The Biggest Shock Risk Facing Markets Today



As the second quarter draws to a close, one major shock risk is increasingly looming for capital markets as the second half of the year gets underway.

Potentially Shocking

So what is the source of this shock risk? Well, the first thing that is important to note is that when it comes to stocks (SPY), the worst time of the year for sudden stumbles to the downside are the months immediately following the end of a quarter – namely January, April, July and October. More directly, if stocks want to get their downside on, these are historically the four months when it is by far the most likely to happen.

But it’s not the calendar that is going to bring markets down. After all, for every bad October 2014, July/August 2015, and January 2016, there have been many more starts of quarters that have gone off just fine. The markets don’t just need a time to correct, they also need a reason.

So what could be the reason?



Let’s get this right out there. Barring the absolutely catastrophic, it’s not going to be a geopolitical event. For while sabers continue to rattle around the world, history repeatedly shows that geopolitical shocks result in nothing more than a momentary blip on the market radar screen.

How about second quarter earnings season that is set to get underway in a couple of weeks? Possibly, but unlikely. Corporate earnings are in the process of putting the final touches on the 2017 Q1 season, which was a blockbuster as good as we have seen in recent years. And estimates for 2017 Q2 have been holding up well in recent weeks, which bodes well at least as a starting point for how the season is likely to play out. Moreover, we should not overlook the sentiment game, as the market is skilled at taking what are even the lousiest of earnings and making them look nice including the gratuitous “beat”. So the source of the market shock is not likely to be earnings either.

Buzz

Instead, the primary threat for a downside shock in capital markets over the coming weeks is expectations and liquidity related. And this is a downside risk facing not only the stock market (IVV), but also the bond (BND), and precious metals (DBP) markets. Put simply, this is a broader capital markets issue, not just a stock market threat.

So what would possibly be the catalyst for such a downside shock? Investors continue to underestimate their central bankers despite protestations suggesting otherwise.

It’s not to say that they have been completely devoid of a response. The Fed has been out fairly aggressively as of late pounding the table about the need for tighter monetary policy. They’ve even gone so far as to say that “somewhat rich” stock prices are a primary reason why, which at one time not that long ago would have been a big insinuation that would have left monetary purists blushing. And in the wake of what amounts to the Fed effectively clubbing the market over the head, the bond (AGG) and gold (GLD) markets took it to heart, as both have trended lower this week in response.

As for the stock market (DIA)? It seems to be shrugging off the warnings thus far, although it should be noted that after spending the entire first half of 2017 with virtually no downside volatility (VXX) as measured by having closed down on a given trading day by more than -0.70% only twice through the end of last week, it has doubled this annual tally during this week alone. So while stocks (QQQ) remain determined to be resilient, they are feeling the pressure at least somewhat.

OK, so the Fed’s talking about getting their tightening on even more in the second half of the year and the market is reacting accordingly to varying degrees. So where is the risk for a downside shock? It comes from the fact that despite waking up to the possibility of a more aggressive Fed no longer caring about the stability of asset prices in general and stock prices in particular, the market itself remains far behind in its expectations of exactly how aggressive the Fed and other central banks may be in withdrawing stimulus and accelerating tightening in the months ahead.

The following is a primary example to this point. According to CME Group Fed Fund futures, the market is only pricing in a 55% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by another quarter point coming out of their December 12-13 meeting. What happened to the September press conference meeting, you might ask? The probability is only around 13% for a hike by then, but that’s about right given that Janet Yellen is likely to use this meeting to Fedsplain the launch of Quantitative Tightening (QT) and the shrinking of the Fed’s bloated balance sheet. So December it is.

But only a 55% chance of a quarter point hike in December? That’s where the underestimation and potential shock catalyst resides. For while many analysts and commentators continue to point to the fact that the global and U.S. economy is still too weak to support such action, the Fed has already repeatedly alerted the market to the fact that tightening monetary policy at this point is less about the economy and more about containing excesses in financial markets.

The downside shock risk to capital markets in the coming weeks is the following. The more stocks ignore the rising interest rate threat and continue to climb higher, the more the Fed is likely to become vocal to try and arrest this advance. This will likely include trying to jawbone the probability of an interest rate hike in December higher just as they did earlier this year for the March meeting. And if they haven’t gotten the stock market’s attention by the end of July, they are likely to use their statement coming out of the upcoming July 25-26 meeting to fire a decisive warning shot across the bow of the market that future monetary policy from the Fed is likely to be getting tighter at a faster rate than currently expected and that the urge to move to rescue stock prices from a future -7% decline is a thing of the past. If they need to, they may even go so far as to begin musing about the possibility of a half point rate hike in December, tacking a quarter point on to the launch of QT in September, or assertively suggesting rate hikes at non-press conference meetings. None of these are base case expectations of the Fed at present, but they are levers they can pull upon if needed.

So why would the markets care? Because monetary tightening that is more aggressive than currently expected becomes a liquidity issue. The primary driver of higher asset prices for so many years has been the abundance of liquidity in the financial system. If the drying up of liquidity even marginally either becomes real or even just perceived to be real, asset prices have the potential to get unpleasantly jolted to the downside in the process. So it’s not necessarily a fundamental issue that would shock the market lower, but instead a mechanical liquidity driven reaction.

After Shock

So what of these asset classes both during and after these shocks?

As for bonds and gold, they have repeatedly demonstrated themselves as categories that initially react to the downside on the news of higher rates in the future, but subsequently rally once the rate either becomes a future certainty or actually takes place. In other words, an initial lurch to the downside followed by a subsequent rally to the upside should be expected. And from a longer term perspective given the fundamental economic backdrop, both are categories that investors may wish to own in the future as monetary tightening continues.

As for stocks, a good downside jolt would likely be a good thing to at least awaken some of the weak hands that have been riding the rally higher since late last year. And while premium valuations and pockets of leverage in the system could result in a short-term pullback that is more jarring than what most investors have grown accustomed to in recent years, perhaps as deep as something in the -7% to -10% range if not a bit more, any such pullback should be expected to be short lived. In fact, the faster it declines, the more quickly it is likely to bounce right back. This is due to the fact that so many stock investors have been waiting for any sustained dip for so long that there will likely be no shortage of buyers to step in and take advantage of this first dip. How stocks react to further signs of tightening and the draining of liquidity in the months ahead given that the underlying economy remains relatively sluggish, that remains to be seen.

The Bottom Line

Although capital markets remains steady and the stock market remains placid and seemingly unable to go down on any given trading day, the potential for a downside shock risk impacting stocks, bonds, and gold is rising as we enter the second half of 2017. And the likely culprit is a market that continues to vastly underestimate the potential for the Fed to tighten monetary policy and raise interest rates more assertively than currently expected.

But from a trading and investing standpoint, any such downside shock if it indeed comes to pass should be viewed as a buying opportunity for short-term to intermediate-term risk allocations as well as potential entry points for more dedicated investment allocations ahead of the next major market cycle.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,PHYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.