Skyworks: Time To Buy?

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock is looking attractive after the tech sell-off has hammered shares, along with the shares of other radio frequency filter manufacturers like Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). Down close to 15% from 52-week highs, I think SWKS offers a favorable risk-reward profile at current prices, and I intend to add to my position below $100 per share.

SWKS 1 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

I wrote an article on Skyworks two weeks ago when the stock was trading around $105 discussing the question of whether SWKS was overvalued. That article can be read here. I claimed that I would hold my shares and would be a buyer if they fell below $100, which they now have. This is, in my opinion, a buying opportunity.

Skyworks has a multitude of factors working in its favor and many strengths that make the stock an attractive play at current levels. The company is the whole package: low valuation, robust and stable margins, pristine balance sheet, revenue and earnings growth, and copious free cash flow. There is very little to dislike about Skyworks, and I view most dips as buying opportunities due to these strong fundamentals.

Here's a chart depicting revenue growth and free cash flow, two of the most important metrics for a stock like SWKS:

SWKS Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Revenue growth is picking up steam out of a trough, which is expected to continue next quarter in Q3 with analysts estimating 18.5% growth, nearly double the year-over-year ("YoY") growth reported in Q2. Earnings growth is following suit, expected to be 22% next quarter.

Beyond next quarter, Q4 2017 is expected to include the launch of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 and upgraded models of the iPhone 7. In all likelihood, this will translate into all-time quarterly records for revenue and earnings. With the ongoing success of Skyworks' number two account Huawei, the company has locked in significant revenue streams from the smartphone market.

Perhaps even more importantly, Skyworks' next big growth market is already paying dividends - the broad market segment. This consists primarily of IoT applications but also includes automotive, cable modem, and other various applications. On the Q2 conference call, CEO Liam Griffin stated that broad market was 25% of total revenue, grew 18% YoY, was approaching an annual run rate of $1 billion, and was continually growing sequentially in the high single-digit range.

This is good news for two reasons: 1) Skyworks is heavily reliant on the smartphone market, which is closing in on saturation and has little in the way of overall growth prospects moving forward (except for the new models released every year or two years) and 2) broad market applications, specifically IoT, are massive potential revenue streams from which Skyworks can and will benefit. If the smartphone business sees slowing YoY growth rates, Skyworks will still be able to grow its top line with IoT and other design wins while smartphone continues to pour cash into the company's coffers.

I also don't see a likely scenario where Skyworks' smartphone business begins to decline any time soon mainly because of the growth of Huawei and content gains in its smartphones. The handset maker, among other businesses, saw annual shipments rise 30% and annual revenues increase by 40% in 2016. This compares extremely favorably to single-digit smartphone growth worldwide. Having a rapidly expanding Huawei as its number two customer will be a boon for Skyworks as smartphone market growth slows.

From a valuation standpoint, SWKS still appears, as it has for some time, to be a low-risk, high-reward play. With a forward P/E ratio of 13.5, which is comparable to its peers, $1.4 billion in cash, over a billion dollars in trailing 12-month free cash flow, a PEG ratio hovering around 1, a robust profit margin, a record quarter on the horizon, and a solid foothold into the burgeoning IoT market, I see SWKS as a high-upside, low-downside play at current price levels.

Risks

As I touched on, there are risks to the business, which I will describe and counter if I think said risk is not a sufficient reason to worry. The first, and most oft mentioned risk, is the reliance and dependence on Apple. As of last fiscal year, Skyworks derived about 40% of its overall revenues from Apple, which poses a significant risk if the iPhone were to decline in popularity or if Apple were to drop or reduce the role of Skyworks in the phone.

While this is a legitimate concern, I am not concerned for three main reasons: 1) As I mentioned before, Huawei has become the number two customer and is a great example of the broader diversification Skyworks is undergoing, 2) Apple's iPhone is a powerful brand that sees consistent sales every cycle and 3) Skyworks' technology is cutting-edge, and its integrated RF solutions are unmatched.

To sum it up, Skyworks is diversifying away from just Apple as broad market grows as a percent of revenues and as Huawei and other smartphone makers use Skyworks products, and even if diversification weren't occurring, Apple's iPhone will likely continue to succeed while Apple has reasons, both competitive and performance, to keep Skyworks as a customer.

Another risk is the general decline in the smartphone business as a whole. I mentioned that Huawei is growing rapidly, which could blunt the negative effects of a contracting or flat smartphone market, but if the entire smartphone industry were to enter a downturn, which has occurred in the past, Skyworks could be in for some pain. I am less concerned about this risk mainly because Skyworks' two top customers, Apple and Huawei, are two of the top 3 smartphone makers by market share, and have strong brands in their respective regions that could keep sales afloat even during a smartphone industry downturn.

In the short term, a downturn like that will hurt everyone, including Skyworks, but long term, I think Skyworks is in a favorable market position due to the reasons I mentioned. Additionally, the company's push into the IoT market and for other broad market applications will likely generate growth even when the smartphone market cannot. Again, a smartphone downturn would hurt in the short term, but long-term Skyworks has the market strategy and positioning to survive and prosper.

Investor Takeaway

Though I'm a buyer here, there is one change I would like to see in Skyworks strategy. First, the balance sheet looks really good with so much cash and zero debt, but leverage can be beneficial and there's a reason companies use it. I would like to see Skyworks utilize debt while interest rates are still so low in order to return some capital to shareholders or to make a couple small acquisitions to boost its IoT portfolio. Skyworks is making a lot of money but not doing much with it and has a lot of wiggle room on its balance sheet but isn't using it.

This past quarter, the company generated $181 million in free cash flow and paid out $51.9 million, or just under 30% of FCF, in dividends. This is a significant amount of cash to be retaining every quarter, even when accounting for the stock buybacks. I've never been a fan of share repurchases and, as I've stated in the past in regards to Skyworks' buybacks, I would prefer a different means of capital return.

Regardless of this complaint, I am bullish on SWKS and expect a recovery in the short term as we close in on what is likely to be the company's most profitable quarter ever. However, investors should keep an eye on iPhone 8 news as some reports are claiming it could be delayed by 1 or 2 months or into 2018. This would likely have some negative short-term effects on Skyworks and might mean a quarter below expectations in Q4. I'll provide updates on this development if necessary.

In general, I like Skyworks' shares for the short-term and long-term time frames and think now is a favorable time to buy. The tech sell-off may continue, so be prepared to weather further downside risk if one does add at these levels, but I think this will a blip on the radar in the grand scheme of things.

Best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.