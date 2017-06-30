Starbucks: Is Now The Time To Buy?

This distribution should grow at a mid-teen clip over the next five years.

Starbucks yields less than 1.7%, but this number jumps if you include buybacks.

You can dig up great dividend stocks by investing in habits.

Today’s post highlights my favorite way to dig up great dividend stocks… investing in habits.

Regular readers have heard this strategy before. By ‘investing in habits’, I mean owning companies that sell habit forming or addictive products, like soda, cigarettes, or fast food. These businesses enjoy a visible stream of earnings, which often translates into on-going dividends for shareholders.

The best example of this idea in action? Coffee giant Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). I’m not sure what they put in this stuff. Cocaine? Nicotine? Whatever it is, I can’t start my morning without a stop at the nearest cafe.

Clearly, I’m not the only one. Millions of people visit Starbucks each day. Americans, it seems, cannot get enough of their coffee “fix”.

But Starbucks doesn’t just make customers happy. Shares recently touched a new all-time high, up 350% over the past 10 years. Since 2010, the company has boosted its dividend fivefold.

After posting such incredible numbers, it’s easy to assume the stock’s best days might be behind it. So can Starbucks keep income seeking investors happy? Let’s take a deep dive into this distribution.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

First, the bad news.

Right now, Starbucks yields less than 1.7%. For most income investors, that has the excitement of a mashed potato sandwich.

This number, however, doesn’t give you the full scale as to how much cash the company returns to owners. Over the past three years, Starbucks has bought back $4.1 billion shares. By buying out our fellow investors, we increase our claim to future earnings.

What happens when you include these buybacks in our payout? The total shareholder yield jumps to 3.6%. That won’t get most yield hogs out of bed, but it sure beats anything you’d make on Treasury bonds.

This payout isn’t as safe as Uncle Sam’s, but it’s awfully close. Last year, Starbucks generated $4.6 billion in cash flow from operations. This totals only about two-thirds of the money that gets paid out to owners, giving management plenty of wiggle room if business sours.

The Dividend - Will It Grow?

Starbucks has a three-part plan to grow sales.

First, open more stores. Sure, there’s a cafe on every street corner in the United States, but this firm has a lot more expansion room in emerging markets. In the company’s five-year growth plan unveiled last December, management said they will add 12,000 stores globally by 2021.

Second, executives want to squeeze more sales out of existing locations. Because us coffee addicts would sooner die than give up our favorite beverage, Starbucks can pass on modest price hikes each year. After all, who would skip their morning latte just to save a quarter or two? This near monopoly-position as the nation’s drug dealer of choice allows Starbucks to grow profits in excess of inflation.

The company is also pushing hard for “daypart expansion”, industry lingo for selling more products during traditionally quiet times of the day. Starbucks has a lot of success in beer, small meals, and other snack foods. By turning cafes into a hangout destination, management is betting customers will spend more money.

This strategy has already paid off. Over the past three years, same store sales - an important metric in retail - have grown at a seven percent annual clip. These numbers would be impressive from a startup company, but they’re off the charts for a multi-billion business. Executives want to hit 4% to 6% same store sales growth over the next five years.

Third, expand Starbuck’s presence into new businesses. Howard Schultz no longer holds the head honcho job, but he hasn’t left the company. The former CEO has doubled down on his new Reserve Store concept locations; Starbucks new line of high-end cafes. These new stores could improve margins and regional growth in mature markets.

Beyond Reserves Stores, Starbucks continues to expand its share of the at-home coffee market. Executives want to build the Teavana tea brand through existing locations. I also see a lot of room for the company to improve its digital engagement with customers.

All of which translates into a lot of room for expansion. On the conservative end, analysts project earnings will grow at a 14% to 16% annual clip over the next five years. That will likely result in higher dividend payments, increasing at roughly the same rate.

The Dividend - The Returns

At a price of $60.00 per share, we lock in a 3.6% current yield. Assuming this distribution increases by 15% each year, our total return jumps to nearly 18%. That high-teen number keeps this stock in my buy range and gives us some margin of error if growth slows.

Of course, Starbucks is no slam dunk. Pressure to boost the minimum wage could clip margins. International expansions, as Yum! Brands shareholders learned, are never a sure thing.

I’m not super worried. Management continues to introduce new technologies, running the same stores with fewer people. And as I’ve written previously, the company has a number of competitive advantages to grow profits over the long haul.

Bottom line: Invest in habits. Starbucks has made a fortune by getting Americans hooked on caffeine. Now they’re going for the whole world.

That’s good for the company and for income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.