Amgen Is A Buy At These Levels

Even if this was appropriate, Evenity sales are projected to be relatively small.

Thesis

Investors are writing off Amgen's (AMGN) Evenity because it has encountered unexpected safety concerns in its phase 3 trial. I believe that writing off Evenity immediately is premature. Furthermore, Evenity's projected sales are very small and relatively immaterial to the company's valuation. The business model along with the company's valuation looks very attractive at this point.

Introduction

Amgen is a cash guzzler. All steak and no sizzle. The company has been met with some skepticism regarding their pipeline. Skepticism which I believe is unwarranted. The pipeline looks good and the company presents good value since its trading at 12.9x 2016's annual cash flow.

In other words, if you were to have $122.7 billion lying around (at the time of this writing), you could acquire Amgen and earn your investment back within 13 years or so, providing you with an annual return of 7.8% per year.

Allow me to suggest that even this characterization is off-beat since this figure does not include additional cash flow as a result of revenue growth and/or margin expansion.

Evenity sales are small

Companies like Amgen depend heavily on developing new drugs since patents for previous drugs expire. Thus whenever a promising drug is at risk, it is worthy of investigation. Such is the case with Evenity.

The approval of the drug has met an unexpected last minute hurdle. The drug suffered setbacks because of heart safety concerns. This is obviously not good news. The damage remains rather minimal since the drug was projected to produce $500 million in revenues by 2021.

Relatively speaking, this amounts to a tad bit over 2% of current revenues. So, even if the drug was discontinued permanently it would not have a material impact on the company's long-term performance.

Don't write Evenity off just yet

However, it isn't very clear whether the drug will be discontinued or not. Some analysts are already completely removing all expected future sales from their models. This does show that the current sentiment is definitely negative.

Amgen's Chief Researcher Sean Harper did little to assuage investors and merely stated:

"The efficacy results from this study comparing Evenity to an active control are robust. At the same time, the newly observed cardiovascular safety signal will have to be assessed as part of the overall benefit/risk profile for Evenity, […] Together with UCB, we will engage with global regulators and medical experts in the field to conduct a thorough evaluation of these data."

If the situation is actually as dire as it seems, remains unclear to me. There were no safety risks discovered in an earlier Phase 3 study. It was this study that actually formed the basis for seeking regulatory approval. The drug proved its efficacy along with safety risks in the second phase 3 trial (Highlights are my own):

"In the new trial, romosozumab significantly reduced the incidence of new vertebral fractures through 24 months as well as non-vertebral fractures in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture compared with Merck & Co's Fosomax. Serious heart problems were reported, however, in 2.5 percent of patients who received the Amgen drug, versus 1.9 percent in the Fosomax group."

If I look at the numbers, it does not look like the sky is falling. It certainly seems premature to completely write the drug of. In any case, the impact is not very material and it is not even clear what the exact impact will be.

Valuation

As alluded to in the introduction, I am a fan of looking at a company's market cap relative to its free cash flow. I try and visualize how much I would make if I could buy the whole company and distribute 100% of the free cash flow to myself. In the case of Amgen, the answer to that question is 8%. We still have to account for the company's debt load since, in theory, cash flow will eventually be used to pay down debt.

In reality, debt is usually a permanent part of the capital structure. In Amgen's case, none of that matters because the company has more cash ($38.4B) on their balance sheet than it has debt outstanding. This includes their short ($3.8B) and long-term($30.3B) debt. In other words, their Enterprise value consists of 100% equity, which is a very big positive for shareholders.

Conclusion

As has hopefully become clear from my analysis, Amgen is a company that provides a very respectable return. The two main factors allowing me to conclude this are a) Current stock price in relation to the company's value creation and b) a solid and sustainable business model. As such, I am looking to open a position in the stock through the writing of naked puts.

I believe selling puts is an excellent strategy if one has patience and if one definitely wants to own the stock. The August 04 175 strike puts are currently bidding for around $5.60 which means that I can reduce my entry point by 3.2% based on the current share price of $172. If we add that to the 2.8% dividend, we're well on our way to outperforming the S&P average of 7% per year.

