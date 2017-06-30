Tesla Stock Positioned To Fade On Model 3 Announcement

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is expected to unveil the Model 3 this weekend. A news event is scheduled on Sunday, according to Elon Musk, and as such, expectations on this development determines the trajectory of the stock going forward.

While we’ve taken a more bearish stance on the stock, we acknowledge the prowess of Elon and his ability to keep investors excited on the news. Though the news was broadly expected, we’re expecting investors to fade, as upside from the Model 3 seems overly priced-in.

Elon Musk turns to Twitter to announce Model 3 developments

Source: Twitter

Of course, some have speculated as to whether Model 3 deliveries will be a material contributor to sales in FY’17. Some have even noted that in our recent financial model we didn’t include Model 3 contribution.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Keep in mind, we have very little concrete data on Model 3 ramp, so we exclude the impact and push out the contribution into FY’18 to the tune of 346K deliveries, which is well ahead of consensus expectations anyway. Though we’re skeptical of a meaningful ramp-up in the near term, we fully price in the impact with our multi-year model, and ignore quarterly data trends.

Why?

Because Tesla’s quarterly earnings releases don’t trade on announced sales/earnings, but rather the excitement or lack thereof Elon is able to generate. Though Elon is a phenomenal spokesman in front of his loyal consumers, he often lacks the same excitement when describing how Tesla Inc. will meet investor expectations on cash burn, deliveries, and margins. Therefore, Model 3 contribution in FY’17 isn’t the most important data point to watch for, but rather the capacity utilization at Gigafactory and its Fremont Facilities.

We think the delivery expectations get fully fleshed out in the next earnings call, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Elon communicated a figure that’s higher than 100k units this year. Though, we’re not expecting a consumer release until Q4’17, suggesting a three-month delay.

We anticipate less than 25k in Model 3 deliveries with the bulk of those deliveries going to employees in FY’17. We have adjusted our financial model to reflect some of this impact, but when factoring the less than spectacular gross margin contribution from these new cars, we expect GAAP dil. EPS figures to perform even worse than our already optimistic projections.

Source: Cho’s Tech Research

The adjustment to our financial model comes from 25K additional Model 3 units, which reduces gross margins to 15%, in-line with our prior estimate revision. The model sits at the midpoint of the consensus view (though we didn’t do this intentionally). Furthermore, our revenue estimate of $11.92 billion is slightly above consensus at $11.53 billion suggesting a modest sales beat.

Our FY’17 estimate suggests GAAP losses of ($5.29) per share whereas our non-GAAP loss is ($3.23), which compares to consensus GAAP losses of ($5.72). Upon reviewing more than half the consensus financial models, the figure that most closely conforms is GAAP. We’re slightly more optimistic than consensus (though that hardly means anything given the broad range of estimates).

Source: TC2000

We believe the impact from Model 3 is fully captured in our financial model. Furthermore, the stock does not trade on fundamentals. So, we’re not expecting quarterly figures to impact sentiment, but rather the commentary on consumer launch and whether Tesla can utilize all its capacity.

Even so, we think Tesla Inc. is still overvalued and have reduced our prior price target of $201 to $198. We think this adjustment in valuation is hardly meaningful, as FY’17 Model 3 volumes didn’t factor much into our valuation model/method, which seems counter intuitive, but make sense as we operate from a forward discount to our FY’20 value estimate.

Final thoughts

Investors should avoid the stock as expectations on profitability seem unreasonable. Investors are pricing in more margin expansion than what seems feasible even at heightened ASPs. We think the investor thesis will shift upon realization that business fundamentals can’t be supported with just Model 3 volume growth even in the most optimistic scenario.

Stock traders can fade the announcement, whereas investors should stay put on the sidelines, as price action is very difficult to anticipate. Maintaining exposure in the name whether long/short can be catastrophic to portfolio returns, as it’s highly contingent on timing news flow as opposed to financial results.

We continue to reiterate our sell short recommendation.

Cho's Investment Research is SA's premier research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $40/month.

For more information click here.