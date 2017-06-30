Simon Property May Be Hated, But Now's The Time To Buy - Mark Hines' Idea Of The Month
| About: Simon Property (SPG)
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.
Mark Hines, the creator of Blue Harbinger, continues the series with his idea of the month: Simon Property Group.
Investors should jump on Simon Property Group because it's a hated stock which is great for contrarians and it pays a big, safe dividend.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Dividends & Income, REITs, Financial, REIT - Retail, Editors' Picks
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here