Micron: Potential For Future Multiple Expansion

For fiscal Q3 2017, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) reported revenues of $5.57 billion, approximately 3 percent ahead of market consensus of $5.41 billion. More importantly, non-GAAP earnings per share reached $1.62 and thus exceeded the market's expectation of $1.51 by 7 percent.

In the wake of the favorable DRAM prices and currently strong momentum, Micron Technology delivered solid guidance for Q4. The company now expects that it will achieve revenues of $5.7-6.1 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.73-1.87, compared to previous analyst's consensus of $5.7 billion in revenues and $1.60 in non-GAAP EPS for Q4. If EPS of $1.80 is achieved in Q4, it currently implies a P/E ratio of 7 for 2017E. Analysts will therefore most likely upgrade their estimates and price targets post-earnings.

Also, in the light of the currently favorable pricing environment on the DRAM market, there should still be upside for the company's profitability during at least the 2-3 upcoming quarters. All business segments still hold a strong momentum, which supports this view.

Two charts are displayed below. The first one contains Micron Technology's DRAM and Non-Volatile ASP and Cost development Q/Q since Q1 2015. It also shows the currently favorable pricing environment and the continuously ongoing transition to more cost effective production. The transition to 1X nanometer DRAM production will most likely continue to support this development in the short term. The second chart displays the development for the different business segment's revenue and profitability.

Despite Micron Technology's strong operational momentum, the market still seems to underestimate the remaining upside potential during the current industry cycle. It is most likely the fact that the stock price has surged during the past 12 months, which has an impact on investors' cautiousness. However, the market also seems to overestimate the future cyclicality, both for the industry as whole and for Micron Technology which seemingly is increasing its focus on less cyclical segments of the memory market such as the mobile, cloud, and automotive industries. This ongoing process will not only diversify Micron Technology's business further away from the highly cyclical PC DRAM market but will also gradually increase the company's total share of revenues generated by NAND memory, whose market hardly is cyclical at all.

Below is a chart displaying Micron Technology's DRAM revenue breakdown, according to approximate figures provided by the company. Particularly interesting is the recent surge in Server share of total DRAM revenues and the slowly falling trend for PC. During times when big data processing, datacenter/cloud storage, and AI deep learning are growing rapidly, this is an interesting development worth keeping an eye on, and investors could not wish for better partners than NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), that both currently are business partners and customers to Micron Technology.

The remaining part of this article will be a parable with another industry, which historically has been in a similar "valuation situation" as the semiconductor industry currently is situated in today. The perception of the industry that will be discussed has changed a lot during recent years, and the change happened fast.

Game developers, especially smaller ones, have historically been hard to value properly because of almost the same reasons as the memory and semiconductor market's participants are today. Similar to the memory market, revenues and earnings for developers in the game industry are volatile. Its volatility is mainly due to the long lead times between game releases. However, the revenue streams and earnings in the game industry were much more volatile in the past compared to today, which is the focal point in this comparison. The previously more volatile market situation for game developers forced investors to look at average revenues and earnings over a period of, for example, three years, to be able to find an average and appropriate valuation. The valuation of a developer during a release year could therefore imply a P/E ratio of 7x-8x, similar to Micron Technology's current P/E ratio for FY2017.

During recent years, however, a large part of the smaller companies in the game developer industry have transformed their strategy into a "games as a service" business model. This means that game developers not only release a full game and then move on to develop their next one. Nowadays, they continue to update their games with new content to obtain more stable revenue streams over time. They have diversified their business away from just full-game revenues. Subsequently, the valuation multiples for smaller game developers, and the overall industry, have surged and are currently much higher than 7x-8x during release year. And, this change happened fast. Investors' view of the whole game developer industry shifted significantly in a period of less than three years. The game industry's digitalization and thus increased margins have been one of the reasons behind the shifted view, but also its more stable revenue flows that have made higher margins possible.

To wrap up this comparison, Micron Technology's current strive and entry into less cyclical segments, such as mobile and automotive, are likely to bring more stable revenue streams in the future. Customized products such as the GDDR5 and GDDR5X will also support this trend and should shift investors' view of the memory market's technology drivers like Micron Technology and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). The current perception that memory products from these companies just are standardized "commodities" should slowly fade away.

Sure, memory market participants will never enjoy as high valuation multiples as software industries have done, no doubt about it. They will never come close. But the probability that technology drivers such as Micron Technology will experience a future multiple expansion should be quite high if revenue streams become more stable and predictable. And, when this happens, it can happen fast, just like it did for game developers.

Having a partner and market leader like Intel is a great strength in the cloud and datacenter business. Having a partner and market leader like NVIDIA is also a great strength in the automotive and graphics market. Micron Technology is business partner with them both, during times when markets for AI car driving and AI deep learning is growing rapidly and will increase the future demand for memory capacity a lot. Something worth watching!

