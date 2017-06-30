Here's What Is Going To Convince Hold-Outs To Upgrade To Apple's iPhone 8

Apple intentionally slow-drags the features development of its smartphone behind its Android rivals. This is to build up anticipation among its forever loyal fans.

Maybe Apple would be generous enough to grant the wish list of its loyal but holding-out fans.

We can safely assume that some of those 378 million (52% of 728 million) iPhones are owned by hold-outs who are waiting for new features.

Out of that 728 million iPhones, 22% of them are iPhone 5S or older models, 21% iPhone 6, and 9% iPhone 6 Plus.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock's end-year performance will greatly depend on how customers and industry observers will treat the iPhone 8. The 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone is a much anticipated product that could convince tens of millions (or hundreds of millions) of hold-outs to upgrade their old iPhone 6, iPhone 5S, and iPhone 4. All Apple has to do to convince them is to implement some of the features long wished for in the iPhone 8.

As per the April 2017 global survey report of Newzoo, there's still 728 million iPhones in use. However, the said survey told me that there's been a massive horde of iPhone users who keep holding on to their old handsets. Apple's loyalty-based persuasion power is losing its magic because 22% of that 728 million iPhones are the iPhone 5S or older models and 21% are iPhone 6. Persuading the hold-outs to upgrade their old iPhones is a very important mission for Apple. Their numbers are so big that getting their respect will likely help the iPhone 8 beat the sales record of the iPhone 6.

(Source: Newzoo)



Sad but true, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S lacked a true killer feature which could have helped them equal the strong appeal of the iPhone 6. Many loyal fans of Apple found the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S are not worth upgrading to.

What's Going To Convince Me To Upgrade To iPhone 8?

I am one of those hold-outs who ignored the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7. It will not be hard for Apple to persuade me to upgrade to the iPhone 8. First, Apple must improve the dumbest smart assistant, Siri. No third-party developers seem to be interested in writing skills (custom programs) for Siri because of Apple's restrictive policy. Apple's obstructive approach on how Siri's Artificial Intelligence growth should be developed is why Siri's co-founders Dag Kittlaus and Adam Cheyer left.

Cheyer and Kittlaus were reportedly dissatisfied with Apple's vision for Siri, which was to make it just a clever AI chatbot. They went on to create Viv and they sold it to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Viv is the more powerful and more extensible version of Siri. Making Viv and selling it to Apple's biggest smartphone rival is a tongue-in-cheek reminder that Tim Cook still needs to listen to the ideas of his underlings.

Maybe he should also read Seeking Alpha articles on Apple.

I want Siri to attain the sophistication of Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Assistant and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cortana. I want the Siri SDK to be as open as Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa. A more lenient third-party access to the Siri SDK will hopefully encourage programmers to create custom skills and make Siri smarter.

I downgraded my admiration for Tim Cook when he unveiled that he is building Apple's first AI processor to help extend an iPhone's battery life. He is way smarter and richer than me, but I think his vision for AI is myopic. I am already satisfied with the battery life of the iPhone 6 and the camera quality of the iPhone 7. What I need is a more useful digital assistant.

The smartphone is the gadget that people always have with them 24/7. The iPhone is therefore the perfect interface for Artificial Intelligence. Alphabet understood this smartphone-as-the-ultimate-consumer-AI gadget. That is why its Google Assistant is now the smartest smart assistant on phones right now.

Apple is a grandmaster in copying and improving on the hardware designs of others. Apple therefore should copy and improve on Google Assistant and Viv's open or extensible design for consumer Artificial Intelligence services.

The second must-have feature I want in the iPhone 8 is wireless charging. Android phones have this feature for many years now, but Apple keeps resisting the idea. This might really come on the next iPhone because Apple joined the Wireless Power Consortium. The Wireless Power Consortium is the organization setting the Qi universal standard for wireless charging.

The third feature I want in iPhone 8 is easy to implement. However, due to Apple's love for margins, it will never ever happen. I want a micro-SD slot.

The usual $100 price difference between a 32GB iPhone and 64GB model is a margin-to-die-for business tactic. Recording HD videos eat up a lot of storage fast. If you want longer videos on your iPhone, go buy the 64GB model.

Yes, Siri, It's Intentional

We are margins-conscious investors first. We should applaud (not castigate) Apple's predilection to exploit the devotion of its captured customers. Apple purposely slow-drags its smartphone's features behind its Android rivals. Apple is doing this "I'll-copy-the-features-of-my-rivals-after-two-years" approach because it wants to maximize the lifetime monetization of its iPhone models.

It only upsized the 4-inch display of the iPhone in 2014, three years after Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) unveiled the Galaxy Note in 2011. Apple is an opportunistic player. It waits for its rivals to create new features, and if they are a hit with consumers, Apple will copy and improve those features. This caveat is true as long as it doesn't hurt the margins of the iPhone.

Apple could have made the iPhone 5 or 5S a phablet, but it chose to leave it fans waiting for two years before finally granting their wish in the iPhone 6. This tactic is a prime example of hunger marketing.

Apple is an intractable hold-out when it comes to updating the features of the iPhone. It decided that the iPhone doesn't need to keep up with Samsung's Galaxy S-series. Keeping its loyal fans waiting for two years before releasing longed-for features helps build the anticipation. Anticipation-building is intentional and necessary so that releasing a new iPhone with long-wished-for features creates a frenzy. Apple did this trick with the iPhone 6. Maybe it will also do it on the iPhone 8.

Perhaps Apple also does it out of smugness...

Dear Samsung and other barely-surviving Android phone manufacturers,

Mabuhay!

How are your bottomline doing? Yes, our phones are outdated compared to your flagship handsets. Fortunately, our iLoyalists army keep buying them! They love us so much, they don't mind if our product features development cycle is a little slower than yours.

How's Mr. Alphabet by the way? I heard he is now giving away free Google Home assistant just to attract buyers for Google Pixel XL. Dear Lord, what a pity! Why didn't his genius Google Assistant warn him that free giveaways on flop products only worsened his public image?

Mr. Alphabet is an expert in advertising other people's products, but he sure is an amateur when it comes to actually selling his own phones.

Cheers,

Siri

Conclusion

The iPhone 8 could have some longed-for features that might convince tens of millions of hold-outs to finally upgrade to the latest Apple smartphone. Successfully persuading hold-outs to shell out money for the new iPhone 8 could help reverse the public perception that Apple's phone is on the decline.

On the other hand, I will still stay long AAPL even if the iPhone 8 again fails to impress a hold-out like me. I won't buy an iPhone 8 without a smarter Siri and wireless charging. However, the relative undervaluation of AAPL compared to its group of peers is something all investors should not ignore.

As per FundamentalSpeculation's peers-comparative analysis, AAPL deserves a higher price to keep it at pace with its peers' valuations.

(Source: FundamentalSpeculation)

The Fair Value price of $171.25 is from FundamentalSpeculation's Relative Value Model calculation. The $171.25 value incorporated adjustments to the Cohort Fair Value based on Apple's sector. The Cohort Fair Value of $156.60 is based on the Valuation Ratios of the cohort or group of companies that have similar business fundamentals to Apple.

Another peers-comparative platform, Alpha Omega Mathematica, also agrees that Apple is relatively undervalued compared to its sector and industry peers. AAPL indeed has lower P/E, Forward P/E, and PEG ratios than the average ratios in the Consumer Goods Sector and Electronic Equipment Industry.

Source: Getaom.com

Haughty or not, AAPL remains a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.