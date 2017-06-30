General Mills: Cutting Costs Isn't Good Enough

Without growth to justify the premium, for me, fair value is in the $50 range for GIS.

With that said, even down more than 20% from highs, I still think the stock is expensive.

General Mills (GIS) has been on my watch list for a few weeks now. The stock has experienced significant weakness over the last year or so. GIS peaked at nearly $73/share in mid 2016, but has since traded down to the mid-$50s. Now, down more than 22% from those prior highs and yielding nearly 3.5%, GIS has piqued my interest as a possible high-yielding, defensive investment for my portfolio. But stocks don’t typically trade down 20% or more for nothing, right?

GIS saw revenues fall slightly in 2015, with the trend accelerating into 2016 where the company posted negative 6.1% top line growth, all before it fell another 6% in 2017. Eventually, these negative results will make for comps that are easy to beat, but until GIS manages to flip the script and produce higher sales figures, I have a hard time believing that the company deserves any sort of premium valuation.

Although the stock’s recent weakness has brought the valuation down to levels not seen since 2014, I still think paying 20x for a company expected to post negative to flat growth is asking a bit much. In the end, I believe that GIS’s eroding fundamentals mean that even after weakness, the stock is no bargain.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Don’t Let The “Beat” Fool You

To me, GIS’s recent earnings release is a perfect example of why investors should not simply read headline news. Sure, technically, GIS posted beats on both the top and bottom lines, and provided investors with a dividend increase. This all sounds well and good, doesn’t it? The market originally sent the stock soaring, more than 3% higher when on the morning bell after the results were posted, so it must have thought so.

Well, I actually view all three results as disappointments, contrary to what the headlines might lead you to be believe. It seems as if I wasn’t the only one either, with GIS shares trading down to a new 52-week low just one day later, breaking through the $55 barrier to the downside.

Q4 diluted EPS came in at $0.69. This was above last year’s $0.62 figure, showing that the cost cutting measures recently put in place by the new management team at GIS are showing results. With that said, 2017’s diluted EPS figure was exactly the same as 2016’s at $2.77. I suppose flat on the year is better than negative, which is where it appeared that this company was headed prior to the better than expected Q4 results; however, as previously stated, 20x earnings is a lot to pay for flat bottom line performance.

Sales and net organic sales both declined 3% on the quarter. For the year, GIS’s total sales figure came in at $15.62b. This is down significantly from the company’s total just a few years ago in 2014 when the total was $17.91b. GIS is trying to shift its product portfolio so that it better matches with consumer sentiment in the present, but this transition is taking time. In the graphic below, you can see that during the most recent quarter, only the snacks division posted growth in the US.

Source: GIS Q4 ER Slides

This is a positive, though the company still has a long way to go. With that said, GIS still maintains very well-known brands in its product portfolio, and I still think there is significant value in many of the names. I was also happy to see them buy what I believe is now one of the best-in-class large natural/organic brands, Annie’s, back in 2014. This $820m purchase is now one of the strongest brands that GIS offers. Hopefully, management can continue to pull the right strings, adding nice pieces like Annie’s to its portfolio moving forward.

I was happy to see the operating margins continue to increase during the recent quarter and on the year as well. While management attempts to restructure the portfolio for better growth, it’s nice seeing them maximize the potential of their current brands. Management used this comic-book-esque graphic to show confidence in this trend continuing as we move into FY18. I expect the new leadership to continue to focus on cost cuts and efficiency while they re-tool their product portfolio moving forward.

Source: GIS Q4 ER Slides

However, as nice as higher margins were, it still didn’t prohibit GIS from posting lower operating cash flows on the year. This is what happens when you can’t grow sales; you can only cut away so much before the balance sheet starts to suffer. It is this operating cash flow that enables the company to sustainably pay its dividend and buy back shares. Because of this, I think investors should keep a close eye on this company’s free cash flow figures moving forward.

GIS has done a decent job with both its dividend growth (the company has increased its annual dividend for 14 consecutive years now, has a 5-year DGR of 9.7%) and its buyback, having reduced the outstanding share count by 7.7% over the last 5 years. With that said, I don’t expect for these types of shareholder return figures to continue while growth is slowing so much for GIS.

I think this should be apparent by the company’s most recent dividend increase, which was announced during Q4, a rather paltry $0.01 raise from $0.48/share to $0.49/share, which equates to only 2.08%, much lower than many of the recent dividend increases that management rewarded shareholders with.

Some have speculated that management is being tighter with the company’s funds because they will be required for further M&A action. As a potential long-term shareholder, I would be just fine with this company being conservative with dividend growth for a few years while it re-tooled the portfolio. Now we just have to wait and see if there is further consolidation involving GIS somehow in the food space.

Finding Fair Value

So with this flat/negative growth and subpar shareholder returns in mind, I’ve moved my fair value target on shares lower. Like I said before, this multiple may seem cheap to some, especially looking at the multiples that investors have been forced to pay for GIS in the recent past. However, I’m under the impression that the +20x multiples that the market placed on GIS for much of 2016 represented a gross overvaluation.

What’s more, in 2013-2014, when GIS last traded in the 18x forward P/E range, the company was posting much better results than it is today. I think a 15-16x multiple on shares seems fair right now. This is a premium valuation for a company without growth; however, I am happy to admit that GIS’s cash flow and well-known brands deserve a premium.

Because of this, I would be looking for shares to fall towards the $50 range. At $50, GIS would yield 3.92%, which would be quite hard for me to pass up. Some investors may want to target a 4% yield, which would come at $49/share. I don’t know if the market will continue to punish GIS down to these levels, but if it does, I will likely be a buyer.

The company still doesn’t have any clear path to growth moving forward. This remains a problem. However, even though consumers aren’t eating as much yogurt or cereal as they once were, I have a hard time imagining a future without Yoplait or Cheerios existing in the refrigerators/pantries of American households. What’s more, as GIS continues to make pushes into new and emerging markets, I expect eventually they’ll be rewarded by the market.

Right now, FX issues are hurting this company, though this problem isn’t unique to GIS. While the dollar remains strong, I still like seeing US multinationals push into higher growth foreign markets. Eventually, the tide will turn with regards to the dollar and they will be rewarded for this increased global exposure.

So What Do You Think?

Has GIS done enough during the recent quarter for you to own it? The current yield is certainly attractive to income-oriented investors at the moment, though I still hope to see it move higher. Maybe I’m being greedy, who knows. Though I suppose at the end of the day I’m willing to be a bit greedy when a company isn’t posting growth; I’ve got to give myself a margin of safety somehow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.