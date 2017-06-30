Setting The Record Straight: Stocks, Bonds And The Fed

A common narrative is regularly repeated when it comes to capital markets. The Fed is raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy, which is definitively bad for bonds but should be good for stocks. This may very well be the outcome as the Fed continues to accelerate its tightening cycle and other global central banks get on board. But history suggests that an entirely different outcome is more likely. In the end, how this all plays out over the next few years will depend on two key factors in the underlying economy.

About Stocks

“Stocks may experience some volatility in the near-term, but they should move higher by the end of the year.”

- The ubiquitous analyst talking on my television or radio, pretty much every day.

Seeing an equity analyst that is willing take to financial media and talk about how lousy the stock market might be over the next six months to two years is rarer than sighting a spotted snow leopard. Why? Because they are equity analysts. It doesn’t mean that they are disingenuous - I personally know a number of people that are equity analysts and they are good people with integrity. It’s just that it doesn’t do you much good to take the time and effort to go on television or radio and focus on anything other than the bright side of the market in which you are operating.

“How could I have seen this coming?”

- The ubiquitous retail investor in 2002 and 2008

But this is an important point to keep in mind when conducting your own equity analysis. One of the reasons that I heard so many people lament “how could I have seen this coming?” back in 2002 and 2008 after the stock market had been cut in half during what by historical standards were bear markets that were average if not quicker than average in terms of duration is because when they were following the news in the financial media they were hearing the steady stream of optimism while joining in on the eye rolls and looks of derision cast on the token naysayers that were brought on screen to facilitate the discussion. I particularly remember Nouriel Roubini regularly serving this foil role for years leading up to the financial crisis. Turns out he wasn’t so absurd after all.

Does this mean you should simply relent and give over to the pessimists (or realists depending on your perspective)? Absolutely not, as the world is also filled with doomsday predictors that in many cases are largely peddling rubbish. But whether you are an optimist or a pragmatist, you should find at least a few commentators whose view seem generally well reasoned that are diametrically opposed to your own. For monitoring your portfolio in capital markets is not about seeking affirmation, as this is how people get blindsided. Instead, it is about gathering information so that you are best prepared for whatever may lie ahead.

So while you may completely disagree with what the other side may be saying, at least take the time to consider the argument instead of dismissing it. You may still disagree afterwards, but it is worthwhile to at least think about it, as it can help reinforce your own view if nothing else.

So where does this lead us in the current discussion? The Fed is raising rates. And central banks around the world appear to be joining together in a coordinated movement toward gradual tightening. Many are still dismissing this possibility in citing that the economy is not strong enough to take it. But central bankers are now looking past the economy and instead focusing on inflated asset prices. The bottom line - central bankers are now becoming more worried about the downside risks associated with inflated asset prices over the upside risks of providing even more stimulus to keep the economy limping along for a little bit longer. They’ve done all that they can do, fiscal policy makers could never bring themselves to pick up the slack, and now asset prices in general and stock prices in particular are moving into the crosshairs.

Just as investors should not have fought the Fed when they wanted to boost asset prices from 2009 to 2013, they also would be well served to not fight the Fed if they increase their determination to cool asset prices. Put more simply, if the Fed wants to put a lid on stock prices, I wouldn’t necessarily rush to stand in its way.

Perhaps stocks can defy the Fed and other central bankers and continue to rise. After all, Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan spoke of irrational exuberance back in December 1996, and stocks skyrocketed in the three plus years that followed before finally peaking out. Of course, the Fed didn’t even start doing something about this “irrational exuberance” until mid-1999, so clearly actions speak louder than words. And we are increasingly seeing this action from global central banks. But with the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan starting from a point where they are still easing, global central bankers are running the risk of being way too far behind the curve to stop a mania breaking out before it’s all said and done. Put more simply, an S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) breaking out over 3,000 over the next 18 months should not be ruled out as a distinct possibility.

But what is the key more than anything else to keep the U.S. stock market running in the face of a central bank that is not only no longer spiking the punch bowl but is also now actively moving to try and take it away? Two words - corporate earnings. And history demonstrates why.

Consider the following charts. The first shows the S&P 500 Index (blue line) and the effective Fed funds rate (orange line, inverted) from the mid-1950s to the mid-1990s.

This is nearly four decades of market history that covers a major Fed policy cycle. After years of particularly accommodative monetary policy during the 1950s, the effective Fed funds rate began rising in earnest in the early 1960s. But stocks were able to continue to rise during the first several years of monetary tightening. Why? Because the economy was strong and corporate earnings were rising. Over this time period from the summer of 1961 through the end of 1966 when the effective Fed Funds rate increased from just over 1% to over 5%, real GAAP corporate earnings on the S&P 500 Index increased by 66% from around $24 per share to roughly $42 per share. The key here being the following - as long as corporate earnings are strongly on the rise, the stock market can overcome the headwinds of rising short-term interest rates from the Fed.

But it was once corporate earnings stalled that the stock market could no longer overcome the negative effects of rising interest rates. For over the next 16 years, real corporate earnings stalled and oscillated sideways between $32 and $48 per share while the Fed continued to raise interest rates. And stock prices (NYSEARCA:DIA) struggled mightily in falling by more than -60% on an inflation adjusted basis over the next 16 years from 1966 to 1982 (it is one of the worst periods in stock market history that is obscured upon reflection by the fact that double-digit inflation made the stock market look much better on a nominal basis than it actually was in reality).

Extraordinary monetary easing over the next two decades helped increase stock prices (NASDAQ:QQQ) by tenfold through the early 2000s (imagine 18 percentage points of interest rate cuts, no wonder the 1980s and 1990s brought us the longest economic expansion in U.S. history and made a wealthy man of the likes of Warren Buffett and others in the process). But the next test in this regard came in 2004 when the Fed started raising interest rates once again. For three years during this tightening cycle through 2007, the market was able to continue to rise. Why? Because corporate earnings on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) managed to increase by 37% on a real basis from $72 per share to $100 per share while the Fed funds rate rose from 1% to 5.25%. It was only once corporate earnings stalled and rolled over when the effects of higher interest rates on stocks were finally felt. And we all know what followed.

So here we are today. The Fed is tightening once again. It's raised interest rates by a full percentage point since December 2015, and it is increasingly expected to launch quantitative tightening (QT) coming out of its September policy meeting in a few months. In short, game on.

What is the key for stock prices to continue to rise in the face of higher interest rates and tightening monetary policy from the Fed? Rising corporate earnings. For as long as corporate earnings are on the rise, stocks can follow regardless of valuation. But once the lights go out, even if it comes with the mildest of recessions a la 2001, watch out below, for the few years that follow could bring with it a slow and grinding bear market that may lack the drama of its two predecessors in terms of sudden downside movement but may also eclipse both in terms of torturously long duration.

It should be interesting to see. But as monetary tightening continues across the globe, watch corporate earnings and keep your eye on the economy slowing for these will be the keys to tell you when it may be the time to adjust.

About Bonds

What about bonds? It is almost taken by many as given that the premium priced bond market will take a beating with the further tightening of monetary policy. More often than not, however, such opinions are coming from equity analysts or those that are primarily focused on the stock market. It doesn’t mean that these equity analysts are wrong or are not thoughtful in sharing their insight. It’s just that bonds are not their daily bread and butter in most cases.

What about the bond specialists who talk in the mainstream media? They tend to be fewer and further between. As a few past television programming ventures that are now extinct have demonstrated, the audience for bond related shows and content tends to be notably less than the stock crowd - usually hail from the larger firms, and are often soberer and measured in their views (When was the last time you saw someone get emotional about a hot investment grade bond trade? Almost never, because that’s not how core bond investors roll).

But while many are quick to assume as fact that rising interest rates and tightening monetary policy from the Fed means falling prices for bonds (NYSEARCA:BND), history has shown that this is not necessarily the case.

First, it is important to differentiate the bond market (NYSEARCA:AGG) by breaking it into two parts (there are many parts to the bond market, but we’ll start with these two). You have the short-term bond market with issuance that is going to mature relatively soon. And then you have the long-term bond market with issuance that is not going to mature for many years.

Now when it comes to the rising interest rates, the short-term bond market (NYSEARCA:SHY) is absolutely affected by rising rates, as the Fed funds rate is specifically operating at the very short end of the yield curve. But the actual price fluctuations that one will see in these short-term bonds is relatively small given the fact that most of the value of these bonds is concentrated in the principal payment that is about to be returned to the lender relatively soon.

But when it comes to the long-term bond market (NYSEARCA:TLT), a variety of other factors enter the equation. It’s not just about what the Fed might be doing at any given point in time. It’s also about how the economy is performing today and expected to perform in the future. And it’s also about how much investors value the cash flow stream being provided by these bonds, as interest payments instead make up the primary return generated by these offerings. Of course, this very characteristic makes long-term bonds much more sensitive to changes in interest rates, hence the greater price volatility and the ability to generate stock like returns from bond investments at the long end of the curve, this does not mean that the Fed is necessarily the primary driver of these changes in interest rates at the long end of the curve at any given point in time. In fact, what the Fed is doing may be secondary or completely ignored just as it can be by the stock market as well.

So what does history tell us in this regard? Put simply, the key for bond prices, particularly on the longer end of the yield curve, is not simply about what the Fed is doing. Instead, it is much more about why the Fed is doing what it is doing.

Let’s expand on this point. The Fed has a dual mandate, which is maximum employment and stable prices. Some would argue that it stretches its oversight responsibilities beyond this dual mandate, but for the sake of this bond discussion we will assume it is so. What then typically compels the Fed to raise interest rates? Basically, if the economy is operating at or beyond maximum employment and/or stable prices are being undermined by inflationary pressures.

This leaves open three possible scenarios for bonds.

First, the Fed is raising interest rates because the economy is both operating beyond maximum employment AND inflationary pressures are high and rising. This is usually negative for bonds, as it has resulted in bond yields steadily but, not necessarily dramatically, rising over time. And this more gradual climb in yields has been true even when rates are rising from historically low levels.

Second, the Fed is raising interest rates because inflationary pressures are high and rising despite the fact that the economy is not operating at maximum employment. This is essentially stagflation and is decidedly bad for bonds as evidenced by what took place in the bond market during the 1970s.

Third, the Fed is raising interest rates because the economy is operating at maximum employment despite the fact that prices remain stable or are marginally falling. For unlike the first two scenarios, this is a set up that is decidedly positive for long-term bonds, not negative. Why? Because inflationary pressures remain benign, but the Fed is taking actions with short-term interest rates to preemptively slow the economy down before inflationary pressures arise. And such Fed actions have typically resulted in corporate earnings grinding to a halt if not falling and the economy slowing down if not falling into recession, both of which are forces that compel investors to seek out the safety of high-quality long-term bonds and bid their prices up. Such was the set up during the mid 1930s and has been true since the turn of the millennium through today.

To this point, the chart above shows the performance of the U.S. Treasury market during a period where the Fed tightened monetary policy by raising interest rates from 1% to 5.25% from mid-2004 to mid-2006 and kept rates elevated through mid-2007. A +27% cumulative rate of return on long-term U.S. Treasuries is hardly what could be described as bad. What was the key? The inflation rate stayed consistently low in the 1% to 4% range through this entire period.

Thus, the key for the bond market is not that the Fed is raising interest rates, but whether high inflation is accompanying these higher rates from the Fed. While much of the selling was coming from China, this fact still helps explain the sharp rise in Treasury yields immediately following the election back in November, as markets briefly believed that anticipated pro-growth policies on the fiscal policy side would usher in a period of sustained economic growth and higher inflation that would eventually require higher interest rates from the Fed.

And where are we today in 2017? Inflationary pressures remain benign as policy makers still struggle to raise the inflation rate to the 2% target, and the five-year breakeven inflation rate that is a useful gauge of future inflation expectations has already fallen back to pre-November levels and continues to trend decidedly lower. In short, the Fed is raising interest rates today amid maximum employment despite the fact that prices remain stable to marginally falling, which is scenario three from above.

OK. But what about the start of QT later this year? Won’t the fact that Fed may soon be engaging in the sale of long-term securities that it added to its balance sheet result in downward pressure on bond prices at some point in the future? Possibly, but it is important to remember that while it was a buyer of Treasuries and MBS securities in size over the past several years, it was not the only participant in the long-term bond marketplace. Yes, the Fed may eventually be a seller, but if there are more interested buyers on the other side of the trade than the Fed is as a seller, then bond prices can continue to rise despite the fact that the Fed might be selling. In fact, recent history has repeatedly shown that the latter is the more likely outcome for every time that the Fed stopped buying long-term bonds once one of its QE stimulus programs ended, long-term bond prices would rise. When did these bond rallies end? Once the Fed started buying again! In other words, the future direction of long-term bond prices is dependent on much more than just what the Fed might be doing or not doing at any given point in time. So do not be surprised if long-term bonds continue rallying once the Fed begins shrinking its balance sheet.

The Bottom Line

A predominant view with the Fed raising interest rates today is that it will be bad for bonds but stocks should continue to rise higher. But this is not the base case if history is any guide.

Instead, stocks may continue to rise in the face of higher interest rates, but they need a steadily growing economy and rising corporate profits to do it. Otherwise, it could quickly become a tough slog for stocks. Current economic and profit conditions remain promising in this regard, but to simply assume along with 99.19% of institutional investors according to the International Center for Finance’s United States One Year Index that stock prices will simply be higher a year from now may suggest several degrees of overconfidence in this regard in today’s market environment. Stay long, but keep a close watch for further developments.

As for bonds (investment grade bonds that is - for high yield bonds, read the section on stocks above), the current set up is positive, not negative, as long as the pricing bias remains tilted toward disinflation to deflation and not inflation. Stay long bonds including long-term U.S. Treasuries and friends. And look to buy the dips when short-term concerns about tightening monetary policy cause jitters in the investment grade bond market along the way. With that said, watch spread product such as investment grade corporate bonds (NYSEARCA:LQD) against valuations getting too rich relative to comparably dated U.S. Treasuries.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.