will be my pension that the company raises the payout to $0.50 quarterly in December of this year, continuing a trend of dividend hikes. Figure 1 shows the dividend history alongside the 5 year price chart. As you can see, shares have moved substantially higher in the last two years, though have pulled back here in 2017, which I welcome as an opportunity to simply add more, and to let my dividends reinvest at a better compounded rate to obtain more shares. It is a beautiful thing. The dividend will be paid August 1, 2017 to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2017. The main question I have, and this is really what we should care about as dividend investors, is will the yield stay above 5%, implying little share growth? Secondly, can the company afford to raise its dividend, especially when I am betting my pension that it will?

Figure 1. 5 Year Price and Dividend History of AT&T



Source: Google Finance

Well to address the firs portion of this question, one of two things must happen for the yield to fall below 5%. Either the share price rises, or the company reduces its dividend. The latter is unequivocally out of the question. Thus the former, remain the only possibility. To support the share price growth, we have to look at the performance of the company. The reason the yield is back over 5% to being with is because performance has been slipping a touch, and so have expectations. And as anyone who has been in this game for a few years will tell you, performance and expectations are Wall Street is all about. With such slippage, it stands to reason shares would be pressured.

Entering 2017, AT&T had a history of so-so quarters, but the quarters also weren't poor. So I came to expect quarters coming in just below or just above expectations. Which is nice as when the company meets this narrow range of expectations, we need not be surprised. While I prefer top and bottom line beats of course, in line reports are welcome for any dividend aristocrat. However, in its most recent quarter, AT&T delivered what was in my opinion an unexpectedly weak quarter and the stock continues to reel from it.

I won’t go into extreme detail on this but in the recently reported Q1, AT&T fell short of analyst estimates for sales. This is not good, as I was looking for revenue was $39.4 billion. Not only was it short a massive $1.2 billion, it was down year-over-year by 2.8%. Those reduced revenues are what really applies pressure to the company. What can the company do to improve revenues? Well it needs more customers. Right now wireless companies are in the middle of an historic battle for customers, offering severely discounted plans. While great for the consumer, it hurts revenues per customer. So AT&T must make up for it with volumes. One good piece of news is that just today we learned DIRECTV would now be offering twice as many local ABC, NBC and FOX affiliates. This may not seem like a big deal but I can tell you from anecdotal experience friends who want to ditch cable and/or unplug entirely don’t do so because of fear of losing local coverage. While the DIRECTV Now service has a long way to go to help attract more customers, this is a major step. An impact to revenues is unclear at this time, but I can assure you it will be a positive for the top line.

However, adding such coverage is not free, and could hit expenses. If expenses rise it can pressure earnings, and subsequently cash flows. When cash flow is impacting, the all-important dividend payout ratio can take a hit. Compared with Q1 2016, operating expenses were $32.5 billion versus $33.4 billion. This year-over-year decline was a touch surprising considering the number of moves made in the past year on AT&T's path to innovation. Adjusting for merger expenses, operating income was $8.2 billion versus $8.1 billion, while operating income margin was 20.7%, rising 80 basis points. If we adjust for $0.18 of costs primarily for merger and integration-related items, earnings per share was $0.74 compared to an adjusted $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

While the top and bottom line matter, what we need to concern ourselves with are cash flows. Here is where there was good news and bad news. First, there was strong cash flow of $9.2 billion and $3.2 billion in free cash flow after capital expenditures, rising 19.2% from last year. However, what has some of my colleagues gravely concerned is the dividend payout ratio. This ratio came in at 93.9% of cash flows in Q1. That is substantially high. The company’s management has stated their target is 70% or less. This is not only ensures a margin of safety, but allows for room for subsequent dividend hikes.

As we look ahead, Q2 earnings are slated to be released on July 25th. This is an important report following the somewhat weak Q1. Analysts covering the company have a range of $0.70 to $0.78 for their expectations with consensus at $0.74. I am looking for $0.75, and expect revenues of $40.4 billion. As for cash flows, the company is aiming for $18 billion for the year, and I will be looking for at least $4 billion in Q2. We have to keep an eye on the dividend payout ratio. It is key. It's a rough patch right now, so expect continued pressure on shares. But for the long-term, we love the current sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.