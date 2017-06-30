Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Implied flow was similar to what we saw for 6/23 week.

The EIA reported a +46 Bcf change yesterday, which was 7 Bcf lower than our forecast of +53 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here.

We anticipate +60 Bcf for the week ending June 30.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, Lower 48 gas production recovered by about 0.5 Bcf/d this week, while a decline in Canadian gas net imports offset some of the increase. Total gas supplies trended just modestly higher week-over-week.

On the demand front, power burn weakened as weather moderated, which was offset by higher residential/commercial, industrial, and much higher Mexico gas exports week-over-week. Total decrease to demand was just a fraction lower versus last week.

If EIA's supply and demand balance was accurate for 6/23 (subject to error in our view), then it's likely that EIA will report an injection below our expected 60 Bcf given the similarity between the two week's implied flow balance.

If EIA reports an injection of 60 Bcf next week, it would be compared to 38 Bcf last year and 66 Bcf for the five-year average.

