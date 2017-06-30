Chesapeake Energy: An Actual Turnaround?

This, along with more conversion of US power plants to natural gas is what truly has the potential to give Chesapeake a chance.

A growing theme of higher natural gas exports from the US could be what is truly needed to level out supply and drive up prices.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has probably traumatized quite a few shareholders in the last five years. The company has faced public scrutiny, and low natural gas prices that have pummeled its bottom line.

It’s hard to get over the combined $19 billion in losses over the last two years. It’s even harder to get over Management’s failure to respond to the fallout in revenue. When natural gas prices begin their decline, Chesapeake suffered monumental losses in revenue. Between 2014 and 2015 their revenue pulled back 49%, coupled with expenses it resulted in an 1120% fallout in net income. How many companies do you know of that lose $14.69 billion in one year and live to tell the tale? While they did manage to fix their gross margins last year to create gross income of $105 million, it wasn’t nearly enough to stem the downside. Net income for 2016 was ($4.4 billion).

Have things changed?

The fallout in natural gas prices might have been one of the best things to happen to the industry. By flooding the market, it became very cheap to start powering power plants with natural gas in lieu of coal. It also fits into regulatory standards for emissions. Then again, Trump is making executive orders on this topic so I haven’t a clue where things will end up on that end. Nevertheless, natural gas is cheap. It is clean. It is having its day as an energy source. In return, the number of natural gas powered operations has increased, meaning higher use of the product.

Short term, I am still a bit skeptical of the scale of Chesapeake’s potential profitability. Natural gas prices are currently resting lower than at the start of the year; and $139 million is still a pretty slim profit on $2.43 billion in revenue for the first quarter. Long term, I think Chesapeake might have finally found something.

What I would look for more in Q2 results are revenue growth, and continued managed costs. Net income is obviously the goal but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s underwhelming. The stock is really getting hyped up lately, and I have a feeling reality could be less exciting than all the headlines saying Chesapeake could rocket higher.

Let us not forget the company still has a debt load of over $9.5 billion. That’s a lot of debt when you’re only making $139 million in a good quarter. Fortunately, the CEO Robert Lawler is all about debt reduction, weak asset sales, and increased production. On the one hand, higher production will drive revenue in a low price environment. On the other hand, it exacerbates the problem by propping up supply. I’m not sure that will matter much though; as it seems likely that natural gas exports are about to increase in a big way.

I’m not necessarily a fan of the idea; as I think maintaining cheap energy at home is far more beneficial to the typical American, than Cheniere Energy (LNG) driving its stock through natural gas exports. That said, I’m not the president; and our current administration is pushing hard for energy exports.

Unlike Healthcare reform, or Tax codes, this issue has a more uniform stance on the conservative side of things. I have a feeling this will actually get accomplished. We have a ton of natural gas, and foreign countries want to buy it. China is driving up its consumption of natural gas in both imports and domestic production. The country has set a target of natural gas owning 10% of their energy consumption by 2020. Imports of liquefied natural gas increased more than 38% in the first five months of this year, as their oil fields begin to decline.

As the smog filled country converts to cleaner fuel, it wouldn’t surprise me to see their 10% goal rise higher. It will all depend on rising supply. Right now, Australia has the edge for lowest prices, and the highest market share in terms of exports to China. If the United States starts really pushing into exports, the world’s export prices could dip lower on average. Personally, I’d slap a tax on that and reap the benefits of China needing new fuel sources. But again, I don’t get to make that call.

Where I could see Chesapeake benefiting the most in terms of its own profitability and “comeback” would be if exports speed up and US producers fail to react in terms of supply. Remember, our power plants are slowly converting from coal to natural gas. In the process we’re driving up our own consumption. If you start factoring exports into the mix, you could see demand and supply find much quicker parity. In the wake, producers could enjoy returns on a higher priced product. That is where the money could be for Chesapeake energy. The things they’re doing now in terms of debt reduction, cost cutting, and streamlining of assets are necessities. Big profits and appeal require gas prices to climb. Until then, I’m still skeptical of the declining cash position, poor total equity, and general lack of consistent profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.