Fortis: Growth Initiatives Will Support 6% Annual Dividend Growth

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) [TSX:FTS] delivered solid Q1 2017 results following the successful acquisition of ITC Holdings in October 2016. The management appears to be executing their five-year growth plan well. Together with its predictable and stable business, the company is poised to continue to grow its dividend at a targeted 6% annual rate.

Source: Company Website

Business Overview

Fortis is one of the top 15 North American leading utilities companies. Its regulated business operates in 5 Canadian provinces, 9 U.S. states, and 3 Caribbean countries. A breakdown of the Pro Forma Operating Earnings for the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, is shown in the following pie chart where United States accounts for 55% of the earnings, followed by Canada’s 35%. As can be seen, the newly acquired ITC Holdings, an electric transmission company that operates in the US, accounts for 29% of the pro forma operating earnings.

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Marketing Presentation

Fortis has enjoyed strong growth both organically and through acquisition. In fact, the acquisition of Aquila in 2003, Terasen in 2007, Central Hudson in 2012, UNS in 2014, and ITC in 2016 all helped fueled the company’s growth. As a result, its revenue base has increased from C$3.7 billion in 2012 to C$6.8 billion in 2016. Its total asset has also expanded from C$15 billion in 2012 to over C$48 billion at the end of March 31, 2017. Fortis also maintained its balance sheet very well. It long term debt to capital ratio has been steadily controlled between 48% to 57% in the last seven years. This ratio was 53% at the end of March, 2017. This number is slightly higher than 47% of Hydro One (HRNFF), but still within acceptable range given its predictable and stable generation of cash flow.

Major acquisitions (Source: Q2 2017 Investor Marketing Presentation)

Financial Highlights of Q1 2017

In Q1 2017, Fortis’ revenue rose by 28% mainly driven by the acquisition of ITC in October 2016. Other factors that contribute to the increase of revenue include the flow through in customer rates of higher overall energy supply costs, and higher electricity rates. Earnings from ITC added C$91 million as shown in the table below. Even without the addition of ITC, Fortis still delivered a net earnings growth of 25.3% in the quarter.

Source: Q1 2017 Financial Reports

Fortis’ earnings per common share also increased from C$0.57 in Q1 2016 to C$0.72 in Q1 2017. This represents a healthy increase of 26%. Cash flow from operating activities increased from C$483 million to C$541 million, a 12% increase from the same time last year. These numbers look solid.

Source: Q1 2017 Financial Reports

Growth Initiatives

Beside acquiring ITC Holdings last year, Fortis also has an ambitious C$13 billion five-year capital program to help drive its future earnings and dividend growth. This capital expenditure program is expected to drive the rate base by a compounded annual growth rate of 4% through 2021.

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Marketing Presentation

Fortis also has a few proposed new projects. It includes a C$1~2 billion of investment in an LNG export terminal in BC, a C$600 million gas pipeline in BC, and two C$1 billion power lines projects. One connects between Ontario and Pennsylvania, another provide transmission between 22 First Nation communities in northern Ontario to the provincial power grid. These projects will grow the company’s EBITDA. These projects together with the rate base increase mentioned in the previous paragraph, Fortis should be able to continue to grow its revenue and increase its dividend.

Dividend Yield

For many people, the reason to own Fortis is because of its excellent history of dividend payout. The company was able to increase its annual dividend payment for 43 consecutive years. The management is expecting to continue this streak by targeting a 6% annual dividend growth through 2021. As of 2017, the annual dividend paid per share is C$1.60. Its dividend payout ratio is also healthy at 66% in 2016. There is still room to hike dividends. With its growth initiatives, it is very likely that Fortis will be able to achieve its growth target of 6% dividend hike through 2021.

Fortis pays a forward yield of C$1.60 per share. At its current share price, the yield of 3.49% is not particularly attractive. Hydro One, the electricity transmission company in Ontario, has a dividend yield of 3.84%. Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) has a yield of 4.49%. Compare to Fortis’ annual dividend growth target of 6%, Algonquin is forecasting a dividend growth of 10% annually. For income investors, Fortis may not be the best choice.

Investor Takeaway

Fortis may be operating in a mature industry where most of its revenue is regulated and growth is modest. But this does not mean it cannot generate returns for its shareholders. In fact, investors who held this stock in the past 5 years have enjoyed an average annualized return of 10.29% per year. This is higher than the 9.14% of S&P/TSX Composite Index. Given its past excellent record of increasing its dividend, and the defensive nature of its revenue, investors should sleep well with this stock in the portfolio.