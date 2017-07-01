3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 1, 2017

Happy July, everyone! And welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to all things pharma and biotech. The goal of this publication, as always, is to help you identify potentially actionable findings for your due diligence.

And today we'll kick off the new with a special focus...can you guess what it is?

Teva gets the go-ahead for review of its biosimilar rituximab

Slowly but surely, in oncology, we are seeing the march toward approval for biosimilars. The concept seems straightforward enough...you know the sequence, and you know the target. Just use recombinant DNA technology to copy it!

But the reality has been much more challenging to realize, especially with respect to the antibody biosimilars. Questions of extrapolation of data, similarity, and safety have been hot controversies for years now.

But it seems we may be reaching a pivot point for mainstays of now-classic therapy. Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) just announced that its BLA has been accepted for review by the FDA for a biosimilar version of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) rituximab, which has previously been approved in Europe. A response is expected in Q1 2018.

Looking forward: The US has been a little lagging behind Europe in terms of getting these biosimilar antibodies moved along into the clinic, and I personally welcome this new era of competition. Rituximab still forms the foundation for treatment of certain hematologic cancers even though it's been approved for nearly 20 years. So it makes sense that companies would want to catch a piece.

Europe approves Novartis's etanercept biosimilar...

Speaking of Europe, it is ahead on the biosimilar curve still. Etanercept is a cornerstone therapy developed by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) for a variety of rheumatologic conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, and ankylosing spondyloarthritis. It works by scavenging tumor necrosis factor, which can promote inflammation and tissue damage.

A number of big pharma companies have jumped on the train of developing a biosimilar for etanercept. And recently, the EMA has approved the Novartis (NYSE:NVS) version of this agent, which will be branded Erelzi. The approval covers all the major areas that were allowed for etanercept.

Looking forward: This news highlights another interesting aspect of the growing biosimilar space: interest among big pharma. Historically, your generic pharmaceutical development has been spearheaded by smaller companies not known to also be innovators, per se. But NVS and other big pharma companies involved in this research have the total wherewithal to go toe-to-toe with the likes of AMGN. It just speaks to the significant complexity of these treatments and the potential profits they could see in the future despite the competition.

...and Novartis's lung cancer drug for first-line treatment!

Another area of looming competition is in a specific subset of patients with lung cancer, whose tumors harbor an aberration in the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene. While this mutation can promote tumor growth if left unchecked, several companies have managed to develop targeted therapies that are effective at controlling the disease. The first of these, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) crizotinib, has been the de facto standard of care for these patients for several years.

But PFE's dominance of the first-line space has recently come under question, as second-generation ALK inhibitors have been explored in the first-line setting. This includes the NVS entry ceritinib and Roche's alectinib. I've highlighted updated data from ASCO on the first-line trials for both of these drugs in previous entries, as you may recall. On the basis of these data, I fully expect to see approval for both alectinib and ceritinib in the first-line setting soon. Ceritinib was already granted this approval in the United States.

Now, however, the EMA, following its previous positive opinion, has also approved ceritinib in first-line therapy, based on the results of ASCEND-4, which assessed ceritinib vs. chemotherapy in newly diagnosed, ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

Looking forward: The jigsaw in optimal treatment for ALK-positive therapy continues to come together bit by bit. It's no shock that Europe has approved ceritinib, and later this year, we will probably hear about the regulators' opinions on Roche's alectinib. The big question, then...do clinicians pick alectinib or ceritinib in the first-line setting? It will be a big question, with numerous points to consider. Ceritinib was first to market in this indication among the second-generation inhibitors, so it has an edge there. On the other hand, alectinib appears to be less toxic. So it's going to be an interesting fight to watch!

Conclusions

So we have approvals and reviews all over the place today, with major news coming out of the biosimilars field. Will these agents finally emerge in oncology? My bet would be "yes." There's so much pressure to get drug prices down, and this could be a big way that the market could achieve that, with some serious potential shakeup in the positioning of powerful big players in the field.

