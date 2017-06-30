AGNC: Collect 39 Bps In Extra Yield And Don't Fear The Call

A negative yield to call should be considered in the context of issuing a new preferred series, costing AGNC more than the potential interest savings over the next 5 years.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has two series of preferred stock, the 8% series A and the 7.75% series B. Aside from the higher coupon, series A offers a clean yield higher than series B by 39 basis points as of June 29. The idea of buying or holding series A has been criticized for the complete lack of call protection. I believe the need for call protection is exaggerated and it would not be economically rational for AGNC to redeem series A. A buyer of series A may take advantage of the currently depressed price and a wide yield advantage over series B while knowing that AGNC probably won't redeem series A. Is it really worth giving up yield in exchange for call protection, given that a redemption of series A would probably be contrary to AGNC's own interest?

The quarterly paying 8% series A preferred stock (AGNCP) trades at $25.75. As it is now redeemable at $25 plus the accrued interest of about $0.44 as of July 5 sample settlement date, it appears to have a negative yield to call. On this basis, an interesting comparative analysis of AGNC preferred shares focused on the advantages of call protection and dismissed AGNCP in favor of lower-coupon 7.75% series B preferred, despite the lower yield of the latter and indeed, in the face of a historically high yield advantage of AGNCP.

Chart 1: price, clean price and clean yield of AGNC preferred stocks, 7.75% series B (AGNCB) and 8% series A (AGNCP) as of June 29, 2017 market close.



Source: FINRA TRACE

The 25 bps coupon advantage of series A along with a 39 bps yield improvement compared to series B look tasty. The question is, what are the odds of series A redemption and, if wanting to redeem, how the company might go about it.

Redeeming series A preferred would downsize AGNC - what is the point?

From the point of view of a preferred holder not located in the lands of negative interest rates such as Western Europe of Japan, it would definitely be disappointing to pay $25.75 per A share, only to receive the same or even less in the event of an unexpected optional redemption. However, this is not how AGNC itself would view the event. Preferred stock, just like common stock, provides a source of permanent capital. A REIT structure being limited in retention of net income relies on infusions of permanent capital for growth. Redeeming series A shares and doing nothing else would require sales of AGNC's investment portfolio and would effectively downsize the firm. This would not be in the interest of either the management or the common stock holders.

Are there cheaper funding alternatives to series A preferred?

More realistic scenarios, still involving the redemption of series A, might also include sales of common stock or of a new preferred series with a lower coupon than that of either series A or series B. Either approach could permit the company to maintain the overall capital base, while attempting to lower the weighted average cost of capital.

Series A preferred is unlikely to be replaced by new common stock shares

At $0.18 monthly dividend on common shares, the closing price $21.29 on June 29 implies a 10.15% dividend yield. In practice, a share offering of any size would likely come at a discount to the latest market price and might also involve paying underwriter fees. The solid track record of dividend payments means that dividends on the common and the preferred have to be paid month after month and quarter after quarter. Redeeming series A preferred shares that cost the company 8% and replacing them with common stock yielding 10.15% would be dilutive to common stock holders and would also raise the firm's cost of funds. Such a change would not be a fair apples-to-apples adjustment of the capital structure. It also would look bad.

What about a new preferred issue - call it "series C"?

AGNC could ask its investment banking contacts to sound out the demand for a new preferred issue. Such demand might come from investors interested in guaranteed call protection. Both series A and series B had a 5 year non-call period when they were first issued, with series B now having less than two years of its non-call period left.

It is interesting to contemplate the coupon of a new hypothetical series C preferred. Over the two years that went by from series A being issued on April 5, 2012 to series B being offered on May 8, 2014:

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate declined by 43 bps from 4.21% to 3.68%. It now stands at 3.90%.

The 10-year Treasury rate changed from 2.24% to 2.66%, and is now lower again, around 2.28%.

The 3-month USD LIBOR changed from 0.24% to 0.15%, and is now around 1.01%.

These changes in different kinds of interest rates are interesting to look at and think about. However, they do not necessarily imply anything about the coupon of a potential new preferred issue. I believe the best estimate is given by the current clean yield of the B series, at 7.38%, computed assuming that it pays perpetually. The reasoning is series B still has two years of non-call period left. Hence its pricing is likely affected the least by concerns about call protection.

In summary, AGNC might save about 62 bps, lowering the coupon from 8% to about 7.38% by redeeming series A preferred and issuing a new preferred stock at market. This, however, would not be the full story.

A new preferred issue would be costly for AGNC

The just stated claim of saving 62 bps made possible by redemption of series A and the replacement of its share in the capital structure by a new preferred issue ignores a very large cost of a new issue - the underwriters discount. When series B was issued, it was offered to investors at $25 per share, yet the company received only $24.2125 after paying the underwriting discount of $0.7875 per share. Exactly the same discount was incurred in 2012, when AGNC issued the 8% series A preferred stock being examined here.

Assuming the same discount would apply to a new preferred issue, the running savings of 62 bps per annum on the face value (the liquidation preference) of $25 would amount to savings of $0.155 per each new preferred share. It would take 5 years for such savings to offset the underwriting discount. Incidentally, 5 years is also the typical duration of the non-call protection. If AGNC went ahead and redeemed the existing 8% series A preferred while replacing the funding it provided via a new 7.38% issue, the underwriters would be the major benefactors. AGNC as an entity would not realize savings from this exercise for five years, while the preferred investors would lose out. This is a good reason for AGNC to let series A be, despite its above-market coupon.

Conclusion

Pricing of preferred shares typically gets less attention than that of the common stock. In case of AGNC Investment's 8% series A preferred, the pricing appears depressed compared to 7.75% series B. A partial reason might be the investors' discomfort caused by the lack of a contractual call protection. Indeed, series A no longer has any. If AGNC chose to redeem series A, recent buyers would likely realize losses. However, I believe AGNC will not redeem series A for the foreseeable future, nor do I see any trigger for the redemption, short of a massive liquidity crunch that would first devastate the common stock holders. While AGNC might be able to pay a lower coupon on a new preferred series issued in the current market, the interest savings would be more that offset by the one-time expense in the form of the underwriting discount.

AGNC 8% series A preferred yields 39 bps more than series B and pays 25 bps higher annual coupon. Between the two, I believe series A is the better choice.

Note from the author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page and choosing "Real-time alerts on this author" to be informed of my latest ideas.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.