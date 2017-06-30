Keep Calm And Invest In Chinook Energy Inc.

Looking at the fundamentals Chinook Energy Inc. (OTC:CNKEF) should entice and reward investors in the coming years. We will predominantly look at three factors as arguments to purchasing shares in this company. The three major factors are the share price history, company activity with its future developments, and chief influential events happened for the company.

After losing a great deal of money by buying overleveraged exploration and development companies, Breitburn Energy (OTCPK:BBEPQ) and Penn Virginia (OTCPK:PVAHQ), I no longer even look their way. What I do look for are companies with low to no debt, cash on hand, solid prospects and undervalued. Calgary, Canada's based Chinook Energy is a company fitting this description. At $0.25, CNKEF is an unbelievably mispriced stock and I will continue to buy under $0.40. I first began investing on December 2 of last year. Since that time the stock has dropped in price but has spun off noncore assets giving shares of Craft Oil and shares the new Chinook Energy.

Chinook Energy Inc. had recorded the lowest historical share price since it started in 2010. The stock price of CKNEF is decreasing from mid-2015, and all the indicators moving towards that the downward trend will end very soon.

CKE data by YCharts

Review of 2014 Tunisian asset sale

Old Chinook Energy holders are familiar with this situation; it can remind them of what happened in the first quarter in 2014, when Chinook Energy was about $ 0.82. At that time, Chinook was also in a long downward trend. Chinook Energy focused on its Canadian operations and sold all its Tunisian assets. The stock price shot up to $ 2.55, and investors return exceeded 200% in less than one year. The sale of the Tunisian operation in 2014 was very positive for shareholders.

Oil and gas companies gain a lot of cash from the sale of certain assets. It gives the company the capability to develop and maximize its production in the remaining assets. In other words, Chinook Energy utilized the cash to focus and invest efficiently more in the Canadian reservoirs and eliminated the liabilities and accrued expenses of the Tunisian operations.

Craft Spinoff and The New Chinook Energy

A similar disposition of assets repeated for Chinook Energy but with a different immediate impact. Chinook Energy completed the divestiture of the majority of its Alberta oil and natural gas assets with an effective date of May 1, 2016, to Tournament Exploration Ltd., a private oil and natural gas company, for common shares in Craft representing approximately 70% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Craft upon closing of the transaction.

Chinook Energy Management leaders determined in a News Release:

"The disposition of the subject assets will allow Chinook to focus on its emerging Montney assets at Birley/Umbach, British Columbia and at Gold Creek, Alberta. Through the proposed share distribution and retained ownership of Chinook, Chinook shareholders are expected to benefit both from the ownership of Craft shares and the continued participation in the growth and future value creation of Chinook".

But with this disposition, the stock price did not increase after the deal like in 2014. However, I believe with the case of Craft shares distribution will have a long-term effect and obviously not an immediate boost like what happened in 2014 with Tunisian assets.

CKE data by YCharts

Stockholders return may not be 200% in less than one year, rather one could easily have this return in two years. The effect of the Craft deal will take time to emerge because Chinook energy results are fragmented and consolidated by Craft Inc. results. This disintegration will fully end by the end of 2017. By this time, the 70% that Chinook Energy owned will be distributed to the shareholders.

Reports

All of the quarterly reports in 2016 that had portrayed deficit were for certain reason. The quarterly reports were consolidated and include the non-Montney wells in Alberta that were sold to Craft Oil, which doesn't help investors figure out what's going on with its Montney wells in Birley/Umbach, their liquids content and their IRRs.

The first quarter in 2017 showed a surplus of $ 25.6 million according to Chinook Energy report, and that was the first unconsolidated report. It is safe to consider that Chinook was through a transition phase as a result of the spin-off that took place in mid-December 2016, while the major fluctuations in oil and gas prices have hidden the remarkable progress made over the last months.

Chinook Energy will be much improved upon completion of the Craft share distribution. Following the Craft Share Distribution, Chinook Energy no longer had any ownership in Craft and, as a result, for subsequent reporting periods, the results of Craft are no longer required to be consolidated into their results. They will have Montney assets in British Columbia (Birley/Umbach) and Alberta (Gold Creek and Knopcik) totaling 122 net sections. In the last paragraph, the privilege of focusing on the Montney assets will be illustrated.

In addition to the Craft share distribution, another cash making strategic transaction took place in 2017, "Non-Core Asset Dispositions". Effective January 23, 2017, Chinook Energy completed the sale of certain non-core assets located in the Knopcik/Pipestone area of Alberta for net consideration of approximately $7.5 million.

Effective February 1, 2017, it completed the disposition of certain non-core assets located in the Gold Creek area of Alberta for net consideration of approximately $10.5 million, both transactions are subject to customary closing adjustments. The foregoing dispositions further strengthened the company to pursue a more aggressive drilling program on core Birley/Umbach acreage. All of the transactions are moving towards focusing and shedding the light on the Montney wells.

Compare the results of the last quarter in 2016 and the first of 2017 in the chart below. In this comparison, investors should comprehend how Chinook Energy reduced its expenses and going towards bulk revenues relative to the previous years.

As stated before, Chinook Energy was in the transition between the consolidated report and unconsolidated report. Now, Chinook Energy has reinforced its balance sheet, with no ownership in Craft. The following assertive developmental drilling program is in one of the best formations in Canada, the "Montney".

31 December 2016 (Q4) 31 March 2017 (Q1) Average commodity price ($/boe) 27.67 21.42 Realized gains on derivative contracts ($/boe) - 1.38 Royalties ($/boe) (2.84) 0.20 Production expense ($/boe) (11.88) (11.73) G&A expense ($/boe) (5.80) - Net back ($/boe) 7.15 11.73 Average daily production( boe/d) 4,655 3,514 Daily Revenue ($) 33,283.25 41,219.22

From the table above, the average daily production in those six months' difference was down by 24%, but the investors should not consider it as down in production, in is the difference between the consolidated and unconsolidated basis. It is widely shown that the daily revenue in the first quarter in 2017 has increased by about 20%, despite the reduction of the production volumes due to the absence o f the subject assets. Increasing the revenue with less production volumes in the oil company indicates the existence of strong management team starting to focus and moving aggressively towards big profits.

Continued Financial Strengthening

Firstly, Chinook Energy did a solid job in decreasing the production expenses since the third quarter of 2016 after the new gas handling agreement. According to its report, the net production expense (operating costs net of processing income) for the first quarter of 2017 decreased by approximately 55% to $3.6 million from $7.9 million in the quarter of 2016, which on a boe basis, respectively, resulted in a decrease to $11.27/boe from $15.12/boe. During the fourth quarter, the benefits of the gas handling agreement which executed late during the third quarter of 2016 started to shine and become visible.

According to Chinook Energy reports, significant improvements have been made on go-forward drilling economics. Also, bringing base production back online and providing gas handling capacity for growth volumes. Operating costs were reduced by approximately $2.70/boe. Early in the first quarter of 2017, this improved economics and liquidity will give Chinook Energy the capability to reactivate the Boundary Lake North property with the capacity of 400 boe/d. Chinook Energy further expects on-going operations to incur production costs under $10/boe with the end of 2017.

The reduction in total operating costs for 2017, compared to the same period of 2015, also resulted from the disposition of higher operating cost properties, most notably Rainbow. Also, contributing to this decrease was last year's voluntary shut-in of relatively higher operating cost/lower netback wells, which began early in the second quarter of 2015 and remained shut-in throughout the reported year. These wells are mostly located in BC on Hoffard, Rigel, Boundary Lake North, and non-Montney Gold Creek properties. The non-Montney GoldCreek property was sold in the second quarter of 2016 for $10.0 million of cash consideration. One of the main differences between 2016 and 2017 was the reduction of general and administrative expenses.

Chinook Energy focused on reducing the administration expenses and initiating cost-cutting procedure. Note in the report of quarter one in 2017 that the absence of significant G&A expenses. Actually, most of the incurred G&A expenses are related to rent of the head office, and the lease agreement will expire in 2019. In 2016 annual report, Chinook Energy expects a favorable rent adjustment commencing in 2019 upon our lease expiration, based on our anticipated office space requirements.

Going Forward in the Montney

Let's dissect what Chinook Energy did and will do in the Montney formation. As discussed above, through several strategic transactions, Chinook Energy completed the transformation to a well-financed company focusing on our large contiguous Montney liquids-rich natural gas position at Birley/Umbach in northeast British Columbia. It was widely shown in the first quarter of 2017, it raised capital to be the actively deploying mean to develop and expand our Birley/Umbach property.

The future growth potential at Birley/Umbach is significant with 52,395 acres (43,809 net) of Montney rights with an upper Montney drilling inventory of over 270 (227 net) management identified locations. According to 2017 quarter one report, Chinook Energy had successfully brought on-stream an additional three (2.64 net) wells at Birley/Umbach area late in the first quarter bringing the current number of producing wells in this area to nine wells (7.63 net).

The capital investment of $8.8 million during the first quarter included completing, equipping and tying-in three (2.64 net) horizontal Montney wells at Birley/Umbach at an average cost to drill and complete of $3.7 Million per well. It is about a 30% decrease from the previous six (5.0 net) wells which averaged $5.3 million per well. In addition, it has drilled another three (2.67 net) of a four (3.67 net) well horizontal drilling program at Birley/Umbach. The production rates reached to 6 mmcf/d) & volumes (up to 1.7 BCF to date) from each of these wells rank in the top quartile of all wells drilled in the area. Chinook Energy is anticipating a 2017 exit production of 6,300 to 6,500 boe/d.

This above information was obtained from the Chinook Presentation of February 2017 which is in PDF.

Additionally, the technical team showed excellent performance in their drilling program. Not only did they reduce the capital and operating costs but they also portrayed recent technical innovation. They had done longer wells, larger fractures with more hydraulic fracture stages, parallel well pairs, and zipper fracture. Also, they now have a large drilling inventory, stackable pay zones, operated and expandable facilities, connection to multiple exv izsting and proposed egress options positions Birley as a major growth engine for Chinook for many years. Also, they are aiming to reduce inter-well spacing in the upper Montney (from four to five or six horizontal wells per section) and also develop middle and lower Montney layers throughout a 250 meter thick Montney interval. "It's only 1,400 meters deep in our area, so it's a perfect for a company of our size," Walter Vrataric, Chinook's president and chief executive officer, told the recent annual meeting.

Furthermore, the Montney wells of Chinook Energy are the shallowest in the play trend and still rank in the top quartile for first-year productivity. Most recent wells drilled by other operators have longer laterals and/or more fracture stages than Chinook Energy's first 6 wells. This shows the potential of Chinook Energy wells to have longer wells, bulk production rates, and the company is moving towards the optimized right track. The figure below is extracted from Chinook Energy reports; they are anticipating having 40 wells covering 13,953 boe/d by 2019. If they met these expectations, the stockholders may have over than 200% return.

(Source)

Chinook Energy Inc. is repositioning itself in Canada and has some good assets. It has transformed into a pure-play Montney focused company. "The Montney has got to be the hottest play right now," says Brook Papau, vice-president energy research analyst at Calgary-based ITG Investment Research.

Valuation gap between Chinook Energy and other Montney producers

Operators focused on the basin such as Birchcliff Energy Ltd., (OTCPK:BIREF), Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd., (OTCPK:PDPYF), NuVista Energy Ltd., (OTC:NUVSF) and Paramount Resources Ltd., (OTCPK:PRMRF) have seen their share prices jump about 50% year to date. Montney is one the world's largest shale plays - roughly the size of Greece - with reserves of 449 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 14.5 billion barrels of natural gas liquids and 1.12 billion barrels of oil from its various dry gas and liquids-rich formations, according to the National Energy Board. More crucially, production elsewhere in Western Canada is falling. Montney is estimated to produce about six billion cubic feet per day by 2020, compared to 3.5 bcfd today, while non-Montney production is forecast to decline 15% during the period. By 2020, the Montney could make up 40% of Canadian production by 2020, from 2% in 2003, RBC estimates.

In my opinion, there is something erroneous regarding the stock price of Chinook Energy. Share price seems grossly mispriced, especially after the Craft share distribution. I view the revenue of the first quarter 2017 and being Montney focused company with its reinforced drilling program as substantial positives. Chinook Energy shares had recorded the lowest historical price. The happening scenario may indicate that there is a lag in boosting the share price.

One of the reasons is a lack of publicity by Chinook Energy Management.

However, the boost in stock price should start very soon. I believe it is a great time to buy the stock. Not only due to the right developmental plans and the anticipated upcoming results, but he also can get benefit from the undervalued stock price now. Actually, if only the stock price returned back to $0.44 like in November 2016 where Chinook Energy had a deficit, the stockholder will have about 100% return. It is sensible to end my recommendation by the Financial Times analysis report. The eight analysts offering 12-month price targets for Chinook Energy Inc. have a median target of 0.55, with a high estimate of 0.70 and a low estimate of 0.35. The median estimate represents an 83.33% increase from the last price of 0.300.

Risks and Notes:

Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as CNKEF. Chinook Energy's listing in Toronto, CKE.TO, offers stronger liquidity.

Chinook Energy is a penny stock. As such the risks need to be stated and are more suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance. These type stocks often have a higher level of volatility and investors should take precautions.

Chinook Energy is an exploration and production company, and the price of oil has a huge impact on the profitability and viability of this stock. So, the commodity price becomes a substantial risk to stocks in the exploration and production sector, with Chinook being no exception. If oil price decline significantly and stay low for a long period of time, there will be difficulties.

It is important to note oil and gas prices have been depressed. With many companies in the industry going bankrupt and or restructuring in the last two years. Many analysts expect prices to increase but this is an unknown and many companies will continue to struggle if an increase doesn't happen. There is risk involved with all investments in the sector of oil and gas.

USO data by YCharts

Conclusion

Fundamentals will prevail. Patient investors able to withstand the agony of lower share prices will profit. Chinook, in my opinion, is a buy at current prices, and I have added recently and will continue to do so.

