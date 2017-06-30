Rising Dividends And Buybacks Should Drive Financial Stocks Higher

Backtested results show that financials with big dividends and buybacks tend to outperform during both good and bad times for the sector.

Considering valuation and financial performance, buybacks seem like a good use of capital for big banks.

Bank stocks are doing particularly well lately. The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that most players in the sector passed their stress tests, and they received authorization to substantially raise their dividends and share buyback programs. Some of the most noteworthy examples are:



JPMorgan (JPM) increased its quarterly dividend by 12% year-over-year, from $0.5 to $0.56 per share. The bank is also planning to repurchase $19.4 billion in stock between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. The buyback amount represents nearly 6% versus JP Morgan’s current market capitalization. Adding a forward dividend yield of 2.5% into the equation, this means that investors in JPMorgan will be generously rewarded with total capital distributions in the area of 8.5% versus current market value.

Wells Fargo (WFC) raised dividends from $0.38 to $0.39 per share. In addition, the company announced a new buyback program for $11.5 billion over four quarters. This is an increase of more than 38.5% versus $8.3 billion in share buybacks during the four quarters period ended in the first quarter of 2017.

Bank of America (BAC) increased dividends by a massive 60%, to $0.12 per share. This new dividend is still modest, though, as the forward dividend yield stands at 2%. Bank of America also announced $12 billion in buybacks in the coming year, plus repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans estimated to be approximately $0.9 billion. The buyback amount represents more than 5% versus the company's market cap.

Citigroup (C) boosted its dividend to $0.32, while also announcing a new share repurchase program for $15.6 billion over four quarters. Dividends plus buybacks over the year will total $18.9 billion, amounting to over 10% of Citigroup’s market capitalization.

These are just some notable examples among the big banks, multiple players of all kinds in the financial sector are increasing dividends and buybacks in a material way, and this could be a powerful return driver for investors in the sector going forward.



When buybacks make sense

When a company repurchases stock, it’s basically investing in its own shares. If valuation is attractive and the business will improve going forward, then buybacks are the smart choice. On the other hand, companies that repurchase stock at excessively high valuations, and/or have deteriorating fundamentals are hurting investors by allocating capital to buybacks.

Looking at the big picture, big U.S. banks are priced at fairly reasonable levels, and the worse is most probably over in terms of recovering from the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The following chart shows how JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Citigroup have evolved in terms of price to tangible book value, a widely used valuation indicator in the financial sector, over the past several years. There has been a material recovery in prices since the post-crisis lows, but valuation is still quite reasonable from a long-term perspective.

Return on equity (ROE) is an important indicator for companies in the financial sector, as it shows how efficient the company is at generating profits for every dollar of shareholder capital.

There is a direct relationship between ROE and price to book value in the market, since it makes perfect sense to pay a higher valuation for a more profitable business. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Citigroup are moving in the right direction lately, and this could drive valuations higher over time.

I’m not saying that financials will once again reach the valuation levels they had during the real estate bubble, only that they still have room for expanding valuations from current price levels.

As long as there is no major economic hurdle in the horizon and their financial condition continues improving, buying back shares at current prices looks like a smart use of capital for the big banks.

What the evidence says about dividends and buybacks in the financial sector

The financial sector is quite a particular segment of the market. Unlike segments like consumer or tech, which are easier to understand and evaluate, it’s typically quite difficult for an outside investor in the banking business to analyze a company’s financial health or business quality.

For this reason, dividends and buybacks can be interpreted as a valuable signal. If the company is getting approval from the Federal Reserve to substantially increase cash distributions, then regulatory authorities consider that the business is strong enough to do so without jeopardizing its financial soundness. If management is also willing to hike capital distributions in a big way, this indicates that corporate executives are bullish on the business, since companies facing an uncertain future tend to hold on to their cash as opposed to distributing it to shareholders.

The following backtest built with technology from Portfolio123 picks the 20 financial companies in the S&P 1500 index with the highest total payout rate, meaning dividends plus buybacks as a percentage of market cap. The portfolio is equal-weighted and rebalanced every four weeks.

Since 1999, the 20 companies with the highest dividends and buybacks have materially outperformed the index, with a total return of 530.6% versus a much meager 41% for the S&P 1500 Financials index.

If we look only at the last decade, the portfolio comprised of companies with big dividends and buybacks has also crushed the index, with an accumulated gain of almost 109% versus an accumulated loss of more than 11% for the benchmark.

The two periods analyzed so far include the financial crisis and the subsequent recovery, so the portfolio has outperformed during periods that include both a massive bear market and a posterior recovery for financials. The relevant question is whether this outperformance is because companies with big cash payouts are more stable and defensive or they can also outperform during a sustained bull market for the sector.

Once again, if we measure only the recovery period since March 31 2009, financials with big cash distributions continue outperforming their benchmark, with an accumulated return of 874.4% for the 20 companies with the biggest cash payments versus 238.6% for companies in the S&P 1500 financials.

According to the evidence, financials with above-average cash distributions tend to outperform, both during good and bad times for the financial sector. Since many players in the business are aggressively increasing dividends and buybacks, this bodes well for investors in the U.S. financial sector going forward.

