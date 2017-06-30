The New SnapChat Feature That Will Have A Positive Impact On Returns

Snapchat’s latest update included a new feature called “Snap Map." In a nutshell, it allows users to see the location of their friends on a map, as well as the Snap stories in the specified area.

Reception from news outlets has been critical, to put it nicely. ABC News, The Verge, and WIRED have all cited privacy related concerns. Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, has been quick to respond, reminding users that Snap Map is an opt-in service: location is turned off by default. Only time will tell whether or not the Snap Map feature will take off, but there are reasons to believe that it could be a positive driver for future user and revenue growth.

The traditional sell-side ratios are not great.

Yes, Snap is losing a lot of money right now ($2.2 billion for Q12017 although $2 billion of that was compensation costs tied to going public.) Yes, their Earnings Per Share (EPS) is an ugly -2.67. But Twitter has yet to post a positive EPS since their IPO in November 2013, and Facebook also posted a negative EPS for the first two quarters after going public. Facebook’s EPS looks great at nearly 4.0, but remember it was only 0.18 a little more than two years ago. Not to mention, Facebook went public eight years after its founding, versus only five for Snapchat.

But underlying metrics are still strong.

For a long term, buy and hold investor, there is plenty to be excited about with Snap.

36% growth of daily active users from Q12016 - Q12017 (122 million total). On the other hand, Facebook is battling lower user engagement and declined usage among even 35-44 year olds (41% now say they don’t go to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), compared to only 25% in 2012.)

Average revenue per user went from $0.52 in Q12016 to $0.90 in Q12017.

Revenues grew 286% year-over-year to $149.6 million, with Europe growth up 385%.

Maybe the most impressive statistic is how much time people are spending on the app.

Source

These metrics are extremely encouraging, especially considering that near-term revenue is going to depend heavily on advertising. A teenager or young adult’s attention is wanted by many, but often hard to come by. Not for Snapchat. A recent report found that 45% of 18-34 year olds in the United States are reached by Snapchat on any given day, which is 9x more than the average daily reach of the top-15 TV networks. Maybe even more impressive is the fact that 87% of Snapchat’s daily active users between 18-34 years old cannot be reached by ANY top-15 TV network. Snapchat has traditionally been “picky” when choosing companies to partner with, but the end results are impressive: the mobile app Acorns ran an app install campaign and saw a 300% increase in installs.

The Positives of Snap Map

There have been a number of apps to help people find friends around their present location, as well as attempts to create a live feed of world news. But none have been as compelling as Snap Map. The feature fits perfectly with their existing product, and it offers functionality that may appeal to an older audience. Yes, it is nice to see a friend near you catching a live music event that you weren’t aware of so you head over. But what may be transcending is the ability to search and watch stories from all over the world. While the mainstream news has been berating Snapchat for privacy issues, others have started to discuss the possible implications of being able to watch a personal, live video from someone in say, Nigeria (there is a heat map function that shows popular areas.)

Source

How Snap Map Could Impact Financials

Since SNAP stock went public at $24.00, the stock has traded lower; the price has been under $20.00 and as low as $17.00. While Snapchat is arguably the most popular social network for teenagers, traction with the older demographic has not yet taken off. Currently, 71% of all Snapchat users are under 34 years old with 45% being between the ages of 18-24 (source). A possible explanation for these numbers could be that Snapchat is an app to do fun things like take selfies, not read the news or stay up to date with current events like many users of Facebook and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) do ("Staying up to date with news and current events" was the 2nd highest cited reason for using social media by this study.) But the search and heat map features of Snap Map could change all that, providing a real use case of value for those over the age of 34.

Snapchat reported 166 million daily active users (DAU) in the first quarter of 2017, which was 36% higher than 2016Q1 (122 million.) If Snap Map can improve the growth rate of users by just 2% to 38%, and we also assume that revenue per user continues to grow by 73% then Snap Map could have a positive revenue impact of $356.67 million over the next year.

In addition to the possibility of attracting an older demographic, Snap Map could also help global growth, which has been a concern of analysts in previous quarters. In Q4 2016, Snapchat's growth of DAU's in Europe was up 53% year-over-year (YoY) to 52 million and up 58% YoY to 39 million in the rest of the world (Everywhere outside of the US and Europe.) Snapchat previously blamed a buggy Android app for slower user growth in the rest of the world, and made significant improvements to their product in Q1 2017. The combination of a superior experience on Android devices (which are much more common outside of the U.S.) with the Snap Map world map search feature should leave little room to argue that global growth should pick up.

Currently, almost half of Snap's revenue comes from advertisements in the "Discover" section of the application, which shows content curated from specific brands/media companies like Cosmopolitan, BuzzFeed and National Geographic.

(Source)

However, revenue from Live Story advertisements is projected to surpass Discover in 2018. The addition of Snap Maps could provide an entirely new revenue stream with a completely different demographic than who Discover and Live Stories attract. Just like Live Story ads, Snapchat may start to show advertisement snaps targeted around a particular area. This could help Snapchat garner a higher average revenue per user in North America specifically where the company has said it wants to focus (at least from an advertising perspective.) Currently, Snapchat only makes ~$2.15 per user in the North America, compared to $19.81 for Facebook. Expanding the number of "ad streams" could help Snap grow its advertising revenue without simply showing more and more ads in the Discover and Live Stories sections, similar to how Facebook can generate ad revenue from the news feed, games, pages, etc.

How It Could Go All Wrong

Of course, Snap Map could completely backfire. BuzzFeed recently published a post that alludes to why users may not want to be sharing their location with friends. It's also possible that one terrible incident that was influenced by Snap Map could cause enough negative media attention that it loses steam. It is impossible to know how much was spent on the development of the new feature, but if it were to tank that would be the equivalent of a large write off on Snap's balance sheet.

Conclusion

No new feature comes without risks. On the positive side, Snap Map really doesn't cannibalize any of Snapchat's existing revenue streams. Overall, Snap Map should help broaden Snapchat's user base to both adults over the age of 34 and males (70% of Snapchat users are female). It's questionable whether or not an increase in revenues alone will result in a substantial increase in EPS (Snap executives haven't been shy about admitting costs will continue to rise.) But, if Snap Map can help turn Snapchat's identity into more than a "selfie share" application it should, at minimum, help analysts and investors trust Spiegel's long-term strategy a bit more. Besides, profitability is not always necessary for strong stock price performance (see Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.