United Rentals: Ride It Higher

Shares of United Rentals (URI) are up about 65% over the past twelve months. In my view, there are more gains to come so I recommend that investors hang on and that those who were considering purchasing buy in. I’ll review my logic by reviewing the recent price history and by trying to forecast future price based on retained earnings growth. I’ll then comment on the relative risk of this business compared to the overall market. In my view, an investor could do much worse than buy a company that is consistently profitable and is trading at a significant discount to the overall market.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history of United Rentals suggests that operational performance is somewhat volatile, but quite favourable. Specifically, both revenue and net income have risen and fallen from year to year, but the overall trend is good. Although it went through a relatively stagnant period, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 14.9% since 2011. At the same time, net income has grown at a CAGR of about 33% over that time. I really like to see companies that can grow their net income at a faster rate than their revenue, as it suggests a certain scalabilty in their operations.

In addition, the most recent quarter compared to the same period a year ago is quite good. Both revenue and net income are up quite nicely. At the same time, the capital structure improved massively, with long term debt falling by approximately $421 million.

I’m actually not particularly concerned about debt here as I frequently am, given that the company seems to be aggressively paying it down. In fact, management has paid down just under $1 billion in long term debt in a little over two years, which is quite a feat given the scale of this company. At the same time, most (76.5%) of the debt here is due in 2022 or later, suggesting that there’s little risk of a short term credit squeeze or solvency crisis.

There’s obviously some volatility here, and that’s to be expected from a rental company that caters to the construction space. Business is choppy. That’s the nature of life for most businesses. What’s more relevant is how management reacts to the vagaries of the business cycle. I’m impressed by how they’ve reacted because they have returned approximately $2.2 billion to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks since 2011. That is a sign to me that management is at least somewhat shareholder friendly, and having stewards of shareholder wealth that care about the interests of those shareholders is critical to me.



Modelling The Future

The financial history here might be interesting (to some), but investors care more about the future than they do the past. The past acts as a guide for us, but our future returns are dictated by what’s likely to happen to the business in the future. It’s for that reason that I must now make an attempt at forecasting what may happen to the future of this business. In my view, the act of forecasting is made much simpler when I engage in a ceteris paribus exercise. In the case of United Rentals, I will isolate retained earnings per share as I consider that to be the biggest driver of shareholder value, and I’ll hold all else constant. Although retained earnings have grown at a CAGR of about 46% since 2014, it would be irresponsible of me to assume this rate of growth will continue. I prefer all my surprises to be pleasant ones, so I’ll be as conservative as possible and I’ll assume (a still high) growth rate in retained earnings per share of 15%. In my view this is reasonable, given that 15% is much lower than the long term growth rate, and because any per share amounts will be improved by ongoing buyback efforts.

When I perform this exercise on United Rentals, I infer a CAGR of about 17% between now and 2020. I consider this return to be very reasonable given all the risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for URI would turn bullish with a daily close above $114.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts. From here we see the shares rising to $126.00 over the next three months.

Today we may buy URI call options, which will provide us with approximately 16x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $108.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $126.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe URI is a solid addition to any growth portfolio.

Conclusion

Investing is an innately relativistic process, meaning that we investors must choose amongst a host of options that are open to us. At the moment, the shares of United Rentals trade at a 35% discount to the overall market, which means that the shares represent relative value in my view. In addition, they are trading somewhat inexpensively relative to their own past. With an EV/EBIT ratio of about 11.69, the company is sporting an earnings yield of about 8.5%, which I consider to be more than adequate. On some level this makes no sense to me. The company has many of the best characteristics of a high growth business, yet the stock trades at a discount to the overall market. In my view, investors would be well served by taking advantage of this disconnect and buying shares of United Rentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in URI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.