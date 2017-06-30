Alimentation Couche-Tard Won't Keep You Up At Night

pI love finding reasonably priced consumer goods companies with well-executed growth strategies. Alimentation Couche-Tard (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ANCUF"ANCUF/a) fits that bill so well. Despite being constantly overlooked, it is one of the few great international success stories of a Canadian retailer. While its stock has taken a breather over the past couple of years, its growth has not. While Couche-Tard loosely translates to quot;Night-Owl,quot; this stock will not keep you up at night./ppimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/30/44684986-14988336653411372.jpg" alt="A Couche-Tard store in Montreal" width="620" height="349" //ppstrongA retailer that faces no headwinds/strong/ppIt may seem like there are only two types of retailers out there: those that are dying to Amazon (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AMZN"AMZN/a) and those that are attempting to survive its scourge. That's not the case for Couche-Tard. Convenience stores, by their very nature, are immune to e-commerce. Amazon Prime simply isn't going to cut it when one needs cigarettes and gasoline (hopefully not at the same time, or that could cause some alarm) at 2 a.m. /ppItems sold by Couche-Tard are essentially recession-proof. During 2009, smokers kept smoking, drivers kept driving and drinkers kept drinking. This can be seen right now in the company's financial results. Despite the ongoing recession in Alberta, sales there have been largely unaffected. /ppSome investors have worried that the continued collapse in oil, and hence gasoline prices, would hurt Couche-Tard's bottom line. There appears to be no correlation. In fact, a href="http://corpo.couche-tard.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/Couche-Tard-Investors-Presentation-Q1-2017-October.pdf"management believes/a it leaves more money in consumer pockets to spend on higher-margin snacks and drinks inside their stores./ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/30/44684986-1498834966651533_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/30/44684986-1498834966651533.png" width="640" height="228" //aThese are margins on fuel by local unit (litre in Canada, gallon in US etc.), since the 2014 oil collapse. In many jurisdictions, margins went up per unit. Not to mention increased unit sales based on affordability. If you believe oil prices will stay lower for longer, Couche-Tard is an excellent play. /ppimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/30/44684986-1498835594539106.png" width="480" height="318" //ppstrongA global consolidator/strongbrCouce-Tard has been a consolidator in convenience chains for years. From opening their first store in the 1980's in Quebec, Couche-Tard continues to buy North American and European chains, adding significant scale and efficiency. While management does not break out sales by banner, Couce-Tard's are best in the business. /ppimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/30/saupload_c946de0de3b43a85a805ce982ee53287.png" class="sa-ycharts-img" alt="Chart" /a href="http://ycharts.com/companies/ANCUF/return_on_equity"ANCUF Return on Equity (NYSE:TTM)/a data by a href="http://ycharts.com"YCharts/a/ppThe company has done a masterful job of continuing to eke out growing margins in a competitive industry. Return on equity has consistently grown over the past decade, largely due to the scale Couche-Tard is able to leverage. While doing so, debt ratios have remained under control. The company has followed the same formula for years: /polliMake an acquisition/liliPay down debt/liliRepeat/li/olpa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/30/44684986-14988363484254253_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/30/44684986-14988374396668425.png" width="384" height="373" //a/ppstrongLatest Acquisition/strong/ppJust a couple of days ago, Couche-Tard a href="http://corpo.couche-tard.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/CSTClosing_Canada_PressRelease_EN.pdf"sealed the deal/a on acquiring its US competitor, CST Brands. The $4.4 billion dollar purchase will make the company the largest convenience store operator in America, with reach in fast-growing markets like the sun-belt. Synergies should begin to take hold in 2018 and can expect to significantly goose earnings. /ppstrongWhat you get today/strong/ppCouche-Tard trades at a very attractive multiple for a company with the growth and safety it offers. /ppimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/30/saupload_29e0e281e6961bacae4b831f5e9a100d.png" class="sa-ycharts-img" alt="Chart" /a href="http://ycharts.com/companies/ANCUF"ANCUF/a data by a href="http://ycharts.com"YCharts/a/ppIn fact, it actually trades at very reasonable PE ratio of 24 (below the Samp;P 500), and has come back in line with its historical averages. Better yet is the room for dividend growth. While current yield sits at only .6%, the payout ratio sits below 10%. Couche-Tard has been busy reinvesting its cash flow into buying new companies (which you can see has been working based on the share price and EPS growth). At some point this growth will naturally slow down, Couche-Tard is already the largest operator in Canada and the US; there are only so many convenience stores to operate and buy. When this happens (which I believe will take place in late 2018 after the CST acquisition is fully integrated), the company will move into a dividend growth phase. This will begin to bring in new investors and bring a higher valuation. The only comparable firm I can think of that I follow is Restaraunt Brands (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/QSR"QSR/a) (owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons), which trades at much higher multiples./ppstrongConclusion/strong/ppCouche-Tard is continuing on executing its proven quot;growth by acquisition and drive efficiencyquot; model. The recent CST acquisition in the sun-belt should drive future growth into late 2018. Beyond then, Couche-Tard will transition into becoming a dividend growth star. When that transition happens I believe it will begin to be viewed as an alternative to telecoms and utilities but with much better growth. When you look at it that way, its hard to consider Couche-Tard as anything but cheap!/ppemThank-you for reading. If you enjoyed the article, please scroll up and click the orange quot;strongFOLLOW/strongquot; button next to my name to receive future articles./em/p

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANCUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.