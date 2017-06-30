Pattern Energy Secures Growth In Own Transformation

On June 19th, Pattern Energy (PEGI) has released three actions which impact future of the company's growth and provide confirmation for an investment thesis. Those actions have been discussed in the Investor Day presentation, on June 29th. This article is my interpretation of what is taking place, and the opportunity to address some of the concerns noted in my prior articles. I believe actions taken are game changing, boosting the profile of the company as an investment.

The yieldco landscape has been certainly on the downside for well over two years. A lot of questions have been asked about the yieldco model, particularly about the sustainability of growth, cash flow and what happens when funding dries out, namely from the lack of the equity on the markets. I discussed the yieldco model and its core business in an article on yieldco investing early this year offering readers a bit of a primer.

I was concerned about growth potentials for the company in my article in March, which also mentioned investment in the developer and how this could have indicated issues with equity availability from existing private investors. When information was detailed in the white paper on investing into development, I offered an interpretation of potential value, focusing on specific project investment instead what is apparent the corporate entity.

Also, my largest concern was about the size of the dividend and whether there was a growth for it. The company has been running a very generous dividend for some time and got to the point of 96% of a payout ratio this year. Yieldcos which do not have organic growth, meaning they do not produce internal cash to support equity for new projects or do not reach out to the market to sell own shares with the same purpose, essentially stop growing. While the dividend's size is not necessarily at risk at such a point, lack of growth has a punitive undertone for the yieldco model and carries the risk of losing the value of equity.

On June 19th, actions offered answers to most of the concerns and an additional material released on June 29th provided even better interpretation of what to expect. The company gained a large investor, PSP Investments, which stands for Public Service Pension Plan Board or PSP, a Canadian Crown Corporation being a manager as the name indicates pensions of public service employees, Royal Canadian Mountain Police, Canadian Army, and Army Reserve. PSP is an organization managing over CAD $136B in investments.

Apart from confirmation of Riverstone Investment Entity, a collection of various sources of funding delivering $764M investing in Development 2.0, PSP will invest in three ways in Pattern organization. One is the largest investment in PEGI with over 9% of shares bought from Development 1.0 (D1). Second, $500M in projects to be bought from D1 and divestiture of interest from the project owned by PEGI. Lastly, an investment in development 2.0 (D2) along PEGI and Riverstone.

The Development 2.0 has been funded, in stages, up to $1B. We also learned that portfolio of potential projects to be managed by 2.0 reached 10GW, among them, 3GW of projects having eligibility to receive PTC at 100% rate as long as they are completed in 4 years. The breakdown of the pipeline has 7.7GW in the US and Canada, planning to complete 1.75GW by 2020. 0.93GW in Mexico with 500MW to be completed by the same deadline. In Japan 1.36GW with a plan for completion by 2020 of around 750MW.

Pattern Energy's potential asset acquisition list has expanded by 60% to gross of 1.5GW. For greater details on each market, the company is offering slides, there is also a large involvement of solar development in the pipeline for all three markets. The list of potential projects for acquisitions is impressive.

What is interesting is the structure of the funding for Development 2.0 (D2), and requires a bit of explanation. The business is funded by $60M investment which represents 20% brought in PEGI. 49% is provided by the private investors, behind Riverstone Investment Entity. D1 contributes projects and with them, the value of 31%.

After one-year anniversary, D1 interest in D2 would be sold. Remaining shares of PEGI, owned by D1 would be sold in an orderly manner (term used by the company, without clearing to whom they would be sold). Projects owned by D1 would be sold to PSP and PEGI, except Japan's portfolio which seems to gain a status of the independent stream to enable financing opportunities in Japan and at this time not being part of PSP investment.

Beyond that, as next stages of growth arrive, PEGI can increase its participation in D2 to 29% or $300M. While on the surface this appears to be a corporate ownership, the company defines it as follows, and I quote from a presentation on page 20:

"Pattern Energy maintains right to invest in construction and operating projects."

In this statement, the investment is centered on project equity, rather than a corporate tenor, therefore reinforcing profit opportunities forecasted in my article mentioned earlier.

PEGI happens to complete full transformation, from being sponsored, by the development arm, to ownership of it. PSP becomes perhaps best described as a financing partner, which offers a vindication of the investment thesis. Considering role to play with PEGI and the character of PSP, the involvement clears most doubts about future of PEGI's growth. While there are always risks, those risks are greatly diminished now.

The PSP also invests in two new projects, 179MW Meikle and 143M Mont Saint-Marguerite, at 49% interest. In turn, Pattern sells 49% interest in 182MW Panhandle 2 to PSP. On balance, Pattern adds 75MW and needs to come up with $46M to close those transactions. PSP is buying equity in the project at $0.66 per watt, while both appear to buy new projects at $0.64 per watt. PSP investing $160M is a proof of concept for an additional commitment of $340M for future acquisitions.

If we add $60M of PEGI investment in D2, a total financial obligation for PEGI comes up to be $106M, financed at this point internally. It is clear that the company to move up investment in D2 and take on projects from D1 needs more cash, cash which will be obtained from the markets by issuing shares.

While the market has welcomed the news, and moved shares to 52-weeks' high recently, after the presentation on Jun 29th, the stock seems to be on a decline, beyond ex-dividend condition. The anticipation of new shares is perhaps behind it.

While new shares have a dilutive implication, the equity value transitioned into projects has certainly a dividend increase opportunity with those plans now revealed.

I think for the current, and future investors, the risk profile of the company measured by the yield of the 6.67% do not reflect recent events. I think PEGI should be between the top dollar paid for an organization like NextEra Partners (NEP) at 3.74% and 6% yield of NRG Yield Inc (NYLD). NextEra Energy (NEE) is a powerhouse itself, and I can see investors pay the price for equity of its renewable unit based on the stability of dividend growth foreseen till 2023. On the other hand, NYLD does not look as attractive when compared to PEGI after the transformation. Its sponsor is troubled and pressured by the activist investors to shed the renewable unit. PEGI's investors look toward renewables with emphasis to participate in the paradigm shift taking over global investment focus. They also see PEGI as the front runner of that change.

At my estimates of 5% yield with a yearly dividend of $1.67 per share, the stock price target of $33 becomes a future base. I can see PEGI be over $40 with dividend passing $2 per year, perhaps under 2 or so years. Both of those targets offer a great return on the current value of shares while discounting the highest dividend value in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI, CSIQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.