Weekly Fund Wrap: Vol-Come Back

We continue to like the MLP sector as well as the Limited Duration and Senior Loan sectors on their defensive stance and valuation grounds.

In a turnaround, commodities had a solid week while bonds and equities were weak due to political setbacks and hawkish messaging by the global central banks.

Oh, how quickly they turn. This week, the markets reminded investors that the threat of both higher volatility as well as higher rates are very real and present dangers to their portfolios. The week post the recent Fed hike was dominated by the theme of a "policy mistake", but the recent speeches by a number of global central bankers confirmed the fear of a coordinated policy rate hike and its threat to global asset prices.

News

The US has instituted new restrictions on travel from six Muslim-majority countries. The inability to establish a "bona fide relationship" with an entity or a person living in the US will result in a ban from these countries for 90 days or 120 days if one is a refugee from any country.

The EU commission fined Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) $2.7bn after ruling that Google abused its leading market position in search to promote its own shopping site over its competitors. The fine looks relatively small versus the expected annual $27bn of free cash flow. However, the market and tech stocks in particular were soft after the announcement.

CBO published its findings on the proposed Senate healthcare bill. The CBO found that 22 million Americans are expected to lose coverage in a decade (over 23 million in the House version), and the bill would lower the deficit by $321bn over this period. Senate Republicans have delayed the vote till after the July 4 holiday in face of opposition in their own party. The markets are paying attention to the likelihood of the bill's passage as a necessary precondition to the passing of tax reform legislation, which is more relevant for equity prices.

Outside the US, two Italian banks were rescued over the prior weekend with equity and sub-debt holders being wiped out and senior holders protected. The good assets of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca (OTC:VENBF) will be transferred to Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITOF).

Elsewhere, Brazil's President Michel Temer was indicted for corruption and will face criminal charges due to the leaked tape of the Brazilian leader allegedly discussing bribes.

Macro

In addition to the one-two-three punch of the delayed healthcare legislation, Google fine, and a global cyberattack, Fed Chair Janet Yellen poured cold water on the markets by commenting on the "somewhat rich" valuations. ECB and BOE heads Mario Draghi and Mark Carney unexpectedly joined the hawkish central bank chorus pushing interest rates up further. Draghi triggered the initial sell-off in global bonds by saying that "deflationary forces" had been defeated.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell to -0.26 vs. +0.57 in April, indicating below-trend growth of the US economy with durable goods orders and shipments also disappointing.

Taking a big picture view, the Economic Surprise Index has fallen off a cliff - though a part of the story here is simply the mean reversion of the previously strong macro activity.

Markets

This week, the markets were a mirror image of the previous few weeks. Bonds and equities sold off while commodities rallied with Oil up 5% - a welcome relief over the previously dismal performance of the commodity sector this year. EM sectors also eked out a positive return.

Despite this week's see-saw moves, the days since a 5% drawdown in the S&P 500 are creeping up towards the higher part of the historic range. And, while a period of low volatility does not immediately lead to a downward lurch, we are watching this space carefully.

Sectors

We are skeptical on forward performance of the high-yield sector. First, many high-yield bonds are trading to call so future spread tightening will not necessarily translate into higher prices. Secondly, the tighter credit spreads go the less likely is the sector's future outperformance, given the natural floor on spreads. Thirdly, credit spreads tend to react first to the coming recession given the asymmetric performance nature of corporate bonds over equities, so credit spreads are likely to weaken before stocks. Fourthly, the flattening of the yield curve and the low-term premium means duration provides less compensation than it has historically. Fifthly, this week's rise in interest rates may very well be the long-awaited secular move higher in interest rates which would make long-dated fixed coupon bonds a relatively unattractive proposition from here on.

For this reason, we prefer limited duration and loan funds, even at a give-up of some yield. The distribution rates of both sectors look, relatively speaking, more attractive than high yield at around 50% historic percentile vs. 3% for the high-yield sector. Limited duration also boasts an -8% sector discount vs. -6% for high yield. Please see our previous weekly articles for closed-end fund screens of both sectors.

It was interesting to see in a sea of red, the green performance indicator of the MLP sector. The rally was due partly to the covering of the very large short positions in WTI but also to a drop in US production of 100,000 barrels per day, the biggest fall for over a year.

The EM sector continues to look interesting given the weakness in the US dollar, and the combination of the rally in oil with still well-behaved treasury yields. Valuations are also compelling with overall EM FX on the cheap side and EM yields providing a historically wide spread to US yields. While we think much of the strong performance in EM is in the past, EM income may be a nice diversifier and income boost in investors' overall portfolio allocations.

Sector Correlations

With renewed volatility in treasuries and equities, we thought it may be interesting to review closed-end fund sector NAV correlations to these major assets. While this is not the be-all and end-all of fund analysis, it is instructive to see how sectors co-move with the "market".

While no sector has negative treasury and equity correlation (the lower left quadrant), the best sectors on this metric are Senior Loan, MLP, EM Equity, and Limited Duration sectors with low or negative correlations.

Conclusion

The theme dominating the market of the last few was one of a possible "policy mistake" on the part of the Fed. This week, Janet Yellen was joined by other central bankers in a seeming hawkish challenge to the market and the market blinked. Global yields rose and equities sold off, indicating how much of the recent asset rally was due to the accommodative stance of the global monetary policy of the last few years. Round 1 goes to the central banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.