Sprint Merger Is Becoming Less Likely: Why That's Good News

Seeking Alpha Contributor Orthodox Investor recently took a look at Sprint’s (S) strategic options and positioning. I read a lot I agreed with, but I do want to offer an alternative perspective on one specific point. In my view, the Sprint management - i.e., Masa Son and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) - does not “want a merger desperately.” In fact, they seem to be now considering not doing one at all.

Merger Status

Sprint remains a stock under pressure, currently trading at a little over $8, well off its $9.50 highs at the beginning of the year. Many have attributed this drop to a diminished expectation of a favorable merger deal with T-Mobile (TMUS). While I still believe the stock is substantially undervalued, I agree a merger on terms less favorable to Sprint is a real possibility, and the biggest risk factor for shareholders at this point.

The latest rumored proposal - remember none of this has actually been confirmed - calls for an all-stock transaction that would see both SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom give up majority control of their respective companies, yielding a merged company with a little under 80% of the stock controlled between the two of them and the balance of power held by independent shareholders.

Network Comparison

This would definitely be a blow to Sprint shareholders, and a boon for T-Mobile. T-Mobile is a strong company, without question, but in wireless today the name of the game is spectrum, and T-Mobile is much closer to running up against its capacity limits than Sprint.

This is true even with the huge haul of 600 MHz spectrum T-Mobile took in the last auction. 600 MHz spectrum is used for coverage, not capacity. So it makes T-Mobile’s network work a lot better in rural areas, but doesn’t do much to raise the cap on its bandwidth in urban and suburban areas, where the vast majority of customers are.

T-Mobile’s spectrum holdings are now at 110 MHz, a respectable haul. But 41 MHz are low-band, low-capacity, and even the rest is just mid-band. Meanwhile, Sprint owns over 150 MHz of true high-band spectrum, perfect for high-capacity urban operations. And another 50 MHz on top of that. Finally, T-Mobile’s smaller network is supporting a customer base almost 20% larger.

Relative Valuations

What this means is that T-Mobile stock is much closer to fully valued, since the spectrum limit is the growth limit for the network, which for all practical purposes is the growth limit for the stock. Sprint, meanwhile, remains undervalued as it is only beginning to fully deploy its 2.5 GHz spectrum.

That means that Sprint would get a share of a T-Mobile company that is much closer to fully valued, while T-Mobile would get Sprint stock that is much more undervalued, with a trove of underutilized spectrum to integrate into its offerings. Even if they shared stock in the new company equally, Sprint would be getting underpaid for its spectrum.

Exploring Alternatives

SoftBank seems to be thinking along similar lines. Sprint is in talks with Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter (CHTR) to form a wireless partnership. Reports are this could either take the form of a MVNO deal, a capital infusion, or even a full-blown merger.

Orthodox Investor sees the negotiations as high-risk/high-reward. Leaving T-Mobile hanging, they say, could be risky since the offer could get even worse if T-Mobile sees Sprint’s only alternative fall apart in negotiations. On the other hand, Sprint does not have the upper hand in negotiations right now, and talking to someone more desperate than T-Mobile for a deal, which they believe the cable duopoly to be, could get Sprint substantially better terms.

Orthodox also says that they don’t think Sprint would take a risk like this just for the sake of a MVNO deal. They see either an equity infusion or a full-blown merger as the more likely objectives.

My Analysis Of The News

I agree that Sprint is seeking alternatives to T-Mobile. And they should be. I disagree that SoftBank is desperate for a deal, or that it would regard an MVNO as too small to be worth the trouble.

Sprint’s spectrum haul, as I’ve said before, all but guarantees a substantial payday for Sprint investors. As long as they aren’t forced to liquidate early in a fire sale. The danger of a fire sale comes from Sprint’s ongoing operating losses, which in turn stem from years of subscriber losses which have left the network underutilized.

I can’t see why SoftBank or Sprint would be disappointed to not have to issue more equity to a company that would dilute their own returns as the spectrum appreciates. That is probably something they would do if they had to, not because they want to.

An MVNO, on the other hand, is almost exactly what the doctor ordered for the current situation. An MVNO would not require the actual sale of any spectrum assets or equity. Instead, Sprint would receive a cash payment for access to capacity on its network that isn’t even being utilized right now.

The Ideal Deal

Sprint’s goal right now is to halt the red ink. It doesn’t need to actually be profitable or achieve merger synergies, though it wouldn’t mind those things too, I’m sure. What it needs is to stabilize its balance sheet enough to take the prospect of a fire sale off the table. Once that happens, its spectrum assets are safe and their returns are all but guaranteed.

The question therefore becomes, how much capacity can they sell? And it's possible they could sell quite a lot. If not enough to completely eliminate the red ink, enough to get them much closer.

Comcast has just launched a new mobile phone service that, contrary to all expectations, actually offers unlimited data to customers. That came as a surprise because Comcast does not actually own a wireless network of its own. It leases capacity from Verizon (VZ) on a wholesale basis, and even at wholesale the costs of an unlimited data plan can rise quickly.

What Comcast needs is something more like owner economics. It doesn’t actually need to buy a ton of spectrum, it just needs to find a provider that is willing to give it a deal that reflects the non-rivalrous nature of unlimited data. That is, a provider that will agree to take a flat fee with minimal or greatly reduced per-GB charges.

Sprint is perhaps the only provider that can agree to that, since it has enough capacity that it needn’t fear compromising its own operations. And if the flat fee were large enough, it might agree. Such a commitment might hobble them a bit down the road when their network is (hopefully) running close to capacity, but that will be a very nice problem to have when the time comes.

Investment Recommendation

I regard the recent news of alternatives to an underpriced T-Mobile merger as bullish for Sprint stock. While the stock is likely to remain volatile as rumors continue to float, a MVNO deal would be a great breakthrough for Sprint, in my view. Even if offered at a substantial discount, the elimination of the operating deficit would go a long way toward shoring up investor confidence that the upside of the spectrum holdings would be fully realized.

A merger or dilutive investment would obviously be less ideal for current shareholders, but even then I agree with Orthodox Investor that the cable companies are probably more desperate than T-Mobile, and therefore likely to offer better terms.

I remain bullish on Sprint.