DryShips: Sell Through Reverse Split

Another week is in the books, and that means another major loss for shares of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS). The shipping firm, which continues to heavily dilute investors by the week, saw its shares plunge almost 50% this week. After the close on Friday, we received the latest 6-K filing from the company, showing the progress of the Kalani sale.

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold 6,904,566 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $15.0 million, following a Pricing Period from June 26, 2017 to June 30, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $13.3 million at a price per share of approximately $1.93 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $13.2 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and June 30, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 14,811,344 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $8.94 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $132.4 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $131.1 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 15,925,216 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $94.0 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

This was actually a slight increase in selling from last week's update, where the net proceeds came in at $12.4 million. Considering that the outstanding share count was only a bit over 9 million last week, investors were diluted by more than 75% for the second straight week. Just take a look at how quickly the outstanding share count has risen in less than two months, with chart values adjusted for the latest reverse split.

Unfortunately, for investors, the last line of the quote above sums up the situation - $94 million remains to be sold under the agreement. As of Friday's close, the company only had a market cap of $20.2 million, partially thanks to a nearly 50% drop this week. At the latest sale price of $1.93, there would be 48 million more shares to be sold. However, it's unlikely that shares will be sold for that much, given the outstanding share count will more than triple from here.

Until the Kalani deal comes to a close, investors that can get their hands on shares need to short them. While some traders like to speculate on a bottom, any pops in shares are quickly erased, something we saw again this week. DryShips lost almost 50% of its value this week, and there are still tens of millions of shares remaining to be sold. We could see another reverse split announcement as early as next week, but with shares plunging towards $1.00 again, it's not a matter of if, but when, the next [insert reverse split ratio here] one occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.