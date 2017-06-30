Sudden 7.58% Dividend Yield Sale

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) are at it again. The prices on the preferred shares for Annaly Capital Management and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance have done a bit of a switcheroo!

Here’s some history

Annaly Capital Management had a market failure I wrote about on June 20 th of this year. In the article, I showed why I thought NLY-C and NLY-D were priced materially higher than NLY-E. On June 27 of this year, I wrote on why I owned ARI-A instead of the Annaly Capital Management preferred shares. There’s been a change in the narrative – a big one actually.

What’s going on now?

Annaly Capital preferred shares have come down materially on price. Take in a look in the chart below:

NLY-D and NLY-E have dropped the furthest. Curious how much?

Take a look from almost two weeks ago:

A price drop from two weeks ago may not be that impressive, even though it is definitely material.

Look how much it’s dropped since "I Bought This Fat 8.46% Dividend Yield" was published just a couple of days ago:

The price on NLY-E has dropped $.49 from almost two weeks ago and $.32 from just a couple of days ago. It was dipping through the buy zone this morning but I didn’t have enough cash available for funding all the buy orders I wanted.

Why the price drop? It’s actually kind of funny…

Most preferred shares have their ex-dividend dates in June. In case you’re wondering, June ex-dividend dates have already occurred.

Wait a minute…

Annaly Capital preferred shares don’t have their ex-dividend date in June, do they?

No. No they do not.

Oops, NLY preferred shares went splat

Preferred shares for NLY have their ex-dividend date in May. In other words, Annaly Capital’s preferred shares dropped as much as they would have if they had just gone ex-dividend, but they did not. It’s just a price loss for whoever decided to sit on NLY-C and NLY-D two weeks ago when I believed they were a sell.

For the investors who decided to sit on NLY-C at $26.34 and NLY-D at $26.25, well… they are now out a dividend or two in share price in the span of less than two weeks.

ARI price looks like another market failure

ARI-A share price is down $.05 from a couple of days ago. Meanwhile, they did go ex-dividend and for ARI-A that ex-dividend is just shy of $.54. Is that good? No, it’s actually fantastic. The price is only down $.05 and shareholders got a dividend of $.54, so in a net the shareholders are up $.49. That is a pretty huge relative out-performance. 4-5% relative out-performance for a time period of about two weeks. Thinking about buying ARI-A now?

I would not.

Breaking down the preferred shares:

ARI-A worst-cash-to-call is now -75 cents. This means the investor could potentially lose about 3% of their investment if the shares were called at the earliest possible date. That stinks. Before I was pretty bullish on ARI-A and part of that was because investors would only be exposed to a 1% loss if that call were to come. I believe the odds of a call are not very high, but they are there. The difference between losing 1% and losing 3% is material to generating returns.

The worst-cash-to-call is reasonable for NLY-E right now at a positive $.16. With the dropping prices for the Annaly Capital preferred shares the worst-cash-to-call has improved significantly. The call risk is dramatically lower than it was before. The difference is how exposed an investor is to the call. At $26.20 the investor stood to lose a significant amount of premium. Yes, the investor still loses a little bit of a premium, but they end up with a positive return from the play. In short, their downside risk is substantially reduced with the drop in prices.

NLY-A is a higher stripped yield than NLY-E, but I find NLY-E to be the better choice. The difference is 8 basis points of stripped yield. However, NLY-A has a worst-cash-to-call of negative $.47 while NLY-E is a positive $.16. For that difference in worst-cash-to-call, I’m willing to take NLY-E with the lower yield.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Outlook

In my opinion, investors looking for where to allocate new capital should be looking at NLY-E for their first choice in this batch based off the current prices. ARI-A is within the middle portion of its hold range. It’s not great, but it’s not bad for the investors currently invested in ARI-A. If someone really wants to pursue a buy-and-hold strategy they can sit there but it is not viable for entering positions (new positions). For a buy-and-hold strategy I’m currently invested in Altria Group (MO), Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Philip Morris International (PM). I recently invested in Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Sprouts (SFM). I’m currently looking for prices to come into my buy range on Exxon Mobil (XOM), National Retail Properties (NNN), STORE Capital (STOR), and Realty Income Corp. (O). I keep a large portion of my portfolio invested in preferred shares. I can choose my entry prices and even though the liquidity is low it’s worth it for the relatively lower volatility.

Common stock buy ratings

I will take a buy rating for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM).

Common stock sell ratings

I will take a huge sell rating on Wheeler Real Estate Investment (WHLR) and Cher ry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI).

What I’m doing

I sold my position in ARI-A at about $25.95.

Here was my thought process:

If I’m able to get a price in the high $25.90s then I am perfectly happy to leave that position. I might even settle for the low $25.90s. Then I can leave that and look for something like NLY-E which is a nice alternative. The call risk on ARI-A could reduce further upside. When the shares were still pregnant with a $.54 dividend, the stripped price was about $.49 lower.

