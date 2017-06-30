Tesla's Paradox: It Can Be Electric Or It Can Be Luxury. It Can No Longer Be Both.

Tesla cannot straddle the EV/Luxury divide much longer. It must begin to prioritize one or the other.

The volume of the luxury category is insufficient to drive further economies. It will be vulnerable to a competitor passing it if it does not adjust.

Tesla depends on volume to drive battery economies of scale, which are in turn crucial to driving further sales and reaching profitability.

Introduction

Tesla’s (TSLA) Model 3 is due to be officially unveiled with all its options and pricing and range and battery size, etc. sometime next month. As we await the final details, I have been thinking more and more about something that’s been bothering me ever since the Model 3 was announced.

Tesla is a luxury electric vehicle manufacturer. I believe the day is coming soon when it will no longer be able to be both those things. It will have to choose between electric and luxury.

Model 3 Unveiled

We waited literally years for the official specs on the Tesla Model 3, and when they arrived they more or less lived up to the billing. The Model 3, like the Model S before it, has a large onboard battery to reduce “range anxiety,” commonly seen as the biggest obstacle to adoption of Electric Vehicles. But, Model 3 offers it at a far more affordable price, only $35,000 compared to close to six figures for the Model S. That price put it around the average selling price of new cars in the US at the time, according to Kelley Blue Book, theoretically opening up the market for EVs to middle-class buyers.

Preliminary indications were certainly positive, with Tesla reporting over 400,000 pre-orders and accelerating their production timeline by two years, to 500,000 units by 2018. They also raised $1.7 billion in fresh capital in order to do this.

What Is Affordable?

The problem is that it is far from clear that $35,000 is “affordable” in the minds of most car buyers. Notice how many of the categories in Kelley’s survey have the words “Luxury” or “Sports” or “High Performance” in them. The average selling price of new cars is skewed upwards somewhat by the models which only those at the top of the income ladder can afford. In other words, the average price of a new car is not the price paid for a new car by the average - i.e. median - car buyer.

In the survey, Electric Vehicles sell for about the cost of Full-Size Cars, which are both close to the average selling price of all vehicles. However, full size cars account for only 13% of the US car market. The small and midsize cars hold about equal shares of the remaining market.

Realistically, most market research has $25,000 as the key number for true mass market penetration. That price is the price that corresponds to mid-size Car sales in the survey, i.e. what non-luxury buyers are comfortable paying.

Pricing Convergence

Another data point in the Kelley survey is very interesting also. If you compare the mid-size Car category generally with the Hybrid Car category (most of them are Mid-Size) specifically, the prices are almost identical. Within a few hundred dollars at around $25,000.

This is somewhat contradictory to the argument that has been made by Tesla bulls that its higher price up-front is compensated for, at least partially, by the fuel savings over the life of the car. If someone will spend $10,000 less on gas over the life of a car, they should logically be willing to spend that amount, minus the discount rate, up front to purchase the car.

The flaw in this logic lies in the structure of the non-Luxury auto market. Non-luxury buyers almost never have the cash to buy the car outright. Rather, they are taking out a loan secured by the asset.

The Income Trap

And while theoretically that loan should be proportional to the asset securing it, in reality the income of the buyer is by far more important. Banks don’t want to go to the hassle of actually repossessing, especially a mobile asset like a car that might be very hard to track down. They much, much prefer borrowers who will simply make their payments on time.

This means that more efficient cars rarely translate to higher buying power for the purchaser. They are already maxing out their purchasing power on the vehicles. Hence, the convergence we see between ICE, Hybrid, and EV vehicle pricing in the non-luxury segment.

When someone installs a hybrid (estimated fuel savings $4000) or EV ($10,000) engine in a car, the buyer must trade off something else to balance the upfront costs. The buyer makes a profit on the back end, in lower fuel costs for years to come. But the bank can’t securitize lower fuel costs, so the price has to hold steady. This is not just my theory. The empirical data confirms this is exactly what is actually happening.

Volume Is Not A Luxury

Thus, Tesla sales are likely to be no greater than that of an ICE car of the same price, since many middle-class consumers can’t get a larger loan to stretch to buy one, even if they know the long-term economics of the higher price are sound.

Tesla Model 3 will not lack for appeal to middle-class buyers. They will doubtless like the look of it, and most of them will understand that economically it makes sense. But they can't get the loan. So they won't be able to buy it.

Of course, Luxury is exactly the category that Tesla wants to be in, so what’s the problem? Tesla already matched the Full-Size Car price, didn’t it?

The problem is volume. Tesla, like all EV manufacturers, is caught in something of a chicken and egg problem. To sell cars it needs batteries to be cheap enough to be economical for more than just the super-rich. But increasingly it’s clear the way batteries become cheap is not through some R&D breakthrough, but through good old economies of scale. Make a lot of batteries and they suddenly become cheaper.

So Tesla needs to sell cars to make batteries cheap. But it needs batteries to be cheap to sell cars.

The Luxury market is 13% of the total market. The Mid-Size Car and Luxury combined are 58%. Selling in the Mid-Size market would allow Tesla to produce 4.5x as many batteries, greatly expanding its economies of scale.

As Goes Middle-Market, So Goes Luxury

More importantly, this logic doesn’t just apply to Tesla. Any EV car maker is in the same situation. The key to their profitability lies in selling enough cars to keep growing battery production faster than their competitors. And with GM (GM) launching the Bolt and other competitors also stepping up to the plate, its not clear Tesla has the luxury - pun fully intended - of keeping its volumes this low.

This is because in the EV market, battery economies trickle up, not down. Imagine a company - maybe GM, maybe someone else - which goes further down the price scale and successfully quadruples its battery production. At two more laps of the learning curve, its battery costs would fall by 25% or more.

Bloomberg currently puts battery costs at $275 per kWh. Tesla’s $190 claim has never been verified or even repeated by the company. At 55-80 kWh per car and $60-70 or so per kWh in savings, this comes out to anywhere from $3,000 - $6,000 per car in battery cost savings.

But those savings apply to all cars in the fleet, not just the non-Luxury ones. They all use the same batteries. So a company achieving them by entering the non-Luxury market would be able to turn right around and go back to the Luxury market and cut prices on those models by $6,000 as well. It would be able to do this precisely because it chose to enter the non-Luxury market.

While Tesla Model 3 is by all accounts a fine automobile, a competitor's vehicle, selling with similar specs and luxury but suddenly able to be priced $6,000 cheaper, would almost certainly pose a grave potential threat.

Tesla’s Vulnerability

Thus, my argument is not that Model 3 will not do well initially. As the cheapest Tesla ever built and finally approaching the borderline of the Luxury/non-Luxury market, it undoubtedly will. My argument is that if Tesla is going to continue to compete after its initial release, it needs more battery scale and efficiencies than the Model 3 will give it.

The only way to keep the Luxury models competitive is to build non-Luxury models, to keep the battery efficiency gains coming in at speed.

And apparently, it doesn’t plan to get them. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he doesn’t see Tesla making any vehicles cheaper than the Model 3 for the foreseeable future. In other words, a truly middle-class Tesla is not in the offing. Not now, perhaps not ever if Musk sticks to this new position. That should worry investors as competitors seem to be preparing to tap the massive battery efficiencies waiting in the lower market

If Tesla continues to ignore the 87% of the market that is non-Luxury, it is highly unlikely its battery efficiencies will continue to keep pace with competitors. Lack of battery efficiency is fatal to the Luxury and non-Luxury EV models alike. Contrary to what some believe, there is no “fewer units, higher margins” option here. In the EV market, unit scale is margin.

Conclusion

I believe Tesla needs to ramp up volumes of EVs sufficiently to enter the true mass-market, which would require offering a true non-luxury option that it could price for less at no worse than break-even. While I am not yet persuaded that Tesla is a short candidate, I would caution against any long positions at this price until its ability to truly penetrate mass market and preserve its economies of scale advantage becomes clearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.