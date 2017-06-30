Target: Blue Apron Acquisition?

With Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods sending shockwaves through the retail world, many investors have been questioning whether or not it makes sense for Target (NYSE: TGT) to remain in the grocery business. After all, fresh food has never been Target's forte, suffering from spoilage issues due to lack of traffic, stagnant products, and poor selection. Target's stock has been punished accordingly for its inability to execute (both here and in the e-commerce domain), losing close to 40% of its value in the last year and a half.

However, I argue that Target needs to double down on their efforts to sell food and drink now while they still have access to healthy cash flows, and before Amazon has a chance to fully execute on their plans for Whole Foods. Conceding without a fight and using most of their available cash flow for buybacks and dividends will only set a precedent for slow and gradual erosion in the face of Amazon's encroachments. The grocery business is worth around $600B, a massive prize which should not be given up lightly. Target needs to rebrand itself as a food destination now before it's too late. An excellent way to get started would be through an acquisition, generating positive news buzz during a time of investor pessimism and gaining access to customers who might not otherwise consider Target a source of food.

Enter Blue Apron

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is a fast-growing meal delivery service which just IPO'd this week, closing the first day at $10/share (far cheaper than the initially expected range of $15-$17). They had the unfortunate luck of IPO'ing in the immediate aftermath of the Whole Foods acquisition, with investor appetite suppressed due to doubts over being able to contend with the Amazon juggernaut. The discount provides a good opportunity for Target to pick up an asset to help in their battle to come, however. Target's free cash flow of 4.8B a year is more than enough to cover Blue Apron's post-IPO valuation of $1.88B (the cost would be even less due to the cash gained from the offering). Blue Apron has been growing revenues at a healthy clip (134% from 2015 to 2016) and is only trading a little over 2x trailing 2016 sales. And they were able to show their capability of generating a profit in Q1 and Q2 of 2016.

The two most common concerns I have heard regarding Blue Apron are how competitive the meal delivery market is and how much cash it needs to burn for further expansion. While it is true that there are many players in the space (such as Hello Fresh, Plated, and Home Chef), Blue Apron has some of the best brand name recognition and pricing. Leveraging Target's superior resources and infrastructure would definitely help in getting a leg up when taking on the competition for consumer dollars. And Target has plenty of free cash flow to help Blue Apron build out and execute on its expansion plans.

Target's Restock Program

A few days ago, Target announced that it is rolling out its new "Restock" program in Minnesota. This allows subscribers to obtain up to 45 lbs of items delivered next day for a $4.99 shipping fee. Clearly this is a (delayed) response to Amazon Prime, and it takes advantage of the vast network of physical stores Target has across the country.

With the acquisition, Target would pick up Blue Apron's 1M customers, which fall squarely in the well-to-do, tech-savvy demographic that Target is courting. Additionally, these are people who seek out direct-to-door products and would be good candidates for helping jump start this new program. Target offers a wide variety of kitchen products which could be bundled as part of the Blue Apron system to help customers prepare the meals.

Reputation is Key

It's no secret that Target doesn't have the best reputation for food. When I have visited stores, the food section is often small and tucked away as if it were an afterthought. The fruit and vegetables are usually of poor quality, cooking ingredients are limited, and the selection of wine and beer leaves much to be desired when compared to companies like Whole Foods and Central Market. Target is missing out on a massive opportunity here, since they already have a large number of customers in the store willing to spend on other items. It would not even be necessary to reallocate large portions of the store for groceries. After all, several Trader Joe's I have shopped at do not have much more square footage than the average Target has devoted for food and drink. They simply need to improve the quality of their offerings. This could include working with local farmers to obtain fresher produce, adding off the beaten path brands on a rotating basis, and working to create a few solid-quality beer and wine lines for stocking in stores. Consumer tastes have changed, and Target can't expect to slightly mark up the same products sold at Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and succeed.

I believe a company like Blue Apron would be an excellent partner in an undertaking such as this. Target would be able to data mine Blue Apron's meal sales to determine what is popular and add similar offerings in store. Blue Apron is focused on working with farmers and providing fresh ingredients, and Target could leverage these contacts for store sales. Also, Target's stores could double as distribution centers for Blue Apron products, which would help to prevent product from sitting on the shelves for too long. And Blue Apron has their own premium wine program which buys straight from the vineyard and helps customers pair the wine with their meals.

Conclusion

With Amazon moving into the grocery space, some investors have already written off traditional retailers like Target as dead money. I believe that Target still has a chance to compete if they move rapidly and search for ways to keep their brand relevant rather than falling into the "value trap" of solely paying dividends and buying back shares. I have provided reasoning why purchasing Blue Apron would be mutually beneficial for both companies and a realistic first step in preparing for the war to come with Amazon.

