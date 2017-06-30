Short Squeeze Continues In Oil

Welcome to the short squeeze edition of Oil Markets Daily!

With Q2 ending today, WTI squeezed higher as it closed at $46.04/bbl or up 2.47%.

Source: Lee Saks

In our last week’s weekly oil market recap report, we wrote that with combined short positioning now 40% of open interest, the rallies that ensued when such position concentration took place were not kind to the bears.

This week saw oil rally 7.04% off of last week’s close. CFTC also disclosed money manager positioning today, and long behold, shorts actually increased position for the week ending 6/27. Since then, oil has rallied 4%, and we think there’s more potential upside left in this short squeeze.

Source: John Kemp

What market participants need to realize when looking at the volatility in oil prices is that sometimes prices just move because of sentiment driven moves. Although fundamentals ultimately dictate where oil prices are headed in the long-term, for now, short-term speculators in-and-out of the market will be the trendsetter.

Baker Hughes reported today that oil rig count dropped 2 this week to 756 rigs. Traders succeeded in figuring out where the “ shale pain threshold” is, and the price is around WTI $45/bbl. For the next several months, we think it’s more likely that prices whipsaw between $45/bbl to $50/bbl to dampen shale enthusiasm. The equity market is also reflecting very little optimism for energy companies as ETFs like XOP failed to keep pace with the oil rally today.

For us long-term investors, we encourage the market to keep exploring where the shale pain threshold is. Although supply and demand outlook for 2018 already looks favorable according to our estimate, if shale slows down more than we expect, then it will only make the case for higher oil prices stronger.

Lastly, today’s EIA 914 report showed that US oil production actually fell month-over-month in April declining from 9.107 million b/d to 9.083 million b/d. All of the decline came from Gulf of Mexico which saw production decrease by 101k b/d. Texas saw production gain of 35k b/d, North Dakota 22k b/d, Colorado 18k b/d, and New Mexico 9k b/d.

The increase in Texas production was also less than expected, which puts the shale growth estimates consensus expects in hot water. Could rising servicing cost and bottlenecks in the supply chain deter shale production growth? We continue to believe that’s the case as EIA’s weekly production data in April overestimated production by nearly 170k b/d.

Bottom-line: We expect the short squeeze to continue as short-sellers are overly positioning themselves. EIA 914 report confirms that the EIA weeklies have been overestimating production, and shale growth isn’t as rampant as the consensus expects. We expect prices to bounce between $45-$50 over the next few months to dampen shale enthusiasm.

