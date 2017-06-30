ImmunoGen - Reentry Puzzle

I am now scanning ImmunoGen's near horizon to see if there is cause to reload and start afresh at some time in the near future.

Introduction

Triple plays are rare both in baseball and investing. Recently, I was lucky enough to enjoy a triple when ImmunoGen (IMGN) reported stellar results from a phase 1 trial for a cancer therapy. This article will look into how and if I can successfully build a new winning position in this stock.

One of my best moves in recent times was to follow the advice of Hawkinvest at year end 2016 to buy ImmunoGen below $2.00.

I was scanning SA for interesting prospects during the waning hours of 2016. Fortune shown on me when I encountered Hawkinvests's article: "ImmunoGen: Why This Neglected $1 Biotech Stock Is A Strong Buy Now". I had low expectations when I started the article.

However, as I continued reading, I realized that this was an unusual opportunity. ImmunoGen was enjoying a confluence of favorable influences. It had a cancer fighting technology that had already given rise to a marketed therapy, a significant pipeline, and large stash of cash on hand. It also had reasons for its <$2.00 price that appeared temporary; these included cash loss selling, biotech's then prevailing macro woes, a recent bad quarter, a convertible bond offering and recent removal from ETFs through no fault of Immunogen.

Ironically, the convertible bond offering at a conversion price of $4.19 was of little moment then. It poses a potential 27% dilution and is something to think of now with the stock north of $7.00.

Back as I was reading Hawkinvest's article, the cherry on top of this milkshake of biotech delight was a favorable chart pattern. Immunogen was showing a pronounced double bottom.

So, being the genius I am, I recognized this great opportunity and bought hand over fist. Well, no, in retrospect that's clearly what I should have done. Instead, I bought a nice modest position of this penny stock and have simultaneously reveled in its upward moves and decried my parsimony ever since.

I just sold my last shares, except for a placeholder position, for $7.20.

It took a few months at the start of 2017 for Immunogen to get over its dizzy spell from plummeting so hard in the previous year from >$12 to <$2.00.

IMGN data by YCharts

Its end of 2016 CC as reported 2/12/17 (covering 6 months because of its prior change to a calendar fiscal year) was light on both the top and bottom lines. Those who were overly disappointed at this weren't paying attention to its far more important highlights' reel.

During its presentation it laid out a lengthy list of accomplishments on its multiple ongoing clinical trials. It reported progress in its partner programs with pharma heavyweights Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). Importantly, given the number of its ongoing trials, it reported sufficient cash to tide it over to Q2, 2018. Immunogen's stock started some upward jags shortly after this report.

Beginning with its May 5, 2017 solid top and bottom line beats for its Q1, 2017, ImmunoGen started a dream stretch of one outsized price increase after another. During this period, it would enjoy price bumps punctuated by announcements such as its May 23, 2017:

ImmunoGen divests antibody-drug conjugate candidate IMGN529/DEBIO 1562 to Lausanne, Switzerland-based Debiopharm International SA.

Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunoGen will receive $25M upfront, a $5M milestone after the technology transfer and a $25M milestone triggered by the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial.

And the following announcement on May 30, 2017:

ImmunoGen (+4%) and an affiliate of Sanofi (-0.3%) amend their 2003 collaboration and license agreement related to the latter's development of compounds using ImmunoGen's technology.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, Sanofi has exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize isatuximab (SAR650984), in Phase 3 for multiple myeloma, SAR566658, in Phase 2 for triple-negative breast cancer, SAR408701 for the treatment of a range of solid tumors and an additional antibody-drug conjugate directed to an undisclosed target.

...

ImmunoGen will receive a $30M payment in consideration of the amendments and agreeing to forego the right to limited co-promotion in the U.S. (2003 deal) in addition to future milestones or royalties under both contracts.

The following news of an analyst upgrade on 6/20/17 sent shares skyward an additional 13%:

Yesterday, Leerink analyst Michael Schmidt reiterated his Outperform rating and boosted the price target to $11 from $8 citing a lower cost of capital from the divestment of non-core ADC assets.

Then, a few days later on June 24, 2017, ImmunoGen presented favorable phase 1 conclusions at the EHA on the safety and tolerability of its IMGN779 in certain patients with relapsed or refractory adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The therapy was administered across seven dose protocols without giving rise to any dose limiting toxicities. Again, when the market opened, the stock ramped still more.

For an erstwhile <$2.00 biotech, Immunogen clearly has a lot of potentially valuable irons in the fire.

ImmunoGen's business of developing targeted cancer therapies using several different modalities is likely to burn cash for years to come.

It is in the nature of young biotech companies to burn through cash with rapid abandon. Incorporated in 1981, ImmunoGen is not so young anymore. However, it has not lost the knack for burning through cash. It anticipates a cash burn exceeding $100MM for 2017 with revenues of between $70-$75MM and expenses between $175-$180MM. It expects to have $35-$40MM cash at year end which will take it through Q1, 2018.

If you ever have any doubt about a young biotech's overweening cash needs, a short trip through the financial disclosures in its latest K-1 will set the record straight. ImmunoGen's version of this screed is worth the reading. Not only does it highlight the ever-present risk in the name, it also explains how the company keeps its doors open.

It reads as follows:

The Company has incurred operating losses and negative cash flows from operations since inception, ... and has an accumulated deficit of approximately $932.6 million as of December 31, 2016. The Company has primarily funded these losses through payments received from its collaborations and equity and convertible debt financings. To date, the Company has no product revenue and management expects operating losses to continue for the foreseeable future. ... Without such collaborator payments, the Company’s existing capital resources at December 31, 2016 would not be sufficient to support the current operating plan through March 3, 2018,...Management expects to seek additional funds from collaboration partners through a combination of upfront license payments, milestone payments, royalty payments, research funding, and clinical material reimbursement or from equity or debt financings. ... If the Company does not obtain sufficient funds when needed, the Company expects it would scale back its operating plan by deferring or limiting some or all of its research, development or clinical projects, or initiate further reductions to its workforce. ...Because, under the new standard, neither receipt of future collaboration payments, nor management’s contingency plans to mitigate the risk and extend cash resources through March 3, 2018, are considered probable, substantial doubt is deemed to exist about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

In 2016, ImmunoGen underwent a change in the C-suite. Its long time CEO, Daniel Junius, elected to retire at age 63. Mark J. Enyedy, an executive VP at Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) by way of Genzyme, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Phelps and Dodge took over. He assumed posts as president, CEO and board member on 5/16/16.

I am now scanning Immunogen's near horizon to see if there is cause to reload and start afresh at some time in the near future.

So, over this period recounted above, I primarily sold into strength, retaining only a small placeholder position to keep the name in front of me. Now I am assessing the stock with a view to possibly holding it as an investment, if I can get back in at a reasonable price.

I recognize the challenge of such a task. How on earth can you determine a reasonable price for a stock such as ImmunoGen. I know that the ~$1.70 I first bought it at was reasonable (actually unreasonably low - but that is a happy lack of reason). I do not know what a reasonable price for re-entry is.

ImmunoGen's CEO considers the following characteristics as set out on Slide 10 below to present the company's best face:

He used this slide to close his prepared presentation for ImmunoGen's final 2016 CC, with the following reference:

Just to wrap up on slide 10. In 2016, we strengthened ImmunoGen operationally and financially with a focused strategy and disciplined execution. Building upon this momentum, we entered 2017 well positioned to deliver significant value for our patients, shareholders with a lead program in Phase 3, a strong team, a productive platform, high-value partnerships and a solid financial position that will enable us to execute on our strategy.

Many of these elements are judgmental and could be cited by any biotech CEO. The ones that draw my attention are its lead program in phase 3 and its high value partnerships. These merit further attention. Slides 5 from its 5/19/17 Investor call as set out below starts to give some feel for the scope and timing of its phase 3 candidate.

Commercialization by 2020 with a large number of potential patients for its primary target and huge expansion potential shows that, if successful, this therapy is unlikely to ever lack for a market.

I see Immunogen as having obvious potential to continue its romp for some time. Unfortunately, I have one hangup. I refuse to buy back in for more than I sold my last shares. That puts me on the sidelines until it heads below $7.20. Actually, stubbornness would probably work to keep me from being a buyer much over $6.50. Time will tell. What goes up fast may go down fast.

Conclusion

I daresay, if my first introduction to ImmunoGen had been during one of its brief forays approaching $18 in 2013 or when it topped $30 back during the dot com bust, I would have long since written it off as hopeless. However, having had the opposite experience, I take a more sanguine view of its manifest risks.

Greed and fear, both have worked there magic on shareholders of this name for many years. Greed is in the ascendancy at the current moment. That suggests that ImmunoGen is currently showing signs that it will be successful in its most important task which is offering therapies to desperately ill patients.

Shareholders who benefit as a byproduct of such successes are important cogs in the overall scheme of things. I am hoping I will regain a place among these cogs sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy additional shares in Immunogen over the next 72 hours