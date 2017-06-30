Neos Looks Attractive With Short And Long-Term Catalysts

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) is positioned to create a strong foothold for itself in the ADHD market with its extended release drugs. The company launched amphetamine based extended release, orally disintegrating Adzenys in May last year. The treatment has shown strong performance in the market. Now, the company has added amphetamine based extended release, orally disintegrating Cotempla to its portfolio. While these two drugs are expected to act as long term catalysts for Neos, the company has another short term catalyst coming up in September, when it is expected to receive the FDA decision for extended release liquid suspension NT-0201.

Neos recently received the FDA approval for Cotempla XR-ODT. The company developed the product using its proprietary modified-release drug delivery and orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technologies. Cotempla is designed to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity in patients between the age of 6 and 17 years. The data from Phase 3 clinical trial showed that the drug was able to have discernible effects at one hour post dosage. The effects stay on through 12 hours, thus making this drug suitable for providing long term effects in just one dosage. The Unique Selling Point of the drug is that it disintegrates in the mouth and thus eliminates the need of chewing or to use water for the administration of the drug, making it more suitable than competitors to be used for younger patients.

Neos now has branded methylphenidate and amphetamine products in orally disintegrating tablet form. Adzenys, its current treatment for ADHD, is amphetamine based, while Cotempla is methylphenidate based. Looking at the prospects of the drug for NEOS, it is important to notice that the company itself has valued the methylphenidate market to be on the lower side. The company plans to hit the market by the fall of this year. Neos expects to use its existing marketing and distribution network for launching the new drug, which may help it in minimizing its launch expenses. Since the drug will be launched pretty late this year, the revenue contribution from Cotempla is likely to be modest in 2017. However, in 2018 and onwards, the treatment is expected to follow the steep trajectory exhibited by Adzenys.

The main factors which are expected to derive Neos stock valuation include the revenues from Adzenys and Cotempla. Currently, it also has Tussionex generic in the market as well. Another upcoming catalyst for the company is NT-0201, which has its PDUFA date in September this year. Post approval, the company expects to launch the drug by the end of the year. Like Adzenys, NT-0201 is also amphetamine based but is in XR liquid suspension form. Since all these three drugs are for ADHD, the company is in position to benefit from cost synergies, especially in marketing and sales. Looking at the revenue side, it would make sense to analyze these three drugs separately. Adzenys was launched in 2016 and has shown good traction in the market. It is up against established brands such as Adderall and Vyvanse. Thanks to a couple of attributes such as longer lasting effects, oral disintegration and thus eliminating the need for chewing or using water have made this treatment pretty popular in the market. The company claimed that nearly 75 percent of Adzenys revenue is derived from patients switching from other brands. Since its launch in May last year, the treatment had 30,339 prescriptions filled by the end of December, 2016. This number jumped to 49,630 through March 3, 2017, highlighting the booming growth rate for the drug. By April 28th, the company had filled 75,320 prescriptions. Cotempla is expected to show similar track record, though the numbers are expected to be smaller than Adzenys, owing to different chemical composition of the drug. As Adzenys has conveniently surpassed the revenue generated by the company’s Tussionex generic, it is safe to assume that Adzenys and Cotempla are going to be main growth drivers for Neos.

While the stock seems poised to benefit from these two treatments, there are some risk factors as well. The company is currently waiting for the FDA approval for its NT-0201. Any negative decision may put a liquidity strain on the company, in which case, the dilutive impact of further fund raising should be taken into account. However, the chances of negative FDA decision are slim as the drug has shown solid performance during its trials. It is highly likely that the company will finish this year with three ADHD drugs in its portfolio, which may help it create a niche for itself. The company stock is currently trading mid-way to its 52 weeks high and low price points of $9.99 and $4.85 respectively. With the upcoming catalyst in September, the stock is expected to maintain the momentum. However, with Adzenys and Cotempla, the company is in very strong position to provide long term growth as well.

