Roche To Acquire MySugr For Digital Diabetes Management

It also provides expertise that Roche can apply to other areas of remote monitoring potential.

The deal will bring in-house a diabetes monitoring system that is already integrated with Roche's Accu-Chek device.

mySugr has developed a diabetes monitoring app in use by more than one million patients.

Big Pharma firm Roche has agreed to acquire mySugr for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Medical products and pharmaceutical company Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has announced an agreement to acquire diabetes management software company mySugr GmbH for an undisclosed amount.

mySugr has developed an open-architecture diabetes control app and system that shares information between the patient and caregivers to enhance care.

The deal is a signal that Roche intends to bolster its diabetes care unit and invest in its Accu-Chek brand of blood glucose monitoring devices.

Target Company

Vienna, Austria-based mySugr was founded in 2012 to improve patient care and adherence via a diabetes ‘coaching’ app and service.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Frank Westermann, who previously held various positions in media companies in Germany and Austria.

Below is a brief demo video about mySugr’s system:

(Source: mySugr)

mySugr says it has more than one million users globally and the company had previously integrated with Roche’s diabetes devices, so integration risk should be minimal.

The company’s platform has been device agnostic, and Roche says the company will ‘remain a separate legal entity with an open platform for all diabetes devices and services.’

Notwithstanding that announcement, I would not be surprised if Roche forks the code and creates an enhanced version for its own products.

Investors in mySugr included Johann Hansmann, iSeed Ventures, and the Roche Venture Fund. The company raised at least $6.6 million in total investment since 2012.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the price or terms of the acquisition and Roche did not state any changes to its financial condition, so it is likely the deal was not material to Roche’s financials.

I recently wrote an article on the strategic investment of Insulet (PODD) and Medtronic (MDT) in another diabetes monitoring service, Insulet And Medtronic Join Investment In Glooko Diabetes Management.

In that article, I highlighted Medtronic’s previous investment in Glooko, which has developed a similar, open-architecture app used by various glucose monitoring devices.

So, it seems clear that medical device makers are making a push into the digital monitoring space, not only for diabetes applications but as proxies for increasing their understanding of remote monitoring markets in general.

The applications for remote monitoring include cardiovascular, neurological, and general health and wellness to name just a few.

Being able to monitor patients in real-time also provides a tremendous amount of data that may be leveraged to develop more capable devices and ultimately treatments for patients at potentially lower cost by reducing the need for hospital and doctor visits.

The trend towards moving the treatment out of the hospital and doctor’s office has been accelerating in recent years due to increased communications bandwidth, device and data capabilities and patient willingness to use these new devices.

The deal for mySugr is table-stakes for Roche’s continued move into remote monitoring, and I view it as a positive signal that Roche management is on the ball and taking advantage of opportunities in new care delivery models.

