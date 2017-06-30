What Do Market Benchmarks Measure?

And then there are concerns about the debt ceiling, which will soon loom large.

Part 1: Exploring the truth about benchmark investing

By Tracy Fielder, Rethinking Risk strategist and Marie Jordon, Senior Product Manager. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

Let’s say you just moved into an area where local sports fans follow several baseball teams — like the Cubs and White Sox in Chicago, or the Mets and Yankees in New York. Obviously, you want to cheer for a winner, so you pick your new club based on how well they did in 2016. When they suddenly begin to flounder, you discover that the team had a handful of superstars who all got hurt or were traded, and the team is now mediocre in their absence.

Now apply that to investing. In 2015, the S&P 500 Index had a total return of 1.4%. But if you took away just four stocks — Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) — the index would have suffered a loss of almost 3%.1 In that year, an investment in the S&P 500 Index was driven largely by the success of these stocks.

The point here isn’t that any choice is “right” or “wrong.” But when you make a choice, whether as a sports fan or especially as an investor, you need to fully understand just what you are choosing. How does a stock “make the team” to be included in an index?

In this blog series, we will examine some common myths about benchmark investing versus active investing, and discuss what you need to know about both in order to make choices about what’s right for you. To set the stage, we review benchmark indexes. What exactly are these, and how do they draft their “players?”

What is a benchmark index?

A benchmark index is a group of stocks that is intended to represent the value of a given market. For example, the Russell 1000 Index, the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are all widely quoted benchmarks for US stocks — even though the Russell index contains about 1,000 stocks and the DJIA contains just 30.

Nearly all benchmark indexes are weighted by market capitalization — which is calculated by multiplying a company’s share price by the number of its outstanding shares. (In the case of the DJIA, it’s simply weighted by share price.) This means that the companies with the largest market cap have the largest weight and therefore have the most influence over the index’s overall performance. Companies with smaller market caps have less influence because they represent a smaller portion of the index.

Do companies deserve higher weightings based solely on market cap?

Since market-cap weighting is largely determined by a stock’s price, it makes sense to use benchmark indexes as a compass for recent market sentiment. And, the historical performance data from various indexes is also extremely valuable in research. But what about as an indicator of future performance? After all, that’s what investors are most concerned about.

We don’t believe that by itself, total market cap defines the future potential of any investment. Keep in mind that there are many reasons why stocks go up (pushing market cap up as well), and some have nothing to do with the fundamentals of the company. For example, consider what happened to Facebook in December 2013. That month the company joined the S&P 500, and on the day of the announcement the stock surged 4%. So passive index investors were obligated to pay a higher price for Facebook even though nothing changed regarding its business model.

Another example is the dot-com bubble of 1999 and 2000, when technology companies were all the rage and became notoriously overvalued. But the larger each became, the more weight each carried within benchmark indexes, and this had nothing to do with business success or even a product in many cases — just investor excitement. Since that time, we have also experienced bubbles in real estate and commodities as investors flocked to these sectors and pushed up prices.

How will you choose your portfolio players?

Investing in benchmark indexes can result in something you want to avoid — buying stocks when prices and emotions are high. Because the most expensive issues can dominate market-capitalization-weighted indexes, you may wind up buying more shares of overvalued companies while leaving potentially much better deals on the table.

On the other hand, active fund managers look at company fundamentals in order to make investing decisions, and smart beta funds track indexes that are weighted by factors other than market cap. Different managers will be more skilled than others, of course. But they’re all seeking tomorrow’s opportunities — not yesterday’s.

We believe investing success is far more likely when you truly understand what you own and why you own it. Active, smart beta and traditional passive strategies can all play a role in a well-constructed portfolio, but you have to know why you’re choosing these players to join your team. Talk to your advisor about any questions you may have about your portfolio allocation.

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. Note that Google is now known as Alphabet.

