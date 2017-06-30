The Alder Phase-3 Results Do Not Predict Market Failure

We review the data highlights and describe why in our opinion this drug will have a large market share of the migraine patients.

Investor reaction to the results was negative because comparing the efficacy to that of placebo makes it seem like this drug is not as good as the competition.

CGRP

Migraine is a very disabling disorder with severe impact on patients’ lives and substantive costs to society in terms of healthcare costs and lost productivity (for a comprehensive scientific review see here). A chronic migraine sufferer will have at least 15 days a month with a migraine and a 'frequent episodic' sufferer will have about 8 each month. These are days that are lost for the patients without being able to work or interact with their families. All the current treatments given to patients – such as pain medication and similar treatments were not developed specifically for treating migraines and are given without an understanding of why there is a migraine and how to prevent it.

A few years ago it was discovered that some migraine sufferers have a high blood level of CGRP (Calcitonin gene-related peptide). At first, this was considered as an interesting correlation; however, it was found that reducing the levels of CGRP in the blood could actually reduce the frequency of migraines, proving to some extent that CGRP has something to do with creating the migraine (the ultimate proof, of course, would be to create a migraine by injecting CGRP which, for obvious ethical reasons, will not be done).

Therefore, several pharmaceutical companies embarked on projects of developing antibody drugs that will capture the CGRP and prevent the migraines before they happened. Since they are all assuming the same mode of action, the differences between the different drugs would come from their ability to effectively remove the CGRP.

Players

There are 4 companies who have recently completed phase 3 clinical trials with such compounds:

Alder Pharmaceuticals (ALDR) – Eptinezumab (ALD403) Eli Lilly (LLY) – Galcanezumab (LY2951742) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) – Fremanezumab (TEV-48215 or LBR-101) Amgen (AMGN) – Erenumab (AMG-334)

Each of them has had clinical success in reducing migraines in phase 3 studies – thus proving that this target is a valid pharmaceutical goal. They were also all found to be safe and the question arises whether we can look at the clinical results to determine the potential marketing success for each agent.

The Alder presentation, given at the 34 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2016, provides a nice comparison of efficacy for all the drugs mentioned above, these were all phase 2 results however the phase 3 results for all the drugs were fairly similar:

Source – ALDR presentation JP Morgan January 2016

As mentioned, the phase 3 results for these agents were fairly similar and can be found here for ALDR, TEVA, AMGN and LLY.

Both scientific literature and financial news agencies have focused on the difference in migraine days between placebo and treated arm in each of these studies. Under this analysis, Teva – with a 2.5 day improvement – is the winner and expected to have a large market share. On the other end – Alder has only a 1.1 day difference from placebo and is therefore the perceived 'loser' of the comparison. This perception of Alder as the 'loser' has caused the stock price to decline dramatically since the announcement of the phase 3 data. We consider this to be an over-reaction especially in light of the fact that as we mentioned, the phase 3 results for all the drugs was very similar to the phase 2 results. We will explain now why we consider the market reaction to represent a limited view of the data and why we think Alder is a god investment target.

Looking at the phase 2 results graphs above can also demonstrate other ways of understanding the data.

Amgen – had 8.7 migraines a month reduced by 3.4 to 5.3, Lilly had 6.9 reduced by 4.2 to 2.7, Alder had 8.6 reduced by 5.6 to 3 and Teva had 11.4 reduced by 6.2 to 4.8.

This comparison shows also which patients had the least migraines (Lilly and Alder are winners) and also shows that the populations were very different (baseline 6.9 – 11.4) making the exercise of comparing results problematic at best.

Regarding the dosing route, all the candidates other than Alder, are given by injection; some of them require multiple injections to reach the dose tested (imagine being injected 4 times once a month). The Alder formulation is given by an IV drip over half an hour – once every 3-6 months.

The Alder representatives maintain that this route of administration was chosen in order to achieve a faster onset of the drug activity. Imagine that you are a migraine sufferer and you go to a clinic for a treatment, you will want it to work immediately. And indeed, the Alder phase 3 results show that the onset of activity is very fast, there are half as many migraines reported the next day:

Source Alder Phase 3 results presentation.

The speed of onset can, in our opinion, be explained by two factors. First, intravenous application places the drug immediately in the circulation, without having to go through other biological compartments; and second, the psychological (or placebo) effect of this treatment is bigger, in the eyes of the patient, which contributes to the relaxing of psychological factors that may cause migraines.

This psychological effect is exactly why the comparison of the Alder compound to its placebo group makes it look like it is less effective than the other agents. However, in the clinic – doctors may prefer to give a drug that will work immediately and will reduce the chances of concerned patients calling back the next day to complain.

For comparison, see below how long it takes the Teva drug to reach full effect after 3 weeks:

Source – published scientific paper

100% reduction in 20% of the patients

There is another differentiating factor between Alder and the other treatments. Alder is the only company we found to be reporting the percentage of patients achieving zero migraines – or essentially being cured.

In the phase 2 study, this group had reached 16% of the subjects and in the larger phase 3 trial – as many as 1 in 5 (20%) had achieved no headaches in the whole 6 months of the study.

Over 50% of the patients given Alder's high dose experienced a 50% reduction in headache days, over the first 12 weeks of the study:

This compares nicely to the result seen in Teva's phase 2 study, which also followed 50% reduction in headache days – a similar result up to week 3 shown here:

So, to summarize this short comparison between the studies, it can be shown that all the drugs are effective, not all the placebo's are similar and not all the populations are similar and Alder makes a claim that the IV formulations provides a faster working drug that is more effective.

Another important point is that these drugs have behaved very similarly in their respective phase 2 and phase 3 studies. This is not very common and it suggests that they will also behave similarly in the clinic.

Conclusion

The 4 drug competitive landscape described above gives great hope for migraine patients, who until recently had no way to prevent the debilitating condition from taking over their lives.

Currently, Amgen is the closest agent to market; this will give them a large advantage in taking market share. Teva is perceived as being the best drug due to the higher efficacy when compared to its placebo. Lilly will be able to put to work 'Big Pharma' marketing tools that will surely give them also part of this multi-Billion Dollar market.

Clinical trials are designed for the fastest route to gaining marketing approval from the FDA. The selection of the placebo group is aimed at being acceptable for scientific scrutiny with the intention that there be a statistically significant difference favoring the drug tested under the same conditions. They are not designed to best demonstrate the market potential of a drug and they are rarely done as 'head to head' comparisons to other drugs of the same class that are still under development. Marketing studies, symposia and advertising will be very different once the drug is approved.

It is our belief, that ultimately Alder will be able to gain a substantial market share due to its fast onset of activity and the 20% of the patient population, for whom this drug will eliminate migraines completely. The fast action and the suggestion of a possible cure could make this drug the first choice for patients, doctors and insurers. Furthermore, once a patient tries one drug that works, they will probably not want their doctor to try anything else.

Before the drugs all reach the market and begin competing for patients and dollars Alder will need to complete a second phase 3 study – with results expected in the first half of 2018 and a BLA submission to the FDA in the second half of 2018. Good results for both events may help the stock to appreciate in value. The longer term appreciation will come with marketing and sales by 2019 if the company is not sold before then.

