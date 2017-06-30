Could Snap Map Cause More Drama Than Stories?

Snap Inc. (SNAP) introduced a new geolocation feature, which is referred to as “Snap Map.” Though it has no immediate impact on financial performance, it suggests that development will take a different path going forward.

Initially, skepticism has arisen from this new feature, as the map plots where your friends are, which has invoked suspicion of potential abuse.

Source: Snap Inc.

However, upon using the new functionality, it’s worth noting that very few have moved to adopt the feature. The privacy opt-in or ghost mode helps to adhere to Snapchat’s privacy-first mantra.

Though it’s also a practical feature for those who know how to use it appropriately, and have actual friends on Snapchat. Therefore, it’s still additive to the user experience.

What are the near-term implications?

It’s all about digital advertising dollars and positioning the app to be more intuitive for digital marketers in need of more contextual clues on where consumers are spending the bulk of their time with friends, i.e. advertisers can pinpoint where clusters of friends would likely go, and can position ads when appropriate to take purchase intent away from competing companies.

Imagine you’re at Starbucks, your friends know the exact location and meet you there with some help via Snap Map. Upon everyone arriving, the app notifies you of a nearby event that may lead to a concert venue, menu specials, or one-time sales promotions at your favorite retailer (Whole Foods, Men’s Wearhouse, Victoria's Secret, Chipotle, and so forth).

This may help bring awareness to nearby products and services, which is a promising direction.

We think the digital advertising opportunity here is quite interesting, as it signals the potential of a digital advertising billboard that can follow you where your friends go, and its why we think it fills some holes in its advertising proposition. Though many question the ability to target based on conventional geographical segmentation techniques we think the perception of these issues can be overcome.

The lack of profile information makes it difficult to target based on age, interests, gender, race, and so forth. We think this is somewhat intentional to guard privacy. The furthest they’ve gotten on personalization is via the introduction of Bitmoji, which is a cartoon avatar that helps represent your digital identity on Snapchat.

In a sense, Snapchat can address some of these clues with MLA (machine learning algorithms), so it can identify gender and various contextual clues from videos/photos. Again, the privacy skeptics will likely voice their opinions, but it has done little to deter usage in the past, as Facebook (FB) has continued to show how passé the anti-advertising/privacy establishment has become.

While Facebook does map the interactions of people, and has introduced some location functionality in the past, the implementation has been poor, and very few people are active enough on Facebook to really take advantage of it.

Though in the case of Snapchat, it’s a more personalized network map that helps you understand where your various friendship circles are located. In a sense, it wouldn’t even be surprising if Snap Inc. became the preferred dating app of our generation supplanting Tinder for good.

Though we can acknowledge the appeal of swiping photos to the side, you’d probably have more success running into your high school sweet heart at a bakery nearby, or messaging your prospective lover via snap message once you know they’re home. This type of behavior could be construed as opportunistic, though the thoughts will likely cross the minds of millennials across the United States.

Heck, it may cause social tension among users, but for juvenile reasons. Since many within our Seeking Alpha audience are much older, we must take on the perspective of teenagers. In this sense, we see teenagers interacting differently with each other, as they recognize who’s “most popular” or which “group of friends” are the “in” crowd. Think back to high school drama, but with visual evidence to back this up. You will soon recognize as a teenager that your friends are socializing with other people in another group, creating jealously or animosity.

Pretty soon Rebecca will whine, because Scott’s spending more time with Jessica. Love triangles with evidence to back this up? Wow, teenagers are going to love this. Snapchat’s latest feature adds further ammunition to high school/college drama, which creates a nice “lock-in” effect that effectively reduces the relevance of competing social apps.

In this sense, the advertising opportunity is mystically hidden from users as they’re busy figuring out what’s going on with their friends, while advertisers figure out a way to steer Scott into taking Jessica to their latest event special. Snap Inc. might as well acquire Groupon, so it can hand out discounts to teenagers who “actually” need them (allowance money only goes so far).

Thanks Spiegel, you’ve just made socializing more dynamic if not dramatic in the 21 st century. We have no choice but to like the direction your development team is taking here. If it adds controversy to the lives of users, and has meaningful social impact, it’s a job well done.

Final thoughts

Small developments like these take a while to snowball. It wasn’t immediately apparent that Snap’s Story functionality would be a hit when it was released, but it soon became the biggest revenue contributor to Snapchat, and helped spark debate over Snapchat’s ability to overtake Facebook’s coveted story feed.

But, with Snap Map we think there’s even more evidence that teenagers won’t tune out even if it’s to their own benefit. Social apps should be designed to heighten social engagement, and in this case, we give them an A+ grade.

Snap Inc. has surfaced the inner stalker tendencies of younger millennials and has amped it up. Instead of wasting hours looking at past photos, you can instead know what’s going on in real time. Snap’s bringing to the surface what everyone wants to know about their “friends” and has even found a narrow avenue in which to broaden its advertising model.

This is often referred to as a “win-win-win.” Users, advertisers and shareholders may find a happy medium here.

We continue to reiterate our top Internet pick designation on Snap Inc.

Cho's Investment Research is SA's premier research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $40/month.

For more information click here.