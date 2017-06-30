Main Street Capital: A World Class BDC

This article is the fourth in a series of Articles on the five biggest BDCs by market capitalization after my articles on ARCC, PSEC and FSIC. Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) is the fourth largest BDC by market capitalization and offers a dividend yield of around 5.7%.

It may be worth noting that the positioning of BDCs in the charts below have shifted slightly as the charts have been updated to reflect Apollo Investment Corp.’s latest results.

Earnings

MAIN is without a doubt one of the highest quality BDCs as evidenced by its strong Net Asset Value (NAV) growth. Its 5-year Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in NAV per share at 7.8% is the highest of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalization. It is also substantially higher than the -1.61% average growth rate for all BDCs that have been publicly traded for more than 5-years as of December 31, 2016.

(Source: MAIN Analysts Presentation)

MAIN's NAV per share also increased by around 1.5% for the first quarter of 2016. It is worth noting that FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) has been excluded from the comparative charts above and the 5-year average Return on Equity (ROE) chart below since it has not been listed for 5 years or more.

MAIN's 5-year average annual ROE, calculated as Net Increase in Net Assets divided by average NAV for each respective measurement period through December 31, 2016, at 13.3% is also significantly higher than that of the three other large BDCs included in the chart below. It is also well above the average annual ROE for all BDCs listed for more than 2 years, as of December 2016, at around 7.8%.

(Source: MAIN Analysts Presentation)

MAINs debt to equity ratio at 0.4451 is also the lowest of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalization. MAIN could therefore deliver a higher return by increasing its leverage. This is, however, unlikely to occur in light thereof that MAIN has always maintained a low debt to equity ratio and has managed to outperform its peers without taking on excessive leverage.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

MAIN's gross asset non-leverage expense ratio at 1.56% is also the lowest of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalization. Its gross asset non-leverage expense ratio is likely to remain the lowest for the foreseeable as an internally managed BDC that has a strong track record of being cost conscious.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

Interest rates such as the LIBOR rate is likely to continue rising gradually over the course of this year. MAIN is set to benefit from rising rates as 64% of its outstanding debt obligations are at a fixed rate whilst 65% of its debt investments bear interest at floating rates.

Around 59% of MAIN's portfolio is subject to a LIBOR floor, which in essence meant that these loans would only float after crossing the LIBOR floor. With an average interest rate floor of 105 basis points most of its portfolio is currently "floating." MAIN has also forecasted that for every 25-basis point increase in rates, its Net Investment Income (NYSEMKT:NII) per share will increase by $0.03.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

Dividend

MAIN has a dividend yield of around 5.7%, which is the lowest of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalization. Its 5-year compounded annual dividend growth rate at around 6.9% is, however, substantially higher than that of its peer groups average CAGR of around -1.7%.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

Considering its higher dividend growth rate and the overall higher quality of MAIN, investors should not completely disregard it as an investment merely because it has a lower dividend yield. Its dividend is also well covered by NII and is therefore more sustainable than that of many of its peers.

MAINs 1-year average adjusted core NII dividend coverage ratio at 108.81% is the third highest of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalization. Strong dividend coverage and rising interest rates further enhances MAIN's ability to increase its dividend at levels well above those of its peers.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

Valuation and Conclusion

MAIN is trading at a 73% premium to NAV, which is above its 5-year average premium to NAV of around 57%. It is also the highest premium to NAV of the five biggest BDCs by market capitalization.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

With this high premium to NAV, I have been hesitant to initiate a position in MAIN. I am, however, of the view that paying a premium for a high quality BDC is better than investing in a BDC with a poor track record.

Considering MAIN's track record of NAV growth, it is also possible that one will be able to initiate a position during a later stage at a lower price to NAV but not necessarily at a lower $ price. Cognizant of this I am, however, willing to bear the risk of a missed opportunity and would not initiate a position at the current valuation.

