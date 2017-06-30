Nvidia And Game Developers Cooperate To Make Games More GPU-Intensive

I explained last month why SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) bought $4 billion of Nvidia (NVDA). It was because of Nvidia’s big potential in Artificial Intelligence [AI] from its GPU-based deep learning computing. However, I would like to make it very clear that Nvidia’s biggest growth driver is gaming, not AI computing.

The recent quarterly revenue by segment report revealed gaming still accounts for 62% of Nvidia’s revenue. The combined contribution of the Datacenter and Auto segments is just 19.5%. Gaming’s disproportionately large contribution to Nvidia’s top line growth is because there are still 1 billion PC gamers out there.

(Source: Nvidia/Andrew Tonner)

This article should satisfy the Seeking Alpha member who expressed his big doubt on Mr. Luzgin’s NVDA DCF analysis write-up on whether gaming is still a growth sector. Yes, sir, gaming is still a rising global industry. Unlike the stagnating smartphone sales and declining tablet sales, gaming is actually a growing market.

On the hardware side, Jon Peddie Research was surprised that the PC gaming hardware industry reached $30 billion last year. Jon Peddie Research previously expected the said sector to reach $30 billion only by 2018. Reaching that level in 2016 was evidence that the PC Gaming hardware business is growing faster than what experts previously thought.

Game Software Sales Is Also Increasing

PC gaming is still a $24.8 billion/year industry. Thanks to the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch, Nvidia is also now involved in the $33.3 billion/year console gaming sector. Browser PC games also uses PC GPUs, which is still a healthy $4.5 billion/year industry.

Please study the chart below. It is from Newzoo’s June 2017 report. Newzoo is confident that global games revenue will continue to grow until 2020. It is also true that smartphone/tablet gaming will take market share from PC/console gaming. However, we should never forget that mobile games are created on workstation PC machines. These game development computers, more often than not, use high-end Nvidia GPU cards like Quadro.

(Source: NEWZOO)

Nvidia Also Benefits From The Development Of Video Games

The chart above only calculates the revenue from games that were already released. It did not take into account the money spent on hardware and software that were used to create those video games. In spite of the advances in smartphone and tablet hardware, I don’t think Unreal 4 or the Unity game engine can be used to develop games using iOS or Android devices.

The gaming industry’s contribution to Nvidia’s growth also includes the development process, not just from the sales of finished games. As long as the entire video games industry has a positive annual CAGR, game developers will continue to spend big bucks on the latest CPU and GPU products.

The more powerful your GPU is, the better a workstation PC will be for 2D/3D game development.

Nvidia Is Helping Game Developers Create Games That Get More And More Hardware-Intensive

I am a retired PC gamer but I still sneak in a few sessions testing latest video games. What is true ten years ago, is still the norm today. New PC games always require the newest GPUs to maximize performance. Game developers must be conspiring with hardware vendors like Nvidia. They keep releasing games that are so GPU-intensive that performance-conscious players have no choice but to buy the newest discrete video cards they can afford.

Optimization for older machines doesn’t seem to be on the priority of game developers when they develop new PC games. Perhaps in exchange for Nvidia’s constant development of its GPUs, game developers are reminded to keep making more and more hardware-intensive PC games. As per my own observation and hands-on tests, game developers love creating games that will really punish GPU cards. This often forces gamers to buy water cooling systems just to prevent video cards from getting toast.

Nvidia itself keeps developing new updates to its GameWorks Software Development Kit [SDK] that help developers add more realism to video games. Adding more realism to game graphics leads to more punishing workload for the GPU and CPU of a gaming computer. The more GPU-punishing video a game is, the shorter the life span there is for a discrete video card.

I hope this explains why Nvidia became so rich from gaming. It consistently creates software to make games more hardware-demanding. This way, Nvidia is guaranteed to always have an easy time selling its latest $500+++ video cards. The close cooperation between Nvidia and game developers is likely why latest PC games like Overwatch are so hardware-intensive. Activision’s (ATVI) flippant answer why Overwatch is so hardware-punishing is to remind players to limit their FPS (Frames Per Second) rate. It advised that 30 FPS is best for laptops when playing Overwatch.

No self-respecting gamer will ever be satisfied with less than 60 FPS. Activision’s poor optimization (intentional or not) of Overwatch meant some of those 30 million players who collectively spent $1 billion on Overwatch probably spent more money buying Nvidia’s GTX 1080 or GTX 1070 if they bought the PC version of Overwatch.

You know gaming is going to be a long-term tailwind for Nvidia when you check out Amazon’s (AMZN) list of best-selling video cards. The 20 top-selling computer graphics cards at Amazon are all sporting Nvidia’s GeForce trademark even though they are sold under different brands.

Please study the screenshot below. Nvidia and game developers are so good in making GPU-punishing video games that a $600 GeForce GTX 1070 and a $780 GeForce GTX 1080 became the no.2 and no.3 best-selling video cards.

(Source: AMAZON)

Millions of performance-conscious gamers will spend big money just to get decent performance out of new PC games.

Conclusion

People assessing the investment quality of Nvidia should take into account the health of the video games industry. Don’t go long NVDA just because you like its big lead on deep learning computing. Deep learning computing and autonomous driving are still nascent industries. They will only probably become major top line growth contributors maybe four or five years from now.

I went long Nvidia because of its big lead on high-end gaming GPUs. Nvidia dominates the high-end enthusiast market for discrete video cards. I am also long Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and I keep reminding it to come up with a competent high-end Radeon GPU as soon as possible. This is to disrupt Nvidia’s long reign on high-end GPUs.

However, AMD’s failure to do so is likely why Nvidia continues to own more than 70% of the discrete video card industry. Lack of high-end 14-nanometer Radeon GPUs is why Nvidia took back 2% market share from AMD last Q1 2017.

Since there is still no Radeon RX Vega from April to late June, Nvidia probably took another 2% from AMD this Q2.

ADD-IN Boards Q1 2017

(Source: Jon Peddie Research)

Nvidia’s GPU business benefits from both video game players and game developers. In spite of AMD Polaris Radeon GPUs, Nvidia remains the overwhelming favorite brand of PC gamers. Check out the hardware survey for May, Nvidia video cards have achieved a pseudo-monopoly on DirectX 12 GPUs among Steam-using PC gamers.

(Source: STEAM)

The killer advantage of Nvidia is that having a 72% market share in discrete video cards leads to developers optimizing their games first for GeForce GPUs. Optimizing first for Radeon GPUs is not a priority for developers. AMD video cards have a much smaller user base.

Lastly, if you want to do some profit-taking on your Nvidia position, go ahead. I already sold some of my AMD and NVDA shares to buy more HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) earlier this week. However, I am staying long NVDA.

Unless Goldman Sachs (GS) starts attacking NVDA like it did AMD last April and last June 13, I don’t think Nvidia’s stock will suffer a notable, lingering dip.

I checked the Relative Strength Index [RSI] of NVDA and it is only 50.4. An RSI score of 50.4 is not alarming. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the magnitude and speed of stock price changes. A score of 30 is Oversold, 50 is Neutral, 70 is Overbought.

(Source: StockTA)