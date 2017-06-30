Is Mattel's 7.25% Yield Sustainable?

Mattel's free cash flow is down, but is it enough to support its dividend?

Mattel (MAT) stock has been on a consistent downward trend over the last 52 weeks. Close to a 52-week low, Mattel shareholders have lost 30% of their investment in the last year. The decline has created an increased dividend yield of over 7.25%. An examination of the financial metrics justifies the decline of shares; however, it may support the large dividend and create an opportunity for income investors.

Mattel’s earnings have been disappointing. For three consecutive quarters, and five of the last seven earnings reports, Mattel has missed earnings expectations. Mattel has been dealing with earnings headwinds for quite some time. Over the last seventeen quarters, Mattel has only four quarters of earnings growth. One leading cause to the earnings decline is a lack of revenue growth, which has shown a similar correlation to earnings growth over the last four years.

In terms of earnings and dividend sustainability, Mattel’s payout ratio can give investors the best indicator of its ability to pay shareholders. Mattel’s earnings are highly seasonal, so a trailing twelve-month comparison is best. Due to the declining earnings, Mattel’s payout ratio has increased to 172% over the trailing twelve-month period. Unfortunately, Mattel has not had the earnings strength to make dividend payments for seven consecutive quarters.

Despite these earnings problems, analysts have optimism that Mattel will be able to grow its earnings into a sustainable payout ratio over the next three years. Analysts are currently projecting 32% earnings growth in 2017 followed by 19% earnings growth in 2018. This would bring the payout ratio below 100% by 2018.

While Mattel appears poised to get its earnings back on track, another financial indicator is showing that Mattel’s dividend is unsustainable. In less than a year, Mattel’s free cash flow over a twelve-month period has declined from $550 million to $87 million. This is far too little to support the $520 million projected dividend payout.

While Mattel has been able to pay its dividend for the last few quarters, it has come at a price. Typically, when companies pay their dividends beyond sustainability, their credit rating suffers. Moody’s did downgrade Mattel’s credit rating earlier this year. In addition to the credit downgrades, Mattel’s creeping increase in leverage is also indicative of the cost for continued dividend payments.

Overall, income investors should avoid Mattel. Mattel’s large dividend is unsupported by both its lack of earnings and free cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.