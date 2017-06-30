Blue Apron: Nothing Special Here

Seeing how APRN traded the first day gives plenty of indication that the stock is headed down from here.

Introduction

On Thursday, we got the debut of Blue Apron on the NYSE, with the ticker APRN. This IPO coincided with a very weak day for the Dow, Nasdaq, and the S&P, which closed down 0.78%, 1.44%, and 0.86%, respectively. This lack of risk appetite in the market today only exacerbated the many headwinds that APRN was facing when it began trading.

Below, I will go over a little bit about the company, its present valuation, its competitors, and why I think this stock is going nowhere.

What is Blue Apron?

Blue Apron is the largest meal-kit delivery service in the US. What is this new craze, you might ask yourself? From APRN's website, you can see that the business model involves simply packaging together food in the right proportions with a recipe, then delivering it to your door, and then you cook the meal yourself. A single meal costs $10, and you can buy a week's worth for $60.

Wait a minute...how is this any better than just ordering delivery? When I order food, it's ready to eat, the cooking is already done, and the proportions are already right. I just eat it as soon as I get it without any cooking or preparation required. There's no need to do the dishes afterward either, because I just throw everything in the trash.

APRN's website also claims that it has better value because it is cutting out the "middle man" and deliver the food to you. But what "middle man" are they cutting out? None, because they become the middle man; they become the people delivering the food. The last time I checked, companies like Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) also employ company drivers to deliver the food for you without a "middle man". So APRN's business model is just like DPZ's, except that it's actually less convenient because of all the time spent cooking and cleaning. In fact, Blue Apron is like a poor man's Domino's, except that it's actually more expensive as well. A medium pizza at Domino's is $9 while an APRN meal is $10.

Fierce Competition from the Titan and the Upstarts

As if competition from traditional food delivery wasn't enough, APRN faces plenty of unicorn meal-kit startups as competition. Plated, Home Chef, Hello Marley, Chef'd, and HelloFresh are all competitors, and the New York Times has even partnered with Chef'd to make branded meal-kits. Everyone is jumping in on the action. Tom Brady, who eats a special diet which he claims allows him to play in the NFL at his age, has partnered with Purple Carrot to deliver his diet in meal-kit form right to your house.

It should be easy to see that anyone can easily start a meal-kit service, and that the barriers to entry aren't high. The biggest problem for APRN is marketing as it tries to retain devoted customers that will consistently order its food. Customers may not stay with APRN since there are so many food option competitors in this space.

There is definitely a demand for this service, as evidenced by its strong sales in 2016, yet last year, APRN lost $55m. Excluding a Q3 last year in the black, it's no surprise that APRN hasn't managed to become profitable.

Of course, the giant that has everyone even more worried than the smaller competition is the deadly combination of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). AMZN-WFM is in the perfect situation to exploit this meal-kit infatuation. AZMN, which originally sold books, has the recipes, and WFM has the food and distribution channels.

If Blue Apron can't manage to make money as a private company without AMZN-WFM coming into the game, how will it survive if Amazon does decide to enter this market? The $300m it raised from this IPO will not be enough to stop Amazon if it decides to compete.

Those hoping that Amazon will acquire Blue Apron will likely be left with a nasty surprise, because AMZN doesn't need to acquire APRN if it simply puts it out of business. Why spend on an acquisition when you can just destroy it without much effort? With the large network of users on AMZN, and the delivery and food infrastructure already there from WFM, Amazon can easily beat APRN on price.

What's the Valuation?

APRN raised $300m at its IPO, offering 30m shares at $10/share. The IPO values APRN at $1.89b. Where is the $1.89b value coming from? This company has been around for five years, and apparently the value that it created is worth $2b? That seems highly unlikely to me, considering it has nothing proprietary, and $2b is a lot of money to value a company that isn't profitable and will likely remain unprofitable. This situation is reminiscent of the dot-com stocks, where unprofitable companies were given pie-in-the-sky valuations without any underlying fundamental profits.

At one point as a private unicorn company, APRN was valued at $3.2b, and just two years ago at $2.2b. You can give a company any valuation you want in private, but when it goes public, the market has the final say. And in this IPO, we saw a down round. Normally in an IPO, each round of private fund-raising makes the earlier investors more money, as the early investors bought in at a lower price, and successive rounds bid up the price of shares. This is how early investors eventually cash out at a profit. But the down round meant that the public was able to get its hand on shares at a discount from private valuations.

APRN Price data by YCharts

Although intraday we saw share prices as high as $11, the investors who wanted to cash out of the IPO barely had an opportunity as APRN closed flat by the end of the day. A 10% pop in the price is nothing for an IPO, as investors are looking for a huge move up on the first day to cash out.

It is likely that the price would have fallen below $10/share today seeing that it closed exactly where it opened. What we probably had was the underwriting syndicate propping up the price at $10, so that it avoids the embarrassment of closing below the offering price. However, the syndicate can only artificially prop up this price for so long, and a wave of speculators, who wanted to flip the IPO, who now see that it flopped, will capitulate. They're going to want to get out while they can. I think there will be a wave of selling ahead, as the syndicate eventually loses hold on this price.

Conclusion

APRN doesn't offer any special new product and doesn't indicate profitability. It has competitors on all sides, from established big players in the market already, to those that could easily enter, to those start-ups that have the exact same business model. There's nothing special here, and this pie-in-the-sky $2b valuation is undeserved. Just looking at the trading behavior on the first day shows signs of weakness and lack of enthusiasm for this company.

