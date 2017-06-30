August Market Crash Again? Depends On July 4th

Keep your fingers on the VIX trigger in the meantime with either TVIX or UVXY, but no need to pull the trigger just yet.

If this year's monetary growth in the first week of July is strong, a crash is less likely.

If this year's monetary growth in the first week of July is weak, a crash is more likely.

Weekly growth usually resumes in the first week of July, and then stops again until August at the earliest.

Judging by the latest Federal Reserve Money Stock Measures release, it looks like we could be headed for a market crash by mid-to-late August, a 2015 redux. There is still a chance for recovery if the weekly money stock grows by 1.5% within the next two weeks. Otherwise, get your VIX ETFs ready.

The premise of this article is based on Austrian business cycle theory, which states among other things that when the money supply (available credit) stops expanding, the boom ends and the bust begins. If you subscribe to this school of thought as I do, it may be time to put your money where your mouth is. Previous articles on this topic for context are here and here.

Why July 4th

Below is the latest H.6 chart for M2, the expanded money supply including currency, demand deposits, and short-term time deposits in the economy. Look at the left bottom square and you’ll see that the quarterly average is at a standstill. This itself is not a worrying sign because it has happened before without much consequence. The other red flag is that by the snapshot week average, we are still 1.1% below peak M2 hit April 17th (13,477.9/13,626.8), lower than we were from peak M2 in 2008 at this time of year. Again, that alone is not a big deal, but the coinciding of these two factors is what is more worrisome.

Here is the same data from this time in 2008.

The top red circle is peak week average M2, which as usual occurred right before tax day. We are now 9 weeks post peak M2, which in 2008 corresponded to the week of June 16 as well. That week in 2008, we were only 1% below peak M2. Now we are 1.1% below it. We have more recovery to make than we did in 2008 at this time of year. We can also see from the quarterly average that it peaked this week 9 years ago and then started shrinking, and it looks like that could happen again this year.

Even these two factors are not enough to bet money on a market crash, because recovery can still happen quickly. Why alarm bells should be sounded now though and strategies prepared has to do with a third red flag, and that is late-June through July monetary trends. First, as you can see from the two charts above, there is no growth throughout June in the week average in either year. Neither is there any substantial growth in June for any year going back to 2008. So we can expect M2 to stagnate for at least one more week due to the 10-day time lag in the reports.

Moving to July, looking back at every H.6 release since 2008 for July data, we also see that July always starts off with a growth spurt of between 0.7% and 1.5% from the week before, possibly related to the July 4th holiday, with median growth around 1%. And then monetary growth basically stops until August at the earliest, October at the latest.

Using these trends as a base, we can extrapolate a range for what M2 will probably be by early August on the chart, mid-August or so on the trading calendar. First, we assume no growth for one more week. That leaves the quarterly average at a standstill or very close to it. From there, let’s calculate two possible scenarios.

Scenario 1, Low Post July 4th M2 Growth

If we assume low-end post July 4th M2 growth at 0.7%, which occurred in 2014, and then zero growth for the rest of July, which is standard, that would put M2 at about $13.570 trillion in two weeks, and quarterly growth still at a standstill or possibly even slightly shrinking. Repeat that for 4 more weeks through the rest of July and that puts quarterly average M2 at around $13.489 trillion give or take $20 billion depending on the exact numbers. (I make this calculation by assuming week average M2 unchanged next week, then at $13.57 trillion for 4 weeks, adding that sum together with the previous 8 weeks and dividing by 13.)

That means quarterly average M2 would be growing but by only around 2%. There is a decent chance of a crash at those levels to bet a small stake on. If M2 declines slightly throughout July which sometimes happens, it becomes even more likely, and you can bet a slightly bigger stake.

Scenario 2, High Post July 4th Growth

If we assume high-end post July 4th M2 growth at 1.5%, which occurred in 2011, and then zero growth for the rest of July again, that would put M2 at about $13.680 trillion in two weeks, and the quarterly average growing at about 3%. This is high enough to avoid a crash and no substantial VIX bets should be placed.

The lowest quarterly M2 growth we have had since 2008 was in 2015 during the Black Monday market crash of August 24. Here is the H.6 report for that time period.

As you can see, the quarterly average for M2 was still rising, but only by $55 billion. A crash followed.

Conclusion – it comes down to the first week of July

If we have a high growth spurt in M2 of 1.5% or so after July 4th, a crash could be avoided. If the growth spurt is low, less than 1% from the previous week, then a crash looks more likely by mid-to-late August if monetary trends from every year since 2008 play out again this year. Of course, they may not. There is no hard and fast rule here, only seasonal patterns that tend to repeat themselves. But we’re coming closer to the moment of truth.

My advice is to keep your trading fingers on the VIX trigger with either the Credit Suisse AG - VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) or the ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY). That is what I will be doing.

No need to buy just yet, in case M2 really explodes over the next 5 weeks. But if seasonal M2 patterns play out once again this year and the first week of July does not see big M2 growth, a long VIX trade could prove to be very profitable if you don’t get too greedy and you “settle” for no more than 100-150% gains. With these vehicles, you have to be in and out quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.